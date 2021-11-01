Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list is here! Oprah Winfrey and Oprah Daily have released the media mogul's handpicked gifts (110 to be exact) for the annual list, and like last year's Oprah-approved items, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon.

This year's Favorite Things highlights women-owned and POC-owned businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, food, homeware, toys and lifestyle. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things and it's the longest list yet!

"After this past year, I think we all deserve some surprises and delights for the holiday season," Oprah wrote in the mag. "That’s why we worked hard to find these truly incredible items. Extra important to us this year? Celebrating small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of color. You’re bound to find something for everyone on your list. Just don’t forget to treat yourself!"

Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with finds that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list. Now, it's hard to narrow down our own favorites from the 110-item list, but some of the standout products that immediately caught our eye include Roman Puffy Sandals (we always trust Oprah when it comes to comfortable shoes), matching pajamas for the family from Jessica Alba's Honest Company, Tory Burch weather-proof boots, UMA Oils gift set, Yedi breadmaker, Ubah hot sauce and so many more.

Shop the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things and check out our top picks below.

