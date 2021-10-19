Shopping

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: The Best Deals on Cute Fall Decor

By ETonline Staff
While we're enjoying all things pumpkin spice, we're also enjoying Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals to add cozy fall decor to add to our homes before the chilly weather blows in. 

For those who just can't wait to get in on the fall shopping, Amazon's fall sale has a great selection of home decor, including warm blankets, pumpkin-themed decorations and more. ET Style has rounded up the best of those items to give you fall decorating ideas to make this autumn is your coziest one yet. 

The Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw will get you there in no time. Use your throw blanket to keep warm while spending time with friends and family around the TIKI Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit, or opt for some Yinuo Mirror LED Flameless Candles to bring some soft light indoors. 

And for those looking to add a little extra sparkle outdoors, the XMCOSY+ Patio Lights are a great option for fall decorations. They're waterproof, snowproof and easy to install -- all for the price of $60 (regularly $70). 

Check out more of our picks for best fall decor at Amazon below. 

MHMJON Dried Wheat Sheaves Bundle
MHMJON Dried Wheat Sheaves Bundle
Amazon
MHMJON Dried Wheat Sheaves Bundle
$12$11
DomeStar Artificial Pumpkins
DomeStar Artificial Pumpkins
Amazon
DomeStar Artificial Pumpkins
There's something about white pumpkins that people love to weave into their seasonal decor. 
$18$13
Wall Pops WPK1727 Bird's Eye View Wall Art Kit
Wall Pops WPK1727 Bird's Eye View Wall Art Kit
Amazon
Wall Pops WPK1727 Bird's Eye View Wall Art Kit
These tree decals give fall life to a blank wall. 
$35$20
IMAGE Flickering Pumpkin Lantern Tea Lights
IMAGE Flickering Pumpkin Lantern Tea Lights
Amazon
IMAGE Flickering Pumpkin Lantern Tea Lights
Whether you're decorating for Halloween or the fall season, these tiny gourds will light up your home in the most adorable way.
$19$17
Romingo Mercury Glass Pumpkin Light with Timer
Romingo Mercury Glass Pumpkin Light with Timer.png
Amazon
Romingo Mercury Glass Pumpkin Light with Timer
Amazon shoppers say this pumpkin looks "beautiful during the day and even prettier in the evening."
$26$22
Amazon Brand – Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket
Amazon Brand – Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket.png
Amazon
Amazon Brand – Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket
Elevate any room with this blanket. 
$50
OurWarm Macrame Table Runner
OurWarm Macrame Table Runner.png
Amazon
OurWarm Macrame Table Runner
Perfect for special occasions or daily use!
$17
Miulee Pack of 2, Fall Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers
Miulee Pack of 2, Fall Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers
Amazon
Miulee Pack of 2, Fall Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers
The color of fall leaves, these cozy corduroy throw pillow covers let you change your cozy accent pieces to match the seasonal decor.
$16
Homesick Pumpkin Picking Scented Candle
Homesick Pumpkin Picking Scented Candle
Amazon
Homesick Pumpkin Picking Scented Candle
Let notes of ginger, cinnamon and clove complement your cool fall day.  
$34
Yinuo Mirror LED Flameless Candles
Yinuo Mirror LED Flameless Candles
Amazon
Yinuo Mirror LED Flameless Candles
Get the look of a lit candle without any of the risk. 
$42
Best Choice Products 22-inch Outdoor Patio Steel Fire Pit
Best Choice Products 22-inch Outdoor Patio Steel Fire Pit
Amazon
Best Choice Products 22-inch Outdoor Patio Steel Fire Pit
Cozy up with friends and family around this fire pit. 
$45
3D Acorn String Lights Indoor Decorations
3D Acorn String Lights Indoor Decorations
Amazon
3D Acorn String Lights Indoor Decorations
If you're into the warm glow of strings lights, you'll love how these sweet acorns sparkle with your autumn decor. 
$16
XMCOSY+ Patio Lights
XMCOSY+ Patio Lights
Amazon
XMCOSY+ Patio Lights
These lights work both outdoors and in -- and are totally easy to install. 
$70$60
TOPLEE 3 Pack Maple Fall String Lights
TOPLEE 3 Pack Maple Fall String Lights
Amazon
TOPLEE 3 Pack Maple Fall String Lights
Maple leaves and pumpkins add a touch of fall to string lights. 
$20$17
JOHOUSE Natural Pine Cones
JOHOUSE Natural Pine Cones.png
Amazon
JOHOUSE Natural Pine Cones
Festive pinecones ooze fall ambiance. 
$15$9
Simhomsen Embroidered Leaves Table Runner for Thanksgiving
Simhomsen Embroidered Leaves Table Runner for Thanksgiving
Amazon
Simhomsen Embroidered Leaves Table Runner for Thanksgiving
We love how this table runner looks like a pile of fall leaves. 
$23
Jumping Meters Fall Placemats - Set of 6
Jumping Meters Fall Placemats - Set of 6
Amazon
Jumping Meters Fall Placemats - Set of 6
These placemats add a touch of country autumn decor. 
$13$10
FORUP 6 Pack Metal Maple Leaf Tea Light Candle Holders
FORUP 6 Pack Metal Maple Leaf Tea Light Candle Holders
Amazon
FORUP 6 Pack Metal Maple Leaf Tea Light Candle Holders
The right candle holder can give you endless fall decorating ideas. You can use these adorable maple leaf tea light holders to build a fall centerpiece or use them as accent pieces for your fall home decor.
$14
Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set
Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set
Amazon
Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set
The distressed look instantly softens any space. 
$35
AVOIN Home Buffalo Plaid Pumpkin Fall Throw Pillow Cover
AVOIN Home Buffalo Plaid Pumpkin Fall Throw Pillow Cover.png
Amazon
AVOIN Home Buffalo Plaid Pumpkin Fall Throw Pillow Cover
The pillow also comes in a square shape. 
$10
Huashen 24 Inch Fall Front Door Wreath
Huashen Wreath
Amazon
Huashen 24 Inch Fall Front Door Wreath
This fall wreath is surrounded by large raffia, bright yellow eucalyptus leaves, orange and burgundy berries and pinecones.
$53
TIKI Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit
TIKI Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit - Includes Free Wood Pack and Cloth Cover
Amazon
TIKI Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit
This fire pit has over 700 5-star ratings -- and shoppers say its worth the money. 
$350

