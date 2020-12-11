The holiday season is right around the corner! If you didn't start decorating on Black Friday, there are tons of great Christmas decorations and other holiday decor options still available -- and many of them are on sale (just make sure you order soon for a timely delivery).

Our favorite stores for Christmas decorations and festive decor like Lowe's, Wayfair, Macy's, Etsy and World Market are offering discounts on pieces that'll instantly transform your home into a winter wonderland. We're talking everything from a faux Christmas tree and the accompanying Christmas ornaments to monogram stockings and the perfect Christmas light setup to an electric menorah and a wreath and garland duo with twinkling outdoor lights. The one thing they all have in common? They're sure to spread ample holiday cheer.

Be sure to check out our beauty advent calendar picks, candles that'll get you in the cozy mood, holiday entertaining essentials, everything you need to bake the best holiday cookies and, of course, our gift guide that's full of awesome gift ideas (along with holiday deals and steals) for friends and family: Amazon finds, gifts under $50, the best fragrance options and more.

Shop our top picks for holiday decor deals to get into the Christmas spirit ahead.

Check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Cardinal Noel Peace Joy Jute Christmas Pillow Manor Luxe Lowe's Cardinal Noel Peace Joy Jute Christmas Pillow Manor Luxe Add a touch of the festive Christmas spirit to your home with this pretty throw pillow. $62 at Lowe's

22 in Wreath with Pine Cones and Berries with Velvet Bow Home Accents Holiday The Home Depot 22 in Wreath with Pine Cones and Berries with Velvet Bow Home Accents Holiday If you aren't opting for a full-blow Christmas tree this year, might we suggest a festive wreath instead? This classic style features a red velvet bow that'll give your home the spirit of gifting in a second. REGULARLY $24.98 $19.98 at The Home Depot

7.5 ft Windsor Frasier Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 1000 Color Changing Lights The Home Depot The Home Depot 7.5 ft Windsor Frasier Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 1000 Color Changing Lights The Home Depot This Home Depot 7.5 ft Windsor Frasier Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 1000 Color Changing Lights (white, color or moving) is a full, very realistic-looking holiday tree that will bring Christmas joy for the next decade. $299 at The Home Depot

AR 17-in Lit Gold Star Decor Holiday Living Lowe's AR 17-in Lit Gold Star Decor Holiday Living These will add a glamorous sparkle no matter where you put these in your home. $19.53 at Lowe's

LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector Tenflyer Amazon LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector Tenflyer This Tenflyer LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector projects stars on the ceiling above your Christmas tree. $28.49 at Amazon

12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene Home Accent Holiday The Home Depot 12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene Home Accent Holiday Who doesn't want an inflatable Santa and sleigh on their front lawn to bring the holiday spirit to the neighborhood? $129 at The Home Depot

Dream Candle Votives, Set of Six Frongate Frontgate Dream Candle Votives, Set of Six Frongate These gorgeous glowing pillar candles are battery-powered and use technology created by Disney Enterprises for use at their theme parks. REGULARLY $139.50 $69.99 at Frontgate

Battery Operated Menorah The Holiday Aisle Wayfair Battery Operated Menorah The Holiday Aisle Light up each LED candle on this classic electric menorah by turning the bulb. It also has a timer function -- the menorah will turn itself on for six hours, then turn itself off for 18 hours. REGULARLY $102.99 $104.99 at Wayfair

Cedar and Lavender Metal Hoop Wreath SolFarmNY Etsy Cedar and Lavender Metal Hoop Wreath SolFarmNY A handmade greenery wreath featuring a sleek metal hoop for a festive, modern look available on Etsy. REGULARLY $39 $35.10 at Etsy

Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2 World Market World Market Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2 World Market Get a bunch of these sparkly star ornament sets at World Market to hang around the house or to adorn the tree. REGULARLY $7 $6 at World Market

Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree The Holiday Aisle Wayfair Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree The Holiday Aisle This artificial Christmas tree from Wayfair looks like the real thing, dusted in faux snow. It's made from flame-resistant material and has a durable metal core that keeps the tree standing strong and tall. REGULARLY $219 $145.99 at Wayfair

Handmade Kwanzaa Candles, Set of 7 African Heritage Collection Overstock Handmade Kwanzaa Candles, Set of 7 African Heritage Collection This handmade Kwanzaa candle set includes a candleholder with hand-carved Akuaba candle holder and seven tapered Kwanzaa candles. Plus, it comes shrink-wrapped in a convenient gift box. $28.99 at Overstock

Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw Charter Club Macy's Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw Charter Club Cuddle up in this cozy printed blanket and throw it on the couch for festive decor flair. REGULARLY $50 $24.99 at Macy's

Hanging Icicle Lights Alpine Walmart Hanging Icicle Lights Alpine These falling lights add a festive, wintery vibe to any outdoor space. REGULARLY $109.99 $75.84 at Walmart

Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert Spode Macy's Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert Spode Start a new tradition with this beautiful porcelain (and dishwasher-safe) challah tray. It comes with a wooden insert for easy slicing. REGULARLY $358 $124.99 at Macy's

Knit Monogram Stocking St. Nicholas Square Kohl's Knit Monogram Stocking St. Nicholas Square Score a monogram stocking at Kohl's for the whole family! REGULARLY $29.99 $12.74 at Kohl's

Reindeer Door Mat HamlinRowShop Etsy Reindeer Door Mat HamlinRowShop This reindeer-printed doormat is so cute, we'd be tempted to leave it out year-round. REGULARLY $28 $22.40 at Etsy

