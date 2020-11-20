Old Navy Face Masks: 50% Off Face Masks for Adults & Kids
Old Navy is having a sale on face masks and you don't want to miss it -- Save 50% off select styles of face masks! Old Navy is one of many fashion retailers that's been manufacturing protective face masks amid coronavirus concerns -- and the brand's offerings are among the most affordable we've seen.
The Old Navy lineup features non-medical-grade, reusable cloth masks with adjustable elastic over-the-ear straps to wear when you are out and about. Their face masks are 50% off and available in packs of five (for $6.25) or 10 (for $12.50). These Old Navy masks are made with soft, breathable cotton poplin in a range of colors and prints. Adult and kids' sizes are available.
Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks that let you breathe while exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.
Below, shop Old Navy face masks for adults and kids.
