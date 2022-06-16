Oprah Winfey's 2021 list of Favorite Things is still our favorite well into 2022! The mogul's famed product roundup featured 110 Oprah-approved goodies that are all available on Amazon. From a bread maker to 18-karat gold vermeil coin necklaces and cooling pajama sets, Oprah's Favorite Things List had something for everyone and at just about every price-point too — including a designer face mask from celebrity tailor Patrick Henry that's as affordable as it is chic.

The (now Oprah-approved) Henry Face Mask boasts an origami-inspired design that's made of a 3-layered, polypropylene material which, at least according to the retailer, provides "enhanced filtration" for the user. Plus, the face mask also features adjustable straps for even more comfort and style versatility. A lot of communities have a mask mandate in place and if you're looking for a quality product to meet the mask requirement, you can replenish your stock of Henry face coverings with a subscription.

This isn't the first time the Henry Face Mask has garnered attention for its unique design and build. Other stars like Kelly Rowland, LeBron James, Devin Booker, Doja Cat and Demi Lovato have also sported Henry Masks on a number of occasions. In December, Jennifer Lopez wore Oprah's favorite face mask on a family date with Ben Affleck. Best of all, the celebrity-approved face mask is available for purchase on Amazon via a multi-colored pack ($50), as well as individual styles ($18).

Ahead, shop other essentials from Oprah's Favorite Things List — including a smart air purifier from Blueair and a UV wand from PhoneSoap.

