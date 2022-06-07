Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are on Sale for Father’s Day
Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is already hosting its Father's Day Sale. Cozy Earth is currently offering up to 25% off sitewide, including 20% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.
Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that helps regulate temperature while you snooze whether you're a hot sleeper or a cold sleeper. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from bamboo fabric and are made to last through every season. In addition to bedding, Cozy Earth offers loungewear from pajama sets to joggers, socks and more.
Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," Cozy Earth's bamboo bed sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between. Save big on Oprah's favorite bedding and loungewear below.
Father's Day Deals:
These joggers are perfect all-season and comes in 5 signature colors.
This durable stretch-knit will fit any size and you can style this with joggers when you're out running errands, going on a date, or lounging in the house.
If you're husband or friend is always active, these shorts are perfect for running and look good for a long time.
More Cozy Earth Deals Happening Now
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
The perfect joggers for warm weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year.
Like the name suggests, this throw is cloud-level soft. The machine-washable weave is long-lasting and non-pilling.
Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER".
Shoppers felt instantly relaxed and cozy when they put on these jogger shorts. The bamboo material is buttery soft, making us want to live in them every day.
Get the short-sleeve version of the bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights.
A one-and-done dress for sleeping in and lounging in.
A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your spring and summer travels.
Grab the jogger for your man, too.
