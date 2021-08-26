After a brief break from face coverings for those who are vaccinated, mask mandates are being issued across the United States with the Delta variant driving a surge in new COVID-19 cases. According to health officials, wearing a face mask or face covering is still considered one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus.

Though some have opted for a cloth face covering over the past year and a half, a disposable mask is also a popular option with some celebs. Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani, Emma Roberts, Irina Shayk, Hilary Duff, Rihanna, and Katie Holmes are among the stars reaching for masks from MASKC.

The brand's FDA-approved KN95 masks feature a five-layer design including three center layers that work together to block bacteria, droplets and tiny particles with maximum breathability. The non-woven exterior often features fun designs, while the soft interior won't irritate your skin while blocking airborne particles. Right now, the brand is having a Summer Sale, with markdowns on stylish masks and variety packs. Many of the KN95 masks are sold out, but you can get the Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 25 Pack for $80, discounted from its original price of $90. However, MASKC also sells face coverings in fun patterns, like animal print, that are discounted for the Summer Sale.

Check out ET Style's picks from the best MASKC face coverings that are still available below.

