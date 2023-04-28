NuFace facial toning devices are the cult-favorite, Jennifer Aniston-approved tools designed to lift and tone your skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Celebrities and skincare devotees alike use the brand's microcurrent devices and skincare sets to treat themselves to at-home facials — making them a great gift for Mother's Day.

Just in time for Mother's Day, you can snag NuFace gift sets for 20% off now through Thursday, May 4.

Shop the NuFace Sale

In addition to Aniston, Bella Hadid, Kate Hudson, and Miranda Kerr are all fans of NuFace, and for good reason. The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology right at home to activate your facial muscles to tone, lift and contour. NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

Whether you're looking to treat mom to a new skincare routine or tone and contour your own face, shop all the best NuFace deals below.

MINI+ Supercharged Skincare Routine NuFACE MINI+ Supercharged Skincare Routine Take your lift to the next level by combining the IonPlex Microcurrent Skincare with NuFACE's award-winning travel ready microcurrent device. This perfect pair will work together to help tone, lift, and contour skin. $245 $196 Shop Now

Limited-Edition NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Regimen NuFACE Limited-Edition NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Regimen "This little device is small but very effective," praised one reviewer. "I saw immediate reduction of lines around my eyes and it even plumped my lips. It was so easy to use and feels amazing! So excited to keep using this magical pen!" $159 $111 Shop Now

