While Apple doesn't typically hold its own sales, the place to shop for the best Apple deals is Amazon right now. If you’re looking for a device upgrade like a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we've found unbeatable discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products.

Whether you're working out, traveling, working from home or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere. Right now, second-gen AirPods are on sale at Amazon for 38% off so you don't want to miss this deal.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $159 $99 Shop Now

From iPads and MacBooks to Apple Watches and other accessories, we’ve found a number of Apple devices on sale at discounted prices amongst Amazon's Deals. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, so we rounded up the biggest savings on Apple products available to help guide your search.

Best Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and more best-selling Apple Watch models are on sale.

Apple Watch Ultra Amazon Apple Watch Ultra The Apple Watch Ultra has a bigger and brighter 49mm display and the longest battery life of any Apple Watch. The Workout app features advanced metrics like Heart Rate Zones and Running Form. Hold the Action button to activate a siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away. $799 $760 Shop Now

Best Apple AirPods Deals

Apple's popular AirPods Pro 2 are on sale along with second-gen Apple AirPods. If you prefer over-ear headphones, Amazon’s AirPods sale also includes the noise cancelling AirPods Max in silver for nearly $50 off.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿. $549 $480 Shop Now

Best MacBook Deals

You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $999 $899 Shop Now

Best Apple Mac Deals

Best Apple iPad Deals

Apple's 10th generation 2021 iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Apple Watch Deals: Get 20% Off the Apple Watch Series 8

The 30 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Vitamix, iRobot, Apple and More

The Official Apple iPhone 14 MagSafe Case Is On Sale for Lowest Price

Apple AirTags Are Receiving A Rare Discount at Amazon Right Now

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro Models Drops to Lowest Prices Ever at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are 20% at Amazon Right Now

Amazon Slashed the Price of Beats Studio3 Headphones: Save $150 Now

The Samsung Frame TV Is On Sale at Amazon for Up to $900 Off Right Now

15 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Now: Apple, Samsung, Bose and More