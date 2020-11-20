Old Navy Face Masks: 50% Off Face Masks for Adults & Kids

Old Navy is having a sale on face masks and you don't want to miss it -- Save 50% off select styles of face masks! Old Navy is one of many fashion retailers that's been manufacturing protective face masks amid coronavirus concerns -- and the brand's offerings are among the most affordable we've seen.

The Old Navy lineup features non-medical-grade, reusable cloth masks with adjustable elastic over-the-ear straps to wear when you are out and about. Their face masks are 50% off and available in packs of five (for $6.25) or 10 (for $12.50). These Old Navy masks are made with soft, breathable cotton poplin in a range of colors and prints. Adult and kids' sizes are available.

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks that let you breathe while exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Below, shop Old Navy face masks for adults and kids.

Variety 10-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults Old Navy Old Navy Variety 10-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults Old Navy A sale you cannot miss on these 100% cotton Face Masks! These Gap Variety 10-pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks are 50% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $25 $12.50 at Old Navy

Holiday Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Adults Old Navy Old Navy Holiday Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Adults Old Navy Holiday Face Masks to wear to your family's gathering. These Old Navy Triple Layer Face Masks comes with adjustable elastic over the ears and is featured in over 10 holiday prints and colors. REGULARLY $12.50 $6.25 at Old Navy

Variety 10-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Kids Old Navy Old Navy Variety 10-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Kids Old Navy A 10-pack of triple-layered cloth reusable and machine washable face masks. Old Navy brings us a 10-pack of 3-ply woven 100% cotton masks for kids. REGULARLY $25 $12.50 at Old Navy

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults Old Navy Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults Old Navy Show your personal style in these Old Navy Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks. This 5-pack Old Navy Triple-Layer Cotton Face Masks comes in 12 other colors and are just over $6, while supplies last. REGULARLY $12.50 $6.25 at Old Navy

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids Old Navy Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids Old Navy The perfect face mask for style and comfort. These Old Navy Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks are made with 100% cotton and elastic over-the-ear straps. REGULARLY $12.50 $6.25 at Old Navy

