The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Lowe's, Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More

By ETonline Staff
holiday decor
Cavan Images/Getty Images

The holiday season is right around the corner! If you didn't start decorating on Black Friday, there are tons of great Christmas decorations and other holiday decor options still available -- and many of them are on sale (just make sure you order soon for a timely delivery).

Our favorite stores for Christmas decorations and festive decor like Lowe's, Wayfair, Macy's, Etsy and World Market are offering discounts on pieces that'll instantly transform your home into a winter wonderland. We're talking everything from a faux Christmas tree and the accompanying Christmas ornaments to monogram stockings and the perfect Christmas light setup to an electric menorah and a wreath and garland duo with twinkling outdoor lights. The one thing they all have in common? They're sure to spread ample holiday cheer.

Be sure to check out our beauty advent calendar picks, candles that'll get you in the cozy mood, holiday entertaining essentials, everything you need to bake the best holiday cookies and, of course, our gift guide that's full of awesome gift ideas (along with holiday deals and steals) for friends and family: Amazon finds, gifts under $50, the best fragrance options and more. 

Shop our top picks for holiday decor deals to get into the Christmas spirit ahead. 

Cardinal Noel Peace Joy Jute Christmas Pillow
Manor Luxe
Manor Luxe Cardinal Noel Peace Joy Jute Christmas Pillow
Lowe's
Cardinal Noel Peace Joy Jute Christmas Pillow
Manor Luxe
Add a touch of the festive Christmas spirit to your home with this pretty throw pillow.
22 in Wreath with Pine Cones and Berries with Velvet Bow
Home Accents Holiday
Home Accents Holiday 22 in Wreath with Pine Cones and Berries with Velvet Bow
The Home Depot
22 in Wreath with Pine Cones and Berries with Velvet Bow
Home Accents Holiday
If you aren't opting for a full-blow Christmas tree this year, might we suggest a festive wreath instead? This classic style features a red velvet bow that'll give your home the spirit of gifting in a second.
REGULARLY $24.98
7.5 ft Windsor Frasier Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 1000 Color Changing Lights
The Home Depot
Home Depot 7.5 ft Windsor Frasier Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 1000 Color Changing Lights
The Home Depot
7.5 ft Windsor Frasier Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 1000 Color Changing Lights
The Home Depot
This Home Depot 7.5 ft Windsor Frasier Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 1000 Color Changing Lights (white, color or moving) is a full, very realistic-looking holiday tree that will bring Christmas joy for the next decade.
AR 17-in Lit Gold Star Decor
Holiday Living
Holiday Living AR 17-in Gold Star Decor
Lowe's
AR 17-in Lit Gold Star Decor
Holiday Living
These will add a glamorous sparkle no matter where you put these in your home.
LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector
Tenflyer
Tenflyer LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector
Amazon
LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector
Tenflyer
This Tenflyer LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector projects stars on the ceiling above your Christmas tree.
12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene
Home Accent Holiday
Home Accent Holiday 12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene
The Home Depot
12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene
Home Accent Holiday
Who doesn't want an inflatable Santa and sleigh on their front lawn to bring the holiday spirit to the neighborhood?
Dream Candle Votives, Set of Six
Frongate
Dream Candle Votives, Set of Six
Frontgate
Dream Candle Votives, Set of Six
Frongate
These gorgeous glowing pillar candles are battery-powered and use technology created by Disney Enterprises for use at their theme parks.
REGULARLY $139.50
Battery Operated Menorah
The Holiday Aisle
Battery Operated Menorah
Wayfair
Battery Operated Menorah
The Holiday Aisle
Light up each LED candle on this classic electric menorah by turning the bulb. It also has a timer function -- the menorah will turn itself on for six hours, then turn itself off for 18 hours.
REGULARLY $102.99
Cedar and Lavender Metal Hoop Wreath
SolFarmNY
Cedar and Lavender Metal Hoop Wreath
Etsy
Cedar and Lavender Metal Hoop Wreath
SolFarmNY
A handmade greenery wreath featuring a sleek metal hoop for a festive, modern look available on Etsy.
REGULARLY $39
Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2
World Market
World Market Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2
World Market
Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2
World Market
Get a bunch of these sparkly star ornament sets at World Market to hang around the house or to adorn the tree. 
REGULARLY $7
Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree
The Holiday Aisle
The Holiday Aisle Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree
The Holiday Aisle
This artificial Christmas tree from Wayfair looks like the real thing, dusted in faux snow. It's made from flame-resistant material and has a durable metal core that keeps the tree standing strong and tall. 
REGULARLY $219
Handmade Kwanzaa Candles, Set of 7
African Heritage Collection
Handmade Kwanzaa Candles, Set of 7
Overstock
Handmade Kwanzaa Candles, Set of 7
African Heritage Collection
This handmade Kwanzaa candle set includes a candleholder with hand-carved Akuaba candle holder and seven tapered Kwanzaa candles. Plus, it comes shrink-wrapped in a convenient gift box.
Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw
Charter Club
Charter Throw Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw
Macy's
Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw
Charter Club
Cuddle up in this cozy printed blanket and throw it on the couch for festive decor flair.
REGULARLY $50
Hanging Icicle Lights
Alpine
Alpine Hanging Icicle Lights.png
Walmart
Hanging Icicle Lights
Alpine
These falling lights add a festive, wintery vibe to any outdoor space. 
REGULARLY $109.99
Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert
Spode
Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert
Macy's
Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert
Spode
Start a new tradition with this beautiful porcelain (and dishwasher-safe) challah tray. It comes with a wooden insert for easy slicing.
REGULARLY $358
Knit Monogram Stocking
St. Nicholas Square
St. Nicholas Square Knit Monogram Stocking
Kohl's
Knit Monogram Stocking
St. Nicholas Square
Score a monogram stocking at Kohl's for the whole family!
REGULARLY $29.99
Reindeer Door Mat
HamlinRowShop
Reindeer Door Mat
Etsy
Reindeer Door Mat
HamlinRowShop
This reindeer-printed doormat is so cute, we'd be tempted to leave it out year-round.
REGULARLY $28

