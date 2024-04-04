These cute graduation dresses won't break the bank.
Graduation season is almost here, and if you're searching for the perfect dress to wear for the momentous occasion, we're here to help.
We know how stressful graduation season can be, so we're here to make it easy on you. We've selected dresses from our favorite brands like Abercrombie & Fitch and Lulus. Whether you're looking for a traditional white dress, a spring-appropriate floral print or a bold color to help you stand out, you're bound to find your perfect grad dress among our picks.
Our favorite options range from classic, simple white dresses to statement-making frocks featuring trendy details. Depending on your school's dress code and formality, we've also included everything from more conservative looks to flirty minis in bright colors. The best part? Each dress is priced under $100, so you won't have to break the bank.
Below, shop our favorite graduation dresses for the class of 2024. Whether you're graduating from high school, college or beyond, there's an option for your style ahead.
Lulus Darling Sensation Black Floral Jacquard Strapless Mini Dress
This floral mini fits perfectly under a graduation gown.
Cleobella Laylah Mini Dress
Three cheers for the class of 2024 and for this girly mini that you're getting a great deal on.
All-Over Ruffle Mini Dress
Embrace the ruffle dress trend with this mini number.
Lulus Feeling Like Forever Rose Jacquard Organza Lace-Up Midi Dress
The lace-up open back of this dress is balanced by its midi length. It has a burnout rose print and features a V-neckline.
Petal and Pup Floret Midi Dress
Between the bustier bust and bow sleeves, this dress is positively dreamy. It features padding so you could skip the bra.
BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress
This chic mesh maxi dress, featuring delicate ruffle detailing, brings the perfect touch of elegance to your wardrobe.
Shy Velvet Summer Dress
This spring pink dress has cute cutouts.
Organza Tiered Strapless Mini Dress
Make a statement in this tiered mini. We're partial to the Barbie pink.
Layered Ruffle Hem Flutter Sleeve Dress
If you need a classic black dress for graduation, this under-$40 ruffle dress with fluttery sleeves is perfect.
Exlura Square Neck Dress
With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress is easy to dress up or down.
Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Dress
Opt for this elegant wrap dress with a waist tie and a V-neckline.