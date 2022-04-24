15 Mother's Day Gifts Grandma Will Love: Self-Care, Flowers, Keepsakes, and More
At the heart and soul of every family is a super loving grandmother — there to spoil the grandchildren, pass on her wisdom and serve as the glue that helps to keep everyone together. And while the mothers and grandmothers in our lives deserve to be celebrated everyday, Mother's Day provides the perfect opportunity to show them a little extra appreciation — with the help of a great gift, of course.
With the upcoming holiday, it's simply impossible to properly honor the world-changing women in your life without paying extra tribute to the OG mother (or rather, Original Grandma). Whether you're looking to help the kiddos shop out their own perfect gift for grandma or you're hoping to find some much-needed gifting inspiration for your own, rest assured — there are so many great gifts out there that will make any grandmother feel so loved on Mother's Day and beyond.
From personalized jewelry and wall art to a personal care treat and even a truly great, unique gift for the mother, grandparent or mother figure in your life, some of the best Mother's Day gifts for your grandma can be found at a wide-variety of price-points and retailers — including Uncommon Goods, Macy's, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond, Amazon, Pottery Barn and more.
Find the perfect Mother's Day gift to give your grandma below.
This Kendra Scott pendant necklace will make for the most thoughtful Mother's Day gift for your grandmother — especially if she's a new grandma.
Treat your loved one to a sweetly-colored kettle from KitchenAid — an essential for any tea-lover in your life.
Flowers are the perfect gift for any occasion — especially Mother's Day.
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep her feeling cool.
Perhaps the perfect gift you could give your grandma is the opportunity for her pass along her wisdom to you!
Remove the hassle of traditional gardening and allow your sweet grandmother to grow her favorite plants in style — and in the comforts of her own home.
Every grandmother needs a special cookie jar or cookie plate in her life. Not only will this Personalized Cookie Jar from Bed Bath & Beyond help to spruce up her kitchen with a cozier touch, but it will also probably guarantee more cookies for you. Win win!
Every grandparent deserves to have a sunny Cast Iron Dutch Oven in their kitchen appliance stock.
If Chanel No5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness.
Personalized gifts always feel thoughtful, and we love this monogrammed tote with its inner zip pouch and button closure. It's a useful gift she'll absolutely adore.
Gift your nana to a fresh set of tea towels — perfect for spring hosting and entertaining the grandchildren with cozy treats.
UGG slippers are great gifts in any season, but they're especially perfect for Mother's Day.
A luxury handbag is a perfect addition to any wardrobe — but for Mother's Day, it's an especially great gift, too.
Help your nana keep track of her favorite memory with you or any other grandchildren with a rustic "brag board" from Amazon.
Never let your grandmother forget the superhero she is with this dainty and feminine coffee mug.
