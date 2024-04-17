You know what is better than a gift? More gifts (as in gifts that keep on coming). That is where subscription box gifts enter — to the delight of your giftee.

If anyone deserves ongoing happiness, it's moms. The ever-caring and selfless types who support us year-round in so many ways have more than earned a special treat this Mother's Day. So, to help you find great gift ideas for the mom or moms in your life, we shopped for subscription boxes that are perfect Mother's Day gifts.

There are so many options in gift box subscriptions, too, from flowers to cheese to tea. Does she love to try different perfumes or have a green thumb? We have you covered in gift picks from a variety of stores. If you are gifting a mom but are unsure what her tastes are, consider the ever-popular Allure Beauty box that sends a curated collection of beauty products each month.

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 12, 2024, this year — which is less than a month away. So get shopping now to make sure your subscription box gift arrives in time.

Allure Beauty Box Subscription Allure Beauty Box Allure Beauty Box Subscription Each month, she will receive luxe skincare, makeup and other beauty favorites in this ultra-giftable and popular subscription box curated by the Allure team. Just enter the giftee's address at checkout. $25 and up Shop Now

The Bouqs Gift Subscription The Bouqs The Bouqs Gift Subscription Flowers bring scent and beauty to brighten a home. Keep new bouquets coming monthly, weekly or at the cadence of your choice with a gift subscription from the Bouqs. For every flower lover, these will be a delight for her to receive. $44 and up Shop Now

Book of the Month Subscription Book of the Month Book of the Month Subscription You can print at home, send an email or have a physical card mailed to the special mom who loves reading. Once she receives the gift subscription, she will choose titles she’s excited about among Book of the Month’s early releases and vetted collections. Book of the Month is leading a campaign to raise $100,000 for Visiting Nurse Services of New York so you can also feel great about this gift. $60 and up Shop Now

Scentbird Gift Subscription Scentbird Scentbird Gift Subscription The popular Scentbird subscription allows her to try different travel-sized scents each month and comes with a reusable bottle holder. This is perfect for trying seasonal perfumes without springing for the whole bottle. $48 and up Shop Now

TheraBox Gift Subscriptions Therabox TheraBox Gift Subscriptions Self care is so important but women often don’t make time for themselves — so gift it to them! Therabox sends monthly boxes that include seven to eight holistic, cruelty-free products like masks, skincare, candles, books and more. $35 a month and up Shop Now

Brooklyn Candle Studio Candle of the Month Club Subscription Brooklyn Candle Studio Brooklyn Candle Studio Candle of the Month Club Subscription Send the candle-loving mom a seasonally-scented soy-wax candle each month for six or 12 months. Don't forget to fill in the gift note section on checkout, and everything else is done for you. Your special mom will receive a candle each month for the length of the subscription. Bestsellers include Santorini — a mix of currant, fig and sandalwood, all made with essential oils. $210 and up Shop Now