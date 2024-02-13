Released in November 2020, the Xbox Series X remains the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. With Presidents' Day swiftly approaching, you can now get $50 off the Xbox Series X at Walmart. Microsoft’s top-tier Xbox console

With 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, and 1 TB of fast storage, the Xbox Series X boasts faster, streamlined gameplay with significantly reduced load times. Features like Quick Resume come in handy when bouncing between games with little waiting. The Series X can also take game discs, unlike the Series S, which is digital-only.

Though it's been over three years since the Xbox Series X first stepped onto the gaming scene, deals on next-gen consoles have been pretty rare.

The Walmart Presidents' Day deals also include a Xbox Series X bundled with two wireless controllers. You'll also get a copy of Diablo IV, the ultimate action RPG adventure. With endless evil to slaughter, powerful abilities to master, and nightmarish dungeons, the online-only game brings adventure and devastation.

