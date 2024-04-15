Amp up your gifting game with the best Mother's Day deals on Blue Nile's versatile jewelry for Mom.
With Mother's Day less than a month away, why not get her something that will last longer than flowers or her favorite cake? This season, it’s all about investing in classic accessories that will remind Mom how much she's loved, long after Mother's Day is over — we're talking about timeless, beautiful jewelry from Blue Nile.
To help you find essential pieces on a budget that will make your mom smile, Blue Nile is running a Mother's Day sale on stunning jewelry to mark any occasion this year.
Now through May 12, you can save up to 50% on everything from diamond pendant necklaces to pearl earrings and even a selection of rings and bracelets. Whether Mom is a fan of timeless classics or she loves to make a bold statement with her accessories, this Blue Nile sale has something for everyone.
Shop the Blue Nile Mother's Day Sale
Quality meets affordability in Blue Nile's range of more than 1,900 jewelry pieces included in this can't-miss sale. With Mother's Day right around the corner, now's the perfect time to take advantage of the savings on fine jewelry that would make memorable gifts. Blue Nile diamonds are both high-quality and 100% conflict-free, making them the perfect presents to wow the special woman in your life.
Ahead, shop some of the best Mother's Day jewelry deals from the Blue Nile sale to add some extra sparkle to spring.
Three Row Baguette Diamond Stacking Ring
Add bold sparkle to your hand with this ring featuring triple-row design, with a row of angled baguette diamonds, a row of vertical baguette diamonds, and an open row finished with horizontal baguette diamonds.
Diamond Stud Earrings 1.5 ct. tw.
There's nothing more classic than a pair of lab created diamond stud earrings — perfect for daily wear with any outfit.
Luna Sapphire And Diamond Eternity Ring
Diamonds aren't the only option for creating a stunning ring. This 14-karat white gold option features sapphires, too.
Ruby And Diamond Halo Bracelet
The gorgeous rubies on this 14-karat white gold bracelet have a diamond halo. It can also be made with emeralds and blue sapphires.
Freshwater Cultured Pearl And Diamond Bar Fashion Ring
When luxury meets every day fashion, you get this pearl and diamond ring combination. Perfect for daily wear or adding a special pop to your favorite outfit.
Blue Nile Two-Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Timeless tennis bracelets are once again having a moment. This one is made of 14-karat white gold and features 5 ct. tw. in diamonds, giving it dramatic shimmer.
Diamond Graduated Row Fashion Ring in 14k White Gold
Crafted from 14k white gold and flaunting an array of varying sizes and 2 carats total of round-cut diamonds, this ring makes the most brilliant of impressions.
Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings in 14k White Gold
You can't go wrong with these classic white gold, cushion-cut diamond stud earrings.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
