Banana Republic Friends and Family Sale: Take Up to 40% Off
Fall is nearly here and with all the fall sales, that means it might be a good time for a wardrobe refresh! Lucky for us, Banana Republic is offering big savings with its fall Friends and Family sale event. Right now, you can get 40% off regularly priced items, no promo code needed and an extra 10% off your purchase with the offer code BRFAMILY.
Banana Republic's latest selection includes stylish tops, wide-leg jeans, jackets and more. You’ll find flowy midi dresses and skirts made from sustainable materials, along with chic accessories to pull your look together. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.
Now's your chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings sitewide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and pretty dress options.
Ahead, browse through ET's top sale items and new arrival picks from Banana Republic's Fall Sale event.
