Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: The Best Deals on Cute Fall Decor

While we're enjoying all things pumpkin spice, we're also enjoying Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals to add cozy fall decor to add to our homes before the chilly weather blows in.

For those who just can't wait to get in on the fall shopping, Amazon's fall sale has a great selection of home decor, including warm blankets, pumpkin-themed decorations and more. ET Style has rounded up the best of those items to give you fall decorating ideas to make this autumn is your coziest one yet.

The Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw will get you there in no time. Use your throw blanket to keep warm while spending time with friends and family around the TIKI Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit, or opt for some Yinuo Mirror LED Flameless Candles to bring some soft light indoors.

And for those looking to add a little extra sparkle outdoors, the XMCOSY+ Patio Lights are a great option for fall decorations. They're waterproof, snowproof and easy to install -- all for the price of $60 (regularly $70).

Check out more of our picks for best fall decor at Amazon below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Pre-Black Friday Beauty Sales Happening Right Now

All-Clad's Famous Cookware Is Up to 40% Off At Macy's Right Now

The Best Walmart Pre-Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now

Save Up to 92% On Fall Finds From Nordstrom Rack

Walmart's 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Set to Return Nov. 3

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets to Shop Now