Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are on Sale for Father’s Day

By ETonline Staff
Oprah Winfrey Cozy Earth
Michael Tran/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is already hosting its Father's Day Sale. Cozy Earth is currently offering up to 25% off sitewide, including 20% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.

Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that helps regulate temperature while you snooze whether you're a hot sleeper or a cold sleeper. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from bamboo fabric and are made to last through every season. In addition to bedding, Cozy Earth offers loungewear from pajama sets to joggers, socks and more. 

Save on Oprah's Favorites

Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," Cozy Earth's bamboo bed sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between. Save big on Oprah's favorite bedding and loungewear below. 

Father's Day Deals:

Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Cozy Earth
Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant

These joggers are perfect all-season and comes in 5 signature colors. 

$145$116
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee
Cozy Earth
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee

This durable stretch-knit will fit any size and you can style this with joggers when you're out running errands, going on a date, or lounging in the house.

$80$64
Bamboo Jogger Shorts
Bamboo Jogger Shorts
Cozy Earth
Bamboo Jogger Shorts

If you're husband or friend is always active, these shorts are perfect for running and look good for a long time. 

$90$72

More Cozy Earth Deals Happening Now   

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit
Women's Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit

Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.

$175$140
Bamboo Sheet Set
Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth
Bamboo Sheet Set

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

$369$295
Bamboo Joggers
Women's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Cozy Earth
Bamboo Joggers

The perfect joggers for warm weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year.

$135$108
Cloud Knit Throw
Cloud Knit Throw
Cozy Earth
Cloud Knit Throw

Like the name suggests, this throw is cloud-level soft. The machine-washable weave is long-lasting and non-pilling. 

$169$135
The Plush Lounge Sock
The Plush Lounge Sock
Cozy Earth
The Plush Lounge Sock

Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER". 

$48$38
Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts
Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts
Cozy Earth
Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts

Shoppers felt instantly relaxed and cozy when they put on these jogger shorts. The bamboo material is buttery soft, making us want to live in them every day. 

$75$60
Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth
Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Get the short-sleeve version of the bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights. 

$155$124
Rib-Knit Bamboo Boyfriend Sleep Dress
Rib-Knit Bamboo Boyfriend Sleep Dress
Cozy Earth
Rib-Knit Bamboo Boyfriend Sleep Dress

A one-and-done dress for sleeping in and lounging in. 

$120$96
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe
Women's Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe
Cozy Earth
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe

A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your spring and summer travels.

$125$100
Men's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Men's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Cozy Earth
Men's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant

Grab the jogger for your man, too. 

$145$116

