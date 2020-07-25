Jessica Alba's lifestyle brand The Honest Company is now selling face masks for both adults and kids, the whole family! The Honest Company is offering protective cotton face masks for adults and kids.

Offered in three prints, the non-medical grade masks are available to purchase in a 2-pack, 6-pack or 8-pack. Each double-layer, 100% cotton cloth face mask is machine washable. It has adjustable elastic loops that fit comfortably around the ear and a bendable wire that fits on the bridge of the nose. It also has an interior pocket for optional filters (included with every pack).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a face covering in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Other brands selling face masks include Old Navy, Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Forever 21 and SKIMS.

Check out these other retailers stepping up and offering protective face masks for adults, face masks for kids and face masks for exercising. We'll keep you up to date on which are available to ship out as soon as possible.

Shop face masks from the Honest Company.

Adult Cotton Face Masks, 2-Pack

Adult Cotton Face Masks, 2-Pack The Honest Company The Honest Company Adult Cotton Face Masks, 2-Pack The Honest Company $24.99 at The Honest Company

Kids Cotton Face Masks, 2-Pack

Kids Cotton Face Masks, 2-Pack The Honest Company The Honest Company Kids Cotton Face Masks, 2-Pack The Honest Company $22.99 at The Honest Company

