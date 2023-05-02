The 18 Best Apple Deals on Amazon: Score Savings on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches and More Now
While Apple doesn't typically hold its own sales, the place to shop for the best Apple deals is Amazon right now. If you’re looking for a device upgrade like a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we've found unbeatable discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products.
Whether you're working out, traveling, working from home or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere. Right now, second-gen AirPods are on sale at Amazon for 38% off so you don't want to miss this deal.
Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.
From iPads and MacBooks to Apple Watches and other accessories, we’ve found a number of Apple devices on sale at discounted prices amongst Amazon's Deals. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, so we rounded up the biggest savings on Apple products available to help guide your search.
Best Apple Watch Deals
A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and more best-selling Apple Watch models are on sale.
The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options.
Track your workouts and easily access your messages and email through the Apple iWatch. Not only is it discounted, but it also comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you active, healthy, and safe. Now up to 20% faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever.
The Apple Watch Ultra has a bigger and brighter 49mm display and the longest battery life of any Apple Watch. The Workout app features advanced metrics like Heart Rate Zones and Running Form. Hold the Action button to activate a siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away.
Best Apple AirPods Deals
Apple's popular AirPods Pro 2 are on sale along with second-gen Apple AirPods. If you prefer over-ear headphones, Amazon’s AirPods sale also includes the noise cancelling AirPods Max in silver for nearly $50 off.
Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods for longer battery life.
Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit.
There's nothing wrong with the good "old-fashioned" wired headphones. Perhaps you want to teach your kids responsibility before buying them Apple Airpods or maybe you aren't a fan of wireless earbuds, either way, you can't go wrong with the Apple Earpods.
Best MacBook Deals
You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.
The upgraded MacBook Air with an M2 chip weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.
Get $500 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro model on sale in both color options.
Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
Best Apple Mac Deals
The 8-core CPU means up to 3x faster performance, 6x better graphics, and with 8GB of memory, this Mac Mini assures everything you do is seamless and quick.
Whether you use your computer for work or for streaming your favorite shows, Amazon's sale on Apple products could be a sign that it's time to upgrade your PC set-up.
Best Apple iPad Deals
Apple's 10th generation 2021 iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.
You can save $50 at Amazon right now on Apple's latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an upgraded M2 processor.
Get a $99 discount on Apple's latest iPad Air models in your choice of blue, purple, pink, space gray or starlight.
The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelization. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
