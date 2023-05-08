The Samsung Mother's Day Sale Is Here: Save Up to $4,000 on TVs, Galaxy Phones, Appliances and More
Happening in just under a week on Sunday, Mother's Day will be here soon. If you haven't yet started your hunt for the perfect Mother's Day gift that will show Mom just how much she means to you, Samsung is offering the best deals on tech right now. The Samsung Mother's Day Sale has top-rated TVs, smartphones, vacuums and home appliances steeply discounted by as much as $4,000 to upgrade her gadgets for less.
Now through Saturday, May 13, Samsung's Mother's Day deals make for actually useful gifts that any mother figure in your life will appreciate. Upgrade your family's living room setup with major markdowns on Samsung's best 4K and 8K TVs. You can also bundle the new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Watch5 to not only give Mom a new smartphone, but also a smartwatch that will make her day easier. This Samsung sale also has the best home appliance deals you likely won't see again until Memorial Day.
While Samsung's gift ideas for mom are worth checking out, we are loving the Mother's Day sales because of the unbeatable savings and we know Mama raised a saavy shopper. Below, we've rounded up the best Samsung deals for Mother's Day 2023 that you won't want to miss.
Best Samsung Mother's Day TV Deals
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,400 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV.
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $4,000 on the Terrace.
Stay entertained all day, even when outdoors, with this water and dust-resistant TV from Samsung—now on sale for $1,000 off.
Save up to $3,700 and experience Samsung's most immersive and best picture yet on the ultra-premium Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV with Infinity Screen. Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos are built in for a spectacular viewing experience.
Watch everything in 8K with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor. On sale in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, save up to $2,700 on this Samsung TV with unimaginable color and a sleek design.
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Best Mother's Day Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. You'll get the biggest discount by trading in your current phone with savings up to $800. For Mother's Day, you can add on a Galaxy Watch5 for Mom for only $50.
You can earn up to $750 in trade-in credit toward the latest Galaxy S23 smartphone. Today you can save an additional $180 on the lavender-colored phone for Mom.
The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Get up to $500 instant trade-in credit toward Galaxy Z Flip4.
The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. Get $200 off Galaxy S22 Ultra. Plus, get up to $280 instant trade-in credit.
Best Samsung Mother's Day Appliance Deals
Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.
Save $1,300 on a 4-Door French door refrigerator with customizable and changeable door panels available in a variety of colors and finishes. Samsung’s Family Hub lets Mom see inside the refrigerator, manage the family’s calendars, stream music, and see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from the fridge.
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker. And it's an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year. Plus, this fridge can earn you a $125 energy rebate in some states.
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
Best Samsung Mother's Day Vacuum Deals
Clean Mom's home more efficiently with a robot vacuum that creates accurate room maps to navigate. No pick-up is needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot AI+’s powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid.
Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system.
Best Samsung Mother's Day Tablet Deals
Featuring Samsung's largest tablet screen yet, the Galaxy Tab S8 allows Mom to see everything at a touch of a button. The device that's currently $100 off and eligible for additional trade-in discounts also has dual front cameras that deliver crisp, clear photos.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
