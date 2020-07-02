After selling out almost instantly upon their debut, Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS collection has restocked its Seamless Face Mask again -- in limited supply. If you missed out on the first and second batch, grab yours now before they sell out again!

The star's innovative shapewear line is the latest fashion brand to begin selling breathable, non-medical face masks for everyday wear. Echoing SKIMS' offerings of underwear and bras, the masks are super soft and available in five tonal colors: Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa and Onyx.

While select SKIMS pieces are sold at Nordstrom, SKIMS Seamless Face Masks are available exclusively at skims.com. Individual face masks can be purchased for $8, with bundles of two selling for $15 and four for $25.

Kim & Co. are further supporting COVID-19 relief efforts by providing assistance to those who are particularly vulnerable, like essential frontline workers, at-risk families and home care workers. SKIMS is donating 10,000 face masks to Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the National Domestic Workers Alliance -- and has pledged a $1 million donation to be distributed across these four organizations.

Shop SKIMS face masks.

Seamless Face Mask SKIMS SKIMS Seamless Face Mask SKIMS $8 Each or 4 for $25 at SKIMS

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

Subscribe for more fashion news! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Get a Deal on Cubcoats Kids' Face Masks at Amazon Summer Sale

Shop Face Masks from Etsy, Michael Stars, Reformation and More

Here's Where to Buy Hand Sanitizer Online

Old Navy Face Masks: Shop Protective Cloth Masks for Adults and Kids

Things to Do When You're Stuck at Home