The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Lowe's, Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More
The holiday season is right around the corner! If you didn't start decorating on Black Friday, there are tons of great Christmas decorations and other holiday decor options still available -- and many of them are on sale (just make sure you order soon for a timely delivery).
Our favorite stores for Christmas decorations and festive decor like Lowe's, Wayfair, Macy's, Etsy and World Market are offering discounts on pieces that'll instantly transform your home into a winter wonderland. We're talking everything from a faux Christmas tree and the accompanying Christmas ornaments to monogram stockings and the perfect Christmas light setup to an electric menorah and a wreath and garland duo with twinkling outdoor lights. The one thing they all have in common? They're sure to spread ample holiday cheer.
Be sure to check out our beauty advent calendar picks, candles that'll get you in the cozy mood, holiday entertaining essentials, everything you need to bake the best holiday cookies and, of course, our gift guide that's full of awesome gift ideas (along with holiday deals and steals) for friends and family: Amazon finds, gifts under $50, the best fragrance options and more.
Shop our top picks for holiday decor deals to get into the Christmas spirit ahead.
Check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.
