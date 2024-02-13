Sales & Deals

Save $50 on the Xbox Series X With This Presidents' Day Deal at Walmart

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Xbox Series X Deal
Microsoft
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:54 PM PST, February 13, 2024

Shop the best Xbox Series X deals available right now, including discounts on console bundles.

Released in November 2020, the Xbox Series X remains the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. With Presidents' Day swiftly approaching, you can now get $50 off the Xbox Series X at Walmart. Microsoft’s top-tier Xbox console

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X
Walmart

Xbox Series X

Save on the fastest, most powerful Xbox and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound. 

$499 $440

Shop Now

With 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, and 1 TB of fast storage, the Xbox Series X boasts faster, streamlined gameplay with significantly reduced load times. Features like Quick Resume come in handy when bouncing between games with little waiting. The Series X can also take game discs, unlike the Series S, which is digital-only.

Though it's been over three years since the Xbox Series X first stepped onto the gaming scene, deals on next-gen consoles have been pretty rare.

The Walmart Presidents' Day deals also include a Xbox Series X bundled with two wireless controllers. You'll also get a copy of Diablo IV, the ultimate action RPG adventure. With endless evil to slaughter, powerful abilities to master, and nightmarish dungeons, the online-only game brings adventure and devastation.

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle + Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle + Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black
Walmart

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle + Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black

Save $63 on the Xbox Series X bundle with two wireless controllers and a free copy of Diablo IV. Released this year, the game is the latest online-only installment in the long-running action RPG series.

$560 $497

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Wireless Gaming Headsets: Shop Wireless Gaming Headsets Now

Tech

Best Wireless Gaming Headsets: Shop Wireless Gaming Headsets Now

Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Best Lists

Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More

These Best-Selling Nintendo Switch Games Are Must-Plays

Sales & Deals

These Best-Selling Nintendo Switch Games Are Must-Plays

The New Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED Is on Sale for Valentine's Day

Sales & Deals

The New Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED Is on Sale for Valentine's Day

Nintendo's Pastel Pink Switch Joy-Cons are Now Available to Pre-Order

Tech

Nintendo's Pastel Pink Switch Joy-Cons are Now Available to Pre-Order

The Best Nintendo Switch Screen Protectors Available to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Nintendo Switch Screen Protectors Available to Shop Now

Tags: