Presidents' Day, one of the biggest sales weekends of the year, is quickly approaching. The Walmart Presidents' Day sale is always one shoppers look forward to for big discounts on appliances, TVs, furniture and more. Ahead of the the retailer's first major deals even of 2024, Walmart has already dropped impressive deals on top brands that you can shop right now.
Celebrated yearly on the third Monday of February, Presidents' Day falls on February 19 this year. Walmart's early Presidents' Day deals come at the perfect time to upgrade your TV before the 2024 Super Bowl next weekend. If you're getting a head start on spring cleaning, you can find discounts on vacuums from Dyson and iRobot, or upgrade your bed with a new mattress and sheets.
The Walmart winter savings typically see huge price cuts on small kitchen appliances. From Keurig coffee makers to air fryers and Drew Barrymore's line of kitchen must-haves, some of the most sough-after cooking essentials are available for a fraction of the price. The current deals on Ninja, Instant Pot and Carote are especially noteworthy.
Ahead, shop the best early Walmart Presidents' Day deals happening today. Be sure to check back here as we will be sure to update this guide with more of the hottest holiday weekend deals when they become available.
Best Presidents' Day Kitchen Deals at Walmart
Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
This versatile brewer is the best of both worlds, using both K-Cup pods and ground coffee to brew a cup and carafe of your favorite varieties.
Nostalgia GCT2 Deluxe Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster
Making delicious grilled cheese sandwiches is as simple as making toast with this handy appliance. Simply place your assembled cheese sandwich in the toasting basket, adjust the dial to your doneness preference, and then toast.
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen.
Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus
Preparing dinner just got a whole lot easier with this vegetable chopper.
Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set
Whether you're looking to up your baking game or searching for the perfect gift for the home cook in your life, this 20-piece cookware set will help anyone take their cooking and baking to the next level.
Keurig K-Mini Plus
Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button.
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill
An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate belongs on the kitchen gear shopping list.
Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
With a 8” fry pan, 10” fry pan, 3qt sauté pan, 2qt saucepan, 5qt Dutch oven and 4 cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in your kitchen.
Best Presidents' Day TV Deals at Walmart
50" Samsung The Frame TV
See your favorite teams duke it out in crystal clear HD with Quantum HDR, serving up the brightest hues and the deepest contrast available. When you're finished watching football, this TV transforms into an ambient canvas that can display photos and artwork.
55" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
This stunning display uses Neo Quantum HDR+ for some of the best-looking outdoor scenes you'll find on the market. Watch the field pop and your favorite team's jerseys jump off the screen, and when the big game is over, settle in for some seriously solid movies and TV shows.
65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV
This model uses tons of tiny, precise LEDs to give you bright whites, the deepest dark colors, and a myriad of tweaks to help you get the best picture possible. Plus, its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ shades bring true-to-life colors, perfect for a football game.
75" Sony X80K 4K Ultra HD TV
This display's 4K HDR Processor X1 will help take you and your team to the end zone with cinematic Dolby Vision & Atmos. With deep hues and excellent contrast, this Sony TV is nearly as good as watching the touchdowns take place IRL.
65" LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV
This TV is a wonderful, low-profile option that can be dressed up when needed for big events like the Super Bowl and can fade into the background when you're not using it. Much like Samsung's The Frame TV, it can be used to display artwork and your favorite photos like a large canvas.
65" Hisense Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV
Give game night an upgrade with this large and in charge TV with Quantum Dot Color, which delivers over a billion colors as well as Dolby Vision HDR, and local dimming zones for the brightest whites and deepest blacks you'll see on a TV from Hisense.
70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV
LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home.
55" Samsung Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The Terrace is also designed with Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare technology so you'll have a great view from any seat.
Best Presidents' Day Vacuum Deals at Walmart
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner
The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. Get it on sale for the lowest price ever.
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Shark's robot vacuum combines the convenience of a self-empty base and total home mapping with powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll for complete, efficient cleaning. Plus, it automatically empties into the bagless base for one less chore you have to do.
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Clean floors and carpet with the new Shark Cordless Pet Pro stick vacuum cleaner. Powerful suction meets a self-cleaning brushroll to pick up pet hair and debris in hard-to-reach places.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V12 Detect Slim is Dyson's lightest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. A laser on the powerful cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors for an even deeper clean.
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that cuts down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air.
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session.
Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors.
Best Presidents' Day Mattress and Bedding Deals at Walmart
Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress, Full
The Nova Hybrid mattress has a luxurious plush feeling without sacrificing support or cooling. A velvety-soft layer makes bedtime feel extra cozy.
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets.
Purple Mattress, Queen
The Purple Mattress features two inches of breathable GelFlex Grid to cradle pressure points like hips and shoulders while keeping the rest of your body fully aligned.
Linenspa Dreamer 8" Hybrid Mattress, King
This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.
Sealy Essentials Cool Touch Memory Foam Pillows, 2 Pack
Featuring premium memory foam that delivers a deeper level of comfort and support for adults, these pillows provide sleepers with a soft and cozy feel on one side and a cool-to-the-touch feel on the other side.
Sharper Image 3-Piece White Down Alternative Comforter Set, Full
This set includes a plush quilted down alternative comforter and two matching shams crafted from premium 100% Polyester material. The quilted design not only adds a touch of sophistication to your bedroom but also ensures a cozy sleep.
Best Presidents' Day Tech Deals at Walmart
Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6"
If you are looking for an affordable laptop, the IdeaPad 1i packs a super-efficient up-to-12th Generation Intel processor in a thin and compact 17.9 mm chassis that makes multitasking a breeze.
Xbox Series X
Save $57 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)
The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase.
Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Bundle and save with this Nintendo Switch console that also comes with the newest Mario Kart video game.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector
Upgrade your home theater with this RCA 1080p projector. With cinematic brightness and contrast, you'll feel immersed in your entertainment.
Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle + Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black
Save $60 on the Xbox Series X bundle with two wireless controllers and a free copy of Diablo IV. Released this year, the game is the latest online-only installment in the long-running action RPG series.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales
