Fashion's biggest night had one new accessory for 2021: Face masks. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Pharrell Williams and others sported masks that set off their Met Gala attire. One such mask was Kendall Jenner's SKIMS Face Mask, which complemented her crystal-draped, Givenchy Haute Couture gown. Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue SKIMS Seamless Face Mask SKIMS SKIMS Seamless Face Mask $8 Buy Now After selling out almost instantly upon their debut, the Seamless Face Masks from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS collection has been restocked over and over again on skims.com -- and right now, they're fully stocked for shopping in five different colors at $8 each.

The reality TV star's innovative shapewear brand launched its non-medical face masks for everyday wear in May of last year and sold out in under 12 hours. Echoing SKIMS' offerings of underwear and bras, the reusable masks are super soft and available in the five colors you can match to your skin tone: Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa and Onyx.

Kim & Co. further supported COVID-19 relief efforts by providing assistance to those who are particularly vulnerable, like essential frontline workers, at-risk families and home care workers. SKIMS donated 10,000 face masks to Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the National Domestic Workers Alliance -- and has pledged a $1 million donation to be distributed across these four organizations.

In 2020, many retailers started offering face masks as alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21 and Gap sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Shop all SKIMS face masks -- single masks, seven-packs and five-packs below.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

