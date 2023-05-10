Shopping

The Best Amazon Mother's Day Gifts That Will Arrive Just in Time: Shop Candles, Jewelry, Handbags and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon
Getty

Mother's Day is just a few days away and if you want a thoughtful gift for mom to make her smile this year, we've got you covered. After all they've done for you, the mom, grandma, mother-in-law, new mom, and aunt in your life deserve the best on their special day. 

The one-stop shop for Mother's Day, Amazon, has a huge selection of amazing products for the mom who loves to cook, work out, read, and more. To make the gift-giving process easier on you, we found highly rated Mother's Day gifts on Amazon that will get here just in time for May 14. Whether she's craving a relaxing night in, a date night out or a day off with her friends, there's a gift idea she's sure to love and appreciate. 

Shop all Mother's Day Gifts

Our curated list below of the best Mother's Day 2023 gifts on Amazon includes affordable fashion and jewelry pieces that look luxurious, practical tech, kitchen essentials, and sentimental keepsakes. We've even gathered gifts for new moms' first Mother's Day to make their life a little bit easier this year. From skincare and self-care and new shoes, she'll appreciate receiving one of these gifts on Mother's Day.

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace
Amazon
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace

Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant—just like this Ari Heart Necklace.

$65
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Amazon
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

Alleviate muscle soreness, ease neck stiffness, and help her relax after a long day with this massager's 8 powerful deep-Shiatsu kneading nodes. Featuring a built-in infrared advanced soothing heat function, the massager also helps improve blood circulation.

$70$40
WITH COUPON
Kate Spade Charlotte Street Wine Glass Set
Kate Spade Charlotte Street Wine Glass Set
Amazon
Kate Spade Charlotte Street Wine Glass Set

These highly rated Kate Spade Wine Glasses feature a fun-twist to your ordinary wine glasses. They're not only cute, but also durable and dishwasher safe.

$45$40
Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag
Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag

This classic Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag is designed with crossgrain leather, plus, it comes in a variety of colors and patterns to choose from all at a great price point.

$156
Bala Bangles
Bala Bangles
Amazon
Bala Bangles

Whether mom's into yoga, pilates, cardio, HIIT, or just walking, Bala's stylish wearable weights can be strapped to your wrists or ankles as the perfect way to add an edge to any physical activity.

$55
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Amazon
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Aromatherapy techniques can be used to calm Mom's senses, especially with this stylish diffuser with spa-quality essential oils.

$123$98
WITH COUPON
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala leggings are a popular Lululemon alternative found on Amazon. Made from buttery soft, opaque and moisture-wicking fabric, they are ideal for any activity. We are certain an active mom can make use of these leggings again and again. 

$23
NYDJ Women’s Three-Quarter Sleeve Pintuck Blouse
NYDJ Women’s Three-Quarter Sleeve Pintuck Blouse
Amazon
NYDJ Women’s Three-Quarter Sleeve Pintuck Blouse

This blouse features a billowy three-quarter-sleeved silhouette that's pairs perfectly with a classic pair of jeans.

$88$40
Bodum BEAN Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Bodum BEAN Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Amazon
Bodum BEAN Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This affordable French press by Bodum comes with two different lids, one airtight lid for storing your brewed coffee in the fridge and another airtight lid that has a plunger so that you can press the coffee grounds down. 

$20$15
Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Candle
Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Candle
Amazon
Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Candle

This Voluspa candle has over 100 hours of burning time and are hand-crafted with natural wicks and coconut wax. The exotic Goji Tarocco Orange fragrance is rich citrus scent that has a sweet side.

$37
Edging Casting Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Edging Casting Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon
Edging Casting Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

The smooth enamel finish of this dutch oven provides long-lasting durability and non-stick convenience for mom. Beyond being highly rated and functional, it's extremely cute with a light pink hue. 

$68
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon
Apple AirTag 4-Pack

For the mom with a knack for losing track of belongings, AirTags are equal parts reliable and worthwhile. 

$99$90
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer

Help her achieve brighter skin by gifting this anti-aging vitamin C cream from Sunday Riley.

$65
Theragun Mini 2.0
Theragun Mini 2.0
Amazon
Theragun Mini 2.0

Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles. 

$199$179
COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo
COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo
Amazon
COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo

Help make meal prep easier with this dual air fryer, which comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes. With customizable cooking functions, you can customize and save the time and temperature of any preset.

$130$100
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Amazon
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

This Stagg Kettle is known for it's stunning yet minimalist design. It'll make a great Mother's Day gift for the coffee aficionado or tea connoisseur in your life.

$195
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

The instant pot might not scream gratefulness, but we guarantee there's a good chance the mother in your life has been yearning for this best-selling Amazon appliance. Great for growing families, this 7-in-1 cooker makes for fast cooking and easy clean-up. Show her you really care by meal-prepping for the week.

$100
Tea Forte Herbal Retreat Gift Set
Tea Forte Herbal Retreat Gift Set
Amazon
Tea Forte Herbal Retreat Gift Set

There's something in this variety box for every tea fan to savor. Pair it with a special occasion mug for a Mother's Day gift she'll truly love.  

$25$19
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon.com eGift Card
Amazon
Amazon Gift Card

Treat the number one woman in your life to an Amazon gift card, but upgrade it with a luxe rose gold box to make her Mother's Day even more special. 

PRICES VARY
Skyzoo WiFi 10.1'' Digital Picture Frame
Skyzoo WiFi 10.1'' Digital Picture Frame
Amazon
Skyzoo WiFi 10.1'' Digital Picture Frame

Send your favorite photos and videos directly to your living room with this WiFi enabled digital picture frame. Load up the frame with photo playlists and let them rotate and perpetually please mom with its crisp and clear display all day long.

$100$70
WITH COUPON
Savvy Outdoors Wine Tote Bag with Stemless Wine Glasses
Savvy Outdoors Wine Tote Bag with Stemless Wine Glasses
Amazon
Savvy Outdoors Wine Tote Bag with Stemless Wine Glasses

Place her favorite bottle of wine into this portable wine tote with outdoor-friendly wine glasses for a personalized gift she'll adore.

$53$50
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

She will love Laneige's highly coveted lip mask which can help soften lips overnight. 

$24
BRONAX Cloud Slippers
BRONAX Cloud Slippers
Amazon
BRONAX Cloud Slippers

Treat her feet with these cloud slippers, which have gone viral on TikTok. The lightweight, breathable and durable slides will mold to her footbed and create a slipper so comfy it'll feel like she's walk on, well, a cloud.

$36$24

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Mother's Day Flower Deals: Save on Beautiful Blooms for Mom

Shop the 11 Best Candles That'll Arrive in Time for Mother's Day

The 10 Best Perfume Gift Sets for Mother's Day You Can Get in Time

The Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts to Shop from lululemon

Last Chance to Save on Top-Rated KitchenAid Mixers for Mother's Day

Save Up to 50% On Fire TVs, Echo Show and More Amazon Devices

Save 20% on Mother's Day Flowers from UrbanStems That Mom Will Love

Our Place Spring Sale: The 11 Best Deals to Shop Ahead of Mother's Day

The Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget

The Viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler Is Back In Stock on Amazon