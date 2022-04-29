Best High School Graduation Gifts for the Class of 2022
Graduating high school is a huge accomplishment, and one that deserves to be celebrated thoroughly. Whether you are attending graduation or an after-party, giving the graduate a gift is a timeless tradition (and an excellent way to say congrats).
But finding the right gift for a high school graduate can often feel a little daunting. They'll be taking their first steps into the real world — whether that be college, straight into the workplace, traveling or something else entirely. So, getting your grad a practical gift that sets them up for success is your best bet, but sometimes a useful gift can feel a little lackluster (we're looking at you, laundry organizers).
Lucky for you, ET has searched high and low for the best gifts for high school grads that they'll love to receive on their special day that they'll also be able to use. From TikTok viral shower shoes (to protect their innocent feet from the hazards of communal showers) to wireless headphones to custom towel sets, we've put together a long list of gifts that will make your high school grad squeal with delight. From future dorm decor, cutting-edge tech, and even more sentimental things to remind them of home, these gifts will start your grad out on the right foot — no matter where they're headed next.
Below, shop all our favorite practical presents for your high school graduate this year that they'll love.
Grab your grad a classic pair of tie-dye crocs, so they can step into summer feeling and looking good.
No matter where your grad is headed next, they'll love these noise-cancelling headphones from Beats, perfect for walking to and from class, studying in the library or drowning out loud roommates.
In this digital age, kids have less and less physical photos. So, they'll love the novelty of this mini Instax that lets them print out photos on-the-go as they document their life.
Prepare your grad for the joys of communal dorm showering with these ultra trendy slides that look just like Yeezy's.
Your grad will love staying hydrated with this 20 oz. collapsible travel-ready insulated bottle that will keep liquids hot or cold up to twelve hours.
If it's the first time your grad is living on their own, this sunrise alarm clock which also functions as a reading light and sound machine will help them create their best sleep schedule all from one super cool device.
Throw it back with this retro-inspired crossbody messenger back, perfect for carrying your grad's laptops and books to and from class, while still looking effortlessly cool.
Make sure your grad doesn't lose their keys with this Apple AirTag, which will help you locate anything with just a click of your phone.
Whether your high school graduate is headed to college, immediately into the workplace or into a gap year, this hard shell luggage set from Calvin Klein is a useful gift they'll love. Grab it while it's super on sale.
You hear it here first — aviators are back in a big way, and your graduate will look effortlessly cool in this pair from Ray-Ban.
Make sure all your grad's devices stay charged with this multi-functional fast-acting charging station, compatible with iPhones, iPads, AirPods and more.
A few all-nighters are inevitably in your grad's future — keep them caffeinated with this easy-to-use cold brew maker they can use right in their dorm.
This mix and match towel set from Martha Stewart's collection for Macy's lets you put together a memorable present your grad will love and (hopefully) use every day.
If basic black isn't your grad's thing, check out Kate Spade's collection of patterned laptop sleeves. We're in love with this one made from ultra-durable saffiano leather to keep your computer safe in any bag.
If you're looking for a luxe gift that will surely impress, check out the latest model of Apple Watch. The series 7 has some incredible new features like super protective crack-resistant crystal and the ability to go under water. Your grad will definitely thank you for this splurge.
If your grad loves a backpack, replace their worn out high school book bag with this sleek-looking option with laptop case included.
Graduating from high school is a big deal. Your grad's next steps will be taken alone for the first time, so make sure they get to all their appointments with this dry erase wall calendar they can use all for themselves or with their new roommates.
Create a board of their favorite high school memories your grad can take with them wherever their next adventure takes them.
Make sure they stay organized with this bedside catchall that has spots for their phone, watch and anything else they could need. Add a subtle monogram for an extra personal touch.
No matter where they're going next, give them a taste (or scent, rather) of home with these homesick candles, which come in delicious scents for states and major cities.
Make sure your grad takes their next steps with dry feet with a classic pair of Hunter rain boots, available in a whole rainbow of color options.
