Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is already hosting its Father's Day Sale. Cozy Earth is currently offering up to 25% off sitewide, including 20% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.

Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that helps regulate temperature while you snooze whether you're a hot sleeper or a cold sleeper. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from bamboo fabric and are made to last through every season. In addition to bedding, Cozy Earth offers loungewear from pajama sets to joggers, socks and more.

Save on Oprah's Favorites

Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," Cozy Earth's bamboo bed sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between. Save big on Oprah's favorite bedding and loungewear below.

Father's Day Deals:

Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee This durable stretch-knit will fit any size and you can style this with joggers when you're out running errands, going on a date, or lounging in the house. $80 $64 Buy Now

Bamboo Jogger Shorts Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Shorts If you're husband or friend is always active, these shorts are perfect for running and look good for a long time. $90 $72 Buy Now

More Cozy Earth Deals Happening Now

Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $369 $295 Buy Now

Bamboo Joggers Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers The perfect joggers for warm weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year. $135 $108 Buy Now

Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts Cozy Earth Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts Shoppers felt instantly relaxed and cozy when they put on these jogger shorts. The bamboo material is buttery soft, making us want to live in them every day. $75 $60 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Snap Selfies in Matching Pajamas

Oprah's Jumpsuit Is on Sale Now: Shop the Stylish Coveralls

15 Dreamy Products for a Better Night’s Sleep

The 7 Best Air Purifier Deals to Help You Breathe Easy at Home

Save $120 on Dyson's Smart Tower Fan That Doubles As an Air Purifier

The Best Mattress-in-a-Box Brands We've Tried Are on Sale Right Now