Presidents' Day, one of the biggest sales weekends of the year, is quickly approaching. The Walmart Presidents' Day sale is always one shoppers look forward to for big discounts on appliances, TVs, furniture and more. Ahead of the the retailer's first major deals even of 2024, Walmart has already dropped impressive deals on top brands that you can shop right now.

Shop Walmart's Presidents' Day Deals

Celebrated yearly on the third Monday of February, Presidents' Day falls on February 19 this year. Walmart's early Presidents' Day deals come at the perfect time to upgrade your TV before the 2024 Super Bowl next weekend. If you're getting a head start on spring cleaning, you can find discounts on vacuums from Dyson and iRobot, or upgrade your bed with a new mattress and sheets.

The Walmart winter savings typically see huge price cuts on small kitchen appliances. From Keurig coffee makers to air fryers and Drew Barrymore's line of kitchen must-haves, some of the most sough-after cooking essentials are available for a fraction of the price. The current deals on Ninja, Instant Pot and Carote are especially noteworthy.

Ahead, shop the best early Walmart Presidents' Day deals happening today. Be sure to check back here as we will be sure to update this guide with more of the hottest holiday weekend deals when they become available.

Best Presidents' Day Kitchen Deals at Walmart

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker Walmart Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen. $199 $169 Shop Now

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals. $90 $69 Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Plus Walmart Keurig K-Mini Plus Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button. $109 $85 Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day TV Deals at Walmart

50" Samsung The Frame TV Walmart 50" Samsung The Frame TV See your favorite teams duke it out in crystal clear HD with Quantum HDR, serving up the brightest hues and the deepest contrast available. When you're finished watching football, this TV transforms into an ambient canvas that can display photos and artwork. $1,297 $997 Shop Now

65" LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV Walmart 65" LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV This TV is a wonderful, low-profile option that can be dressed up when needed for big events like the Super Bowl and can fade into the background when you're not using it. Much like Samsung's The Frame TV, it can be used to display artwork and your favorite photos like a large canvas. $1,797 $1,597 Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal. $520 $390 Shop Now

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that cuts down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air. $420 $320 Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Mattress and Bedding Deals at Walmart

Purple Mattress, Queen Walmart Purple Mattress, Queen The Purple Mattress features two inches of breathable GelFlex Grid to cradle pressure points like hips and shoulders while keeping the rest of your body fully aligned. $1,399 $999 Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Tech Deals at Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6" Walmart Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6" If you are looking for an affordable laptop, the IdeaPad 1i packs a super-efficient up-to-12th Generation Intel processor in a thin and compact 17.9 mm chassis that makes multitasking a breeze. $650 $379 Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Walmart Apple iPad (9th Generation) There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. $329 $249 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase. $429 $359 45mm Shop Now $399 $329 41mm Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales

RELATED CONTENT: