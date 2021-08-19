Shopping

The Best Fall Candles to Create a Cozy Vibe

By ETonline Staff
Scented candles never fail to get us in the mood for fall -- it's basically an excuse to collect multiple to light every day and night for that quintessential cozy, warm autumn vibe! (Plus, a candle makes for a great gift for any occasion when you're stuck on what to buy.) 

ET Style has curated a list of fall-centric scented candles that'll add an ambiance to any home. Shop various candle fragrances ranging in deliciously sweet (we're talking to you, pumpkin spice latte fiends) to smoky and woody from beloved brands such as Nest, Byredo, Jo Malone, Diptyque, Yankee Candle, Boy Smells and Voluspa.

Browse through the best fall candles below. 

Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
Nordstrom
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
A limited-edition Boy Smells candle created in collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, Slow Burn has a cozy, toasty feel with a hint of spice, courtesy of the incense, black pepper, raspberry and cedarwood. 
$39 AT NORDSTROM
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Large Glass Jar Candle with Lid
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Large Glass Jar Candle with Lid
Bloomingdale's
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Large Glass Jar Candle with Lid
Whether you like it or not, fall is synonymous with pumpkin spice latte. If you do like it, the Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte candle is a must-have. It's scented like pumpkin, vanilla and cinnamon. 
$32 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S
Nest Pumpkin Chai Candle
Nest Pumpkin Chai Candle
Nordstrom
Nest Pumpkin Chai Candle
This Nest candle is another one in the pumpkin spice family. Fragrance notes include wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon.
$44 AT NORDSTROM
Diptyque Feu de Bois
Diptyque Feu de Bois
Diptyque
Diptyque Feu de Bois
Diptyque's Feu de Bois candle is an icon. It smells woody and smoky, like a cozy, crackling fireplace. Curl up on the sofa, light Feu de Bois and pour yourself a glass of red. 
$68 AT DIPTYQUE
Ranger Station Santalum
ranger station santalum
Ranger Station
Ranger Station Santalum
Ranger Station is an editor favorite. Their candle jars can be used as whiskey glasses once empty. The Santalum scent smells almost identical to Le Labo Santal 33. 
$36 AT RANGER STATION
P.F. Candle Co. No. 11 Amber & Moss Soy Candle
P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar 12.5 oz Soy Candle
Urban Outfitters
P.F. Candle Co. No. 11 Amber & Moss Soy Candle
The Amber & Moss candle by P.F. Candle Co. is a popular choice for its strong, warm scent of musk, amber, lavender, sage and orange. 
$28 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
FORVR Mood Caked Up Candle
FORVR Mood Caked Up Candle
Sephora
FORVR Mood Caked Up Candle
This candle from Jackie Aina's FORVR Mood brand doubles as home decor and a scented candle. It has a warm, sweet fragrance of almond cream, honey and vanilla bean. 
$38 AT SEPHORA
Sweet Water Decor Sugar Cookies Candle
Sweet Water Decor Sugar Cookies Candle
Etsy
Sweet Water Decor Sugar Cookies Candle
Nothing smells like fall than a fresh batch of cookies coming out of the oven -- this candle by Sweet Water Decor is exactly that yummy scent.
$20 AT ETSY
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Autumn Wreath
yankee candle
Amazon
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Autumn Wreath
The Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath scent is a go-to classic for when the weather gets colder. It has a 4.7-star rating and over 22,000 global ratings on Amazon. 
$17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $28)
Byredo Bibliothèque Candle
Byredo Bibliotheque Candle
Nordstrom
Byredo Bibliothèque Candle
Bibliothèque translates to library and this luxurious Byredo candle smells like the cozy, velvety vibe of a space filled with books and leather chairs. Notes include peach, violet and patchouli. 
$85 AT NORDSTROM
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Home Candle
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Home Candle
Macy's
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Home Candle
This Jo Malone candle is the perfect balance of warm and fruity with notes of pomegranate, pink pepper and Casablanca lily, along with guaiacwood and patchouli.
$70 AT MACY'S
Follain Candle No. 1
Follain Candle No. 1
Follain
Follain Candle No. 1
Need to calm down? Try Follain's Candle No. 1, a soothing blend of lavender, bergamot, sandalwood and vanilla.
$38 AT FOLLAIN

