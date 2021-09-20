Shopping

Banana Republic Friends and Family Sale: Take Up to 40% Off

By Amy Lee‍
Banana Republic Sale
Banana Republic

Fall is nearly here and with all the fall sales, that means it might be a good time for a wardrobe refresh! Lucky for us, Banana Republic is offering big savings with its fall Friends and Family sale event. Right now, you can get 40% off regularly priced items, no promo code needed and an extra 10% off your purchase with the offer code BRFAMILY.

Banana Republic's latest selection includes stylish tops, wide-leg jeans, jackets and more. You’ll find flowy midi dresses and skirts made from sustainable materials, along with chic accessories to pull your look together. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.

Now's your chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings sitewide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and pretty dress options. 

Ahead, browse through ET's top sale items and new arrival picks from Banana Republic's Fall Sale event. 

Timeless Trench Coat
Banana Republic Timeless Trench Coat
Banana Republic
Timeless Trench Coat
This is the only trench coat you'll ever need to buy. 
$145 (REGULARLY $269)
Pleated Satin Top
Banana Republic Pleated Satin Top
Banana Republic
Pleated Satin Top
This Banana Republic Pleated Satin Top is just what we need for fall layering. 
$38 (REGULARLY $70)
Duster Cardigan Sweater
Banana Republic Duster Cardigan Sweater
Banana Republic
Duster Cardigan Sweater
We don't need to think twice before hitting "add to cart" on this cardigan. Dress it up with a belt or lounge in it on the couch, this cardi is pretty much perfect. 
$75 (REGULARLY $139)
High-Rise Slim Wide-Leg Cropped Jean
Banana Republic High-Rise Slim Wide-Leg Cropped Jean
Banana Republic
High-Rise Slim Wide-Leg Cropped Jean
Oh. Yes. These are the jeans you'll be wearing all fall long. 
$59 (REGULARLY $110)
Ribbed Mock-Neck Mini Dress
Banana Republic Ribbed Mock-Neck Mini Dress
Banana Republic
Ribbed Mock-Neck Mini Dress
This Ribbed Mock-Neck Mini Dress completes any fall wardrobe. 
$53 (REGULARLY $99)
Sandwash Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Banana Republic Sandwash Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Banana Republic
Sandwash Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Wide leg jumpsuits are made for maximum comfort.
$72 (REGULARLY $120)
Belted Utility High-Low Shirt
Belted Utility High-Low Shirt
Banana Republic
Belted Utility High-Low Shirt
This is the perfect blouse for the in-between season. 
$63 (REGULARLY $80)
Wide V-Neck Sweater Top
Wide V-Neck Sweater Top
Banana Republic
Wide V-Neck Sweater Top
This sweater is so soft and light you can wear it until summer arrives. 
$62 (REGULARLY $80)

