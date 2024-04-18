Mother's Day is nearly here, and you'll want the perfect tech gift to give one of the most important women in your life by the time that special day rolls around. Fortunately, there are plenty of excellent tech deals to be found on Amazon, and any one of the products below will wow her or any of the other special people in your life, from chosen family to grandmothers and everyone in between.

From tablets and e-readers to robot vacuums, we've gathered a selection of tech gifts that moms can't resist. Chances are you've spent your life trying to be the best son or daughter you can be, and now is the time to cement that position with an amazing present. You might even find something Mom loves more than a subscription box or skincare – gadgets are a lot of fun, after all.

Below, you'll find some of Amazon's best tech gifts for moms. After all, the least you can do for the woman who brought you into this world is to get her some sweet gadgets.

Top Mother's Day Tech Gifts of 2024

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock Amazon Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock The Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is an excellent Mother's Day tech gift. Its versatile design lets Mom use it as a portable tablet or a smart home display, which means she can enjoy music or search for recipes anywhere she wants. $600 $500 Shop Now

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Give Mom the gift of endless reading with the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite this Mother's Day. Its glare-free display and adjustable light make reading comfortable in any environment. With a long battery life and waterproof design, she can enjoy her favorite books anywhere with this e-reader. $150 Shop Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 Amazon Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 Make every sip count for Mom with the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2. This Mother's Day, give her the gift of perfectly heated coffee or tea that stays at her preferred temperature for over an hour. The mug's sleek design and intuitive app make it a breeze to use, ensuring Mom can savor her favorite drinks in style and comfort. $150 Shop Now

Cricut Maker 3 Amazon Cricut Maker 3 Unleash Mom's creativity this Mother's Day with the Cricut Maker 3. This versatile cutting machine empowers her to easily craft personalized projects, from custom cards to intricate designs on over 300 materials. With its intuitive software and expansive library of patterns, the Cricut Maker 3 is the perfect gift for the crafty mom looking to explore her artistic side. $530 Shop Now

Philips Hue LED 3-Bulb Starter Kit Amazon Philips Hue LED 3-Bulb Starter Kit Brighten Mom's day (literally) with the Philips Hue LED 3-Bulb Starter Kit. These smart bulbs let her create the perfect ambiance in any room with millions of colors and shades of white light. She can control the lights using her voice, smartphone, or even set schedules for added convenience. $170 Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack Help Mom keep track of her essentials with the Apple AirTag 4-Pack. These compact, easy-to-use trackers can be attached to her keys, purse, or any important item. Using the Find My app, she can quickly locate her belongings, saving time and reducing stress. $99 $80 Shop Now

TheraGun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun Amazon TheraGun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun Give Mom the gift of portable relaxation with the TheraGun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun. This compact device delivers powerful, targeted massage therapy to soothe sore muscles and promote recovery wherever she goes. Its quiet operation and ergonomic design make it perfect for busy moms needing some well-deserved self-care. $199 Shop Now

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro Amazon Ring Battery Doorbell Pro Give Mom peace of mind with the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro. This wireless doorbell features HD video, two-way talk, and motion detection, allowing her to monitor her front door from anywhere using her smartphone. Its long-lasting battery and easy installation make it a convenient and practical gift for tech-savvy moms prioritizing home security. $230 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Treat Mom to a cleaner home without the hassle with the iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum. This smart vacuum navigates around obstacles, empties its own bin, and can be controlled via app or voice assistant. With its advanced features and time-saving capabilities, it's the perfect gift for busy moms who deserve a break from household chores. $800 $570 Shop Now

