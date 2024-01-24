Some furniture brands' official Presidents' Day sales haven't started yet, but many are already offering great deals now, ahead of the Feb. 19 holiday.

Presidents' Day is one of the best times of year to buy big-ticket items such as appliances, high-priced tech, luggage and — you guessed it — furniture. Whether you’re furnishing your bedroom or upgrading your home office, there are early Presidents' Day furniture deals you can shop now that will help level up your living space — and save money in the process.

If you want to fill an empty space with an accent chair or redecorate your room to make it more your own, you'll want to take advantage of some of the best furniture sales we've seen this year. It's hard to believe, thanks to winter weather hitting us hard now, but spring is just around the corner. There are incredible markdowns on home essentials and comfy furniture that will help get your space ready for the new season.

Retailers like Wayfair, West Elm, Walmart and Lulu and Georgia are offering everything from furniture to area rugs and home decor at major discounts. Some carry affordable and trendy pieces, while others focus on higher-end handmade designs.

To help you find the fixtures that fit your personal style and budget, we've rounded up all the best Presidents' Day furniture deals you can shop today. Plus, we've added info based on previous years' sales so you know what to expect come Presidents' Day Weekend.

The Best Early Presidents' Day Furniture Sales of 2024

Allform Allform Allform Allform is known for its high-quality, custom modular sofas, love seats, armchairs and sectionals. Last year's Allform’s Presidents' Day sale involved saving 20% off sitewide. A similar deal is available on the site currently. Just use code NEWYR20. 20% Off With code NEWYR20 Shop Now

West Elm west elm West Elm For high-quality midcentury modern furniture, look no further than West Elm's deals. Last year, the brand offered up to 50% off more than 600 pieces of bestselling furniture. Currently, shoppers can save 60% off items in the store's sale section. Up to 60% Off Shop Now

Wayfair Wayfair Wayfair Last year's Wayfair Presidents' Day Sale offered furniture and home decor deals across the site for up to 70% off. Wayfair is currently offering up to 50% off on furniture. Up to 50% Off Shop Now

AllModern AllModern AllModern Last year, AllModern offered 60% off of modern pieces for every room in your home and an extra 20% off select furniture, plus free shipping on orders over $35. The brand is currently hosting a sale boasting up to 30% off. Up to 30% Off Shop Now

Ashley Homestore Ashley Ashley Homestore Ashley's Presidents' Day Sale is on now with hot buys like a sofa and loveseat set or bed with a dresser and nightstand for just $699. $699 Deals Shop Now

Castlery Castlery Castlery Castlery's mission is to make quality furniture that lasts for a wide range of personal styles. Last year's sale offered $450 off sitewide. Castlery's current sale section offers up to 25% off furniture. Up to 25% Off Shop Now

Lulu and Georgia Lulu and Georgia Lulu and Georgia Last year, Lulu and Georgia took 20% off of everything, including rugs, furniture, home accents, lighting and more. Right now, you'll find up to 20% off in the site's sale section. 20% Off Shop Now

Burrow Burrow Burrow Last year, Burrow offered up to $1,000 off, or a minimum of 15% off sitewide. Right now, you can shop rugs, mattresses and beds in the brand's clearance section. Shop Clearance Shop Now

Apt2B Apt2B Apt2B Last year's Apt2B sale involved saving up to 30%, or at least 15% off sitewide. Right now, you can save 20% off all furniture and decor at Apt2B. 20% Off Shop Now

Raymour & Flanigan Raymour & Flanigan Raymour & Flanigan Last year's Raymour & Flanigan sale offered savings of 30% on furniture for the living room, dining room, home office, bedroom and more. Right now, you can save up to $700 on sofas. Up to $700 Off Shop Now

Macy's Macy's Macy's Last Presidents' Day, Macy's discounted furniture, mattresses and rugs by 60%. Right now, you can score up to 65% off during Macy's home sale. Up to 65% Off Shop Now

The Home Depot The Home Depot The Home Depot Last year, Home Depot offered up to 45% off on bathroom vanities in every style imaginable. Right now, you can save up to 40% on select bath items like vanities. Up to 40% Off Shop Now

Walmart Walmart Walmart Walmart has office chairs, beds, dining chairs and more on sale now. Shop Sale Shop Now

Birch Lane Birch Lane Birch Lane Save up to 30% on furniture like beds, headboards, dining tables, accent chairs and more at Birch Lane ahead of the shopping holiday. Save Up to 30% Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT: