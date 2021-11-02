Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Things List Celebrates 25 Years With Gifts From POC-Owned and Women-Owned Businesses

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list is finally here! Oprah Winfrey and Oprah Daily have released the media mogul's handpicked gifts (110 to be exact) for the annual list, and like last year's Oprah-approved items, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon

This year's Favorite Things highlights women-owned and POC-owned businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, food, homeware, toys and lifestyle. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things and it's the longest list yet! 

"After this past year, I think we all deserve some surprises and delights for the holiday season," Oprah wrote in the mag. "That’s why we worked hard to find these truly incredible items. Extra important to us this year? Celebrating small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of color. You’re bound to find something for everyone on your list. Just don’t forget to treat yourself!" 

Oprah O Mag Cover Nov 2021 - Oprah's Favorite Things
Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily/Oprah O Mag

Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with finds that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list. Now, it's hard to narrow down our own favorites from the 110-item list, but some of the standout products that immediately caught our eye include Roman Puffy Sandals (we always trust Oprah when it comes to comfortable shoes), matching pajamas for the family from Jessica Alba's Honest Company, Tory Burch weather-proof boots, UMA Oils gift set, Yedi breadmaker, Ubah hot sauce and so many more. 

Shop the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things and check out our top picks below. 

See Entertainment Tonight's favorite picks tonight on CBS. Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Fashion 

K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
K Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
K Carroll Accesories/ Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
Finally, a cute, practical bag that'll actually fit all of your essentials. The K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody has multiple compartments, top handle and removable strap. These are 20% off with code "oprah" only at k-carroll.com. 
$45 AT AMAZON
$45 AT K.CARROLL
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
barefoot dreams robe
Barefoot Dreams/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
Like so many celebs, Oprah also loves the buttery soft, plush robes by Barefoot Dreams. 
$158 AT AMAZON
$158 AT BAREFOOT DREAMS
Saysh One Sneaker
Saysh One Sneaker
Athleta / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Saysh One Sneaker
Track-and-field Olympian Allyson Felix founded Saysh to create shoes specifically for women. The pair is supportive, comfortable and lightweight. These are 20% off with code "oprah" only at Saysh.com.
$150 $120 AT AMAZON
$150 AT SAYSH
Melt Fit Essential Solids Leggings
Melt Fit Essentials Leggings
Melt Fit Essentials/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Melt Fit Essential Solids Leggings
Melt Fit leggings conform to the body, offer medium compression and have amazing stretch. Save 20% with code "oprah" at meltfitactive.com. 
$60 $48 AT AMAZON
$60 AT MELT FIT ACTIVE
Tote&Carry Apollo Duffle
ToteandCarry Apollo Duffle
ToteandCarry / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Tote&Carry Apollo Duffle
The Tote&Carry weekender duffle, made from vegan leather, is the perfect travel companion. Plus, it comes in gorgeous colors! Save 20% at totencarry.com with code "oprah". 
$200 AT AMAZON
$200 AT TOTE&CARRY
JLANI Earrings
JLANI Earrings
JLANI / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
JLANI Earrings
These 14-karat-gold-plated, geometric hoop earrings are so chic. Originally $50, these are 20% off with code "oprah" at jlanijewels.com.  Hurry, they're selling out fast!
$50 AT AMAZON
$50 AT JLANI JEWELS
Alex Mill Crosby Sweatshirt Jumpsuit
AlexMilliCrosby Sweatshirt
AlexMilli. /Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Alex Mill Crosby Sweatshirt Jumpsuit
A one-and-done sweatshirt jumpsuit you'll never want to take off. 
$195 AT AMAZON
$195 AT ALEX MILL
Peepers by PeeperSpecs Readers
Peepers by Peeper Specs Glasses
Peeper Specs/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Peepers by PeeperSpecs Readers
Everyone knows Oprah has impeccable taste in fun, statement-making frames. She and Gayle King "went gaga for these readers" from Peepers. The blue glasses are Oprah's favorite. 
$27 AT AMAZON
$27 AT PEEPERS
Clara Sunwoo Liquid Leather Signature Stretch Zip Jacket
Clara Sunwoo Liquid Leather Signature Stretch Zip Jacket
Clara Sunwoo / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Clara Sunwoo Liquid Leather Signature Stretch Zip Jacket
This leather jacket-and-cardigan hybrid is the genius creation of the mother-daughter duo brand. It's timeless, stretchy and machine washable. 
$179 AT AMAZON
$179 AT CLARA SUNWOO
Tourance Luxurious Surroundings Florence Long Scarf
Tourance Luxurious Surroundings Long Scarf
Tourance Luxurious Surroundings/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Tourance Luxurious Surroundings Florence Long Scarf
This faux fur scarf feels fancy and snuggly. These are 20% off with code "oprah" at tourance.com. Like everything on Oprah's 2021 list, they're also available on Amazon.
$54 AT AMAZON
$54 AT TOURANCE
Tory Burch Foul Weather Boots
Tory Burch Foul Weather Boots
Tory Burch/ Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Tory Burch Foul Weather Boots
As the name suggests, these Tory Burch boots with slip-resistant lug soles will keep up with your steps even on days with the foulest of weather. 
$228 AT AMAZON
$228 AT TORY BURCH
Roam The Puffy Sandals
Roam The Puffy Sandals
Roam/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Roam The Puffy Sandals
The Puffy Sandals by Roam are ultra-comfortable, thanks to the vegan, moisture-wicking neoprene footbeds that feel cushion-like on the feet. 
$137 AT AMAZON
$137 AT ROAM
Omi Woods Necklace
Omi Woods Necklace
Omi Woods / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Omi Woods Necklace
Omi Woods makes beautiful 18-karat gold vermeil coin necklaces, inspired by the African diaspora. 
$109 AND UP AT AMAZON
$109 AND UP AT OMI WOODS

Home

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush
Amazon
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush
This Sonicare electric toothbrush is a travel-friendly version so you get a complete cleaning even when you're on the road.    
$40 AT AMAZON
$40 AT PHILIPS
PhoneSoap SurfaceSoap UV
PhoneSoap Surface Soap UV
PhoneSoap/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
PhoneSoap SurfaceSoap UV
A UV wand to take anywhere. Wave it over any surface and it'll kill 99.99% of bacteria, according to PhoneSoap. 
$200 AT AMAZON
$200 AT PHONESOAP
Blueair HealthProtect 7470i Smart Air Purifier
Blueair HealthProtect 7470i Smart Air Purifier
Amazon
Blueair HealthProtect 7470i Smart Air Purifier
The Blueair HealthProtect 7470i Smart Air Purifier boasts a compact build which makes it perfect for filtering air and removing pollutants within medium-sized rooms.
$760$608 AT AMAZON
$760 AT BLUEAIR
Bose Sleepbuds II
Bose Sleepbuds
Bose / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Bose Sleepbuds II
Know of an insomniac? Gift the Bose Sleepbuds II. It comfortably fits into the ear while playing soothing white noise. 
$249 AT AMAZON
$249 AT BOSE
Lands Downunder Juno Throw
Lands Downunder Juno Throw
Lands Downunder/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Lands Downunder Juno Throw
Who wouldn't love to cozy up in this luxurious cashmere-blend throw this winter? These are 20% off with code 'oprah' at landsdownunder.com. 
$248 $128 AT AMAZON
$248 AT LANDS DOWNUNDER
UMA Pure Calm Bath and Body Oils Wellness Gift Set
Uma Oils
UMA Oils/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
UMA Pure Calm Bath and Body Oils Wellness Gift Set
No at-home spa experience is complete without beauty oils. Gift this set of bath oil and body oil from UMA that'll encourage relaxation with one whiff. With code "oprah", save 20% on this set at umaoils.com. 
$165 AT AMAZON
$165 AT UMA OILS
Voyage et Cie Sel de Bain Botanical Mineral Salts
Voayage et Cie Bath Salts
Sel de Bain Voyage et Cie/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Voyage et Cie Sel de Bain Botanical Mineral Salts
For the one who loves to soak in the tub, gift this beautifully bottled botanical mineral bath salt. These are originally $40-$110, but you can save 20% with code "oprah" at voyageetcie.com.
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON
$40 AND UP AT SEL DE BAIN

Kitchen 

Yedi Total Package Breadmaker
Yedi Total Package Bread Maker
Yedi / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Yedi Total Package Breadmaker
Making bread has never been easier than with the Yedi breadmaker -- just pour the ingredients and push a button to start the kneading and baking. 
$120 AT AMAZON
$120 AT YEDI
GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 10-piece Cookware Set
Green Pan Reserve Ceramic NonStick 10piece Set
Green Pan Reserve/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 10-piece Cookware Set
These stunning nonstick ceramic pots and pans are sure to make cooking more fun. 
$579$350 AT AMAZON
$579$400 AT GREENPAN
Ubah Hot Collection
Ubah Hot Collection
Ubah / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Ubah Hot Collection
An African-inspired sauce trio with three different types of heat and flavors. 
$60 AT AMAZON
$60 AT UBAH
Material Knife Trio and Stand
Material Knife Trio
Material / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Material Knife Trio and Stand
Sharp and good-looking, the Material Knife Trio and Stand are an instant kitchen staple. 
$195 AT AMAZON
$195 AT MATERIAL

Family

All of Us The Rounds Skin Tone Crayons
All of Us The Rounds Skintone Crayon Set
All of Us/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
All of Us The Rounds Skin Tone Crayons
All of Us offers beautiful crayons in eight different skin tone shades. 
$23 AT AMAZON
$23 AT ALL OF US
Honest Company Organic Cotton Pajamas
Honest Clothing Honest Baby Cotton Pajamas
Honest Clothing/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Honest Company Organic Cotton Pajamas
Get matching holiday pajamas for the whole family from Jessica Alba's Honest Company. 
$10 AND UP AT AMAZON
$15 AND UP AT HONEST BABY
The Foggy Dog Bandana, Leash and Bag Set
The Foggy Dog Bandana Leash Set
The Foggy Dog / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
The Foggy Dog Bandana, Leash and Bag Set
Your furry friend will be the poshest-looking pup in town with this check-print bandana, leash and bag set. 
$93 AT AMAZON
$93 AT THE FOGGY DOG
StepStitches Cinnamon Annie Dolls
StepStitches Cinnamon Annie Dolls
StepStitches/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
StepStitches Cinnamon Annie Dolls
This adorable rag doll would make a great gift for a little one. 
$85 AND UP AT AMAZON
$85 AND UP AT STEPSTITCHES

Learn more by watching the video below from Oprah Daily

 

 

