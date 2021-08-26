Shopping

Shop the Face Masks Loved by Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid -- They're Selling Out Fast!

By ETonline Staff
After a brief break from face coverings for those who are vaccinated, mask mandates are being issued across the United States with the Delta variant driving a surge in new COVID-19 cases. According to health officials, wearing a face mask or face covering is still considered one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus. 

Though some have opted for a cloth face covering over the past year and a half, a disposable mask is also a popular option with some celebs. Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani, Emma Roberts, Irina Shayk, Hilary Duff, Rihanna, and Katie Holmes are among the stars reaching for masks from MASKC. 

The brand's FDA-approved KN95 masks feature a five-layer design including three center layers that work together to block bacteria, droplets and tiny particles with maximum breathability. The non-woven exterior often features fun designs, while the soft interior won't irritate your skin while blocking airborne particles. Right now, the brand is having a Summer Sale, with markdowns on stylish masks and variety packs. Many of the KN95 masks are sold out, but you can get the Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 25 Pack for $80, discounted from its original price of $90. However, MASKC also sells face coverings in fun patterns, like animal print, that are discounted for the Summer Sale.

Check out ET Style's picks from the best MASKC face coverings that are still available below. 

MASKC Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 25 PACK
MASKC Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 25 PACK
MASKC
MASKC Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 25 PACK
If you want to get out and about, buy in bulk to make sure you always have protection. 
$80 (REGULARLY $90)
MASKC Green Camo Face Mask - 10 Pack
GREEN CAMO FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
MASKC Green Camo Face Mask - 10 Pack
Shoppers call this design "comfortable and stylish." 
$14 (REGULARLY $18)
MASKC Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
MASKC Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
MASKC
MASKC Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
If you're into working out, these masks have breathable construction and each ear loop is super soft for maximum comfort when you're exercising.
$36
MASKC Dark Floral Face Masks - 10 Pack
DARK FLORAL FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
MASKC Dark Floral Face Masks - 10 Pack
For blocking tiny particles, these are so chic. 
$14 (REGULARLY $18)
MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
MASKC
MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
In certain situations a cloth mask isn't going to cut it and you need a disposable face mask. This KN95 Face Mask comes in a pack of 10 to keep you covered in those situations. 
$36
MASKC Variety Animal Print Face Masks - 10 Pack
VARIETY ANIMAL PRINT FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
MASKC Variety Animal Print Face Masks - 10 Pack
Embrace your wild side with Leopard, Ghost Leopard, Cheetah, Python and Giraffe-printed masks. 
$14 (REGULARLY $18)
MASKC Black KN95 Masks - 25 Pack
MASKC Black KN95 Masks - 25 Pack
MASKC
MASKC Black KN95 Masks - 25 Pack
Shoppers say this mask is so comfortable, you can wear it all day long. The adjustable nose bridge, multi layer filtration system and super soft elastic ear loops makes protection from coronavirus less cumbersome than other masks.
$80 (REGULARLY $90)
MASKC Stars Face Masks - 10 Pack
STARS FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
MASKC Stars Face Masks - 10 Pack
Alessandra Ambrosio is a big fan of this pattern. 
$18
MASKC Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
BLUSH TONES VARIETY KN95 FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
MASKC Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
The pack comes with five colors, with two masks per color. 
$36
MASKC Kids Super Hero Face Masks - 10 PACK
MASKC Kids Super Hero Face Masks - 10 PACK
MASKC
MASKC Kids Super Hero Face Masks - 10 PACK
With kids in class, they'll need disposable face mask options. 
$14 (REGULARLY $18)

