Banana Republic Friends and Family Sale: Take Up to 40% Off

Fall is nearly here and with all the fall sales, that means it might be a good time for a wardrobe refresh! Lucky for us, Banana Republic is offering big savings with its fall Friends and Family sale event. Right now, you can get 40% off regularly priced items, no promo code needed and an extra 10% off your purchase with the offer code BRFAMILY.

Banana Republic's latest selection includes stylish tops, wide-leg jeans, jackets and more. You’ll find flowy midi dresses and skirts made from sustainable materials, along with chic accessories to pull your look together. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.

Now's your chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings sitewide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and pretty dress options.

Ahead, browse through ET's top sale items and new arrival picks from Banana Republic's Fall Sale event.

Duster Cardigan Sweater Banana Republic Duster Cardigan Sweater We don't need to think twice before hitting "add to cart" on this cardigan. Dress it up with a belt or lounge in it on the couch, this cardi is pretty much perfect. $75 (REGULARLY $139) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Your Guide to Pairing Jeans and Boots This Fall

TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans

22 Boots Under $50 That Are Perfect for Fall

Oprah's Favorite Pants: Shop Now to Get Them at Spanx

The Best Loungewear for Fall -- Sweatpants, Joggers, Hoodies and More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up To 60% Off Levi's Jeans

Kate Spade Fall Sale: Up to 40% Off Bags, Dresses, Jewelry and More

Fall Fashion Guide: Amazon's Best Deals on Fall Boots and Shoes