Graduation season is almost here, and if you're searching for the perfect dress to wear for the momentous occasion, we're here to help.

We know how stressful graduation season can be, so we're here to make it easy on you. We've selected dresses from our favorite brands like Abercrombie & Fitch and Lulus. Whether you're looking for a traditional white dress, a spring-appropriate floral print or a bold color to help you stand out, you're bound to find your perfect grad dress among our picks.

Our favorite options range from classic, simple white dresses to statement-making frocks featuring trendy details. Depending on your school's dress code and formality, we've also included everything from more conservative looks to flirty minis in bright colors. The best part? Each dress is priced under $100, so you won't have to break the bank.

Below, shop our favorite graduation dresses for the class of 2024. Whether you're graduating from high school, college or beyond, there's an option for your style ahead.