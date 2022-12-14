The 22 Best Gifts Under $50 for the Holidays: From Affordable Tech to Beauty, Fashion, and Home Gifts
As much as we love picking out presents for our friends and family, holiday gift shopping can get incredibly expensive. And now, with holiday shipping deadlines creeping up, the added shipping costs to make sure gifts arrive in time only add to the budget stress.
But here's the good news: you don't have to spend a fortune in order to treat your loved ones to a thoughtful gift. To help keep your holiday shopping within budget this year, we've gathered the best presents under $50 that will put a smile on their face.
If you want to treat them to luxury gifts this year without breaking the bank, we have so many options: a crystal whisky decanter set for him, 100% mulberry silk pillowcases for her, and Boy Smells fragrance discovery sets for anyone on your list. Think they'll prefer something a little more practical? A custom wine shipment, handy new gym bag, or merino wool sweater are sure to get plenty of use.
Whether they're a beauty guru, a fitness fanatic, a wine connoisseur, an amateur chef, or anything in between, you're bound to find a fantastic gift under $50 for your loved ones on our list. Below, check out our 22 favorite affordable holiday gifts to give this season.
Best Gifts for Her Under $50
This gorgeous candle smells so fresh and the scent makes any living space really feel like a home. Gift the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones.
Up your gift-giving cuteness quotient with a Build-A-Bear HeartBox. There are numerous boxes to choose from for less than $50: There's an Oh! What Fun Holiday Box, which comes with a posh eye mask and tea, a Hanukkah Wishes Box complete with candies, and a Happiest Holiday Box, featured here, which comes with an adorable ornament. Order by 9 am PT on December 20 to receive by Christmas.
We're betting even the trendiest chick on your list doesn't have a bucket hat in this fun pattern yet.
Make her nights extra-luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that keeps skin and hair in pristine condition.
Throw this base in the freezer and pull it out next time you have a chilled wine. The holder will keep your wine nice and cold even if you're a slow sipper.
Not only does this candle smell heavenly with a sultry blend of amber, black vanilla, and jasmine, but it also comes in a decorative glass vessel that doubles as home decor.
Go from work to the gym in style with this vibrant bag that comes in six color options from Gymshark. It has a wet pocket to put sweaty gym clothes in that keeps them separate from your other essentials. Order by December 14 for arrival by December 24 with standard shipping.
Best Gifts for Him Under $50
For beer enthusiasts who want to take their passion to the next level, this West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit from Uncommon Goods is a great brewing starter kit.
You can never have too many pullovers. Select sizes are less than $50.
Do they like to unwind with a glass of whiskey after a long day? Now they can sip in style with this glass decanter and matching glasses set from Macy's.
If he prefers electric shaving to manual, this new option from Phillips gets a close, smooth shave and trim that can be used wet or dry.
This ultra-soft, 100% merino wool sweater comes in so many colors and ranges from XXS-3X, making it a great gift for any man in your life. Order by December 18 to get it in time.
Marlowe. offers cruelty-free skincare and grooming products that focus on sustainability. The best sellers kit bundles their gentle, yet effective cleanser, lightweight moisturizer, and exfoliating body soap.
Made from temperature-regulating merino wool, this beanie will keep your head warm. It comes in five unique colors that all make a statement. Order by December 20 for Christmas arrival.
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.
Best Gifts Under $50 for Foodies, Techies, Kids, and More
This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your friend's and family members' stockings this Christmas.
Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind.
Help them stay hydrated with this durable water bottle from Hydro Flask. Unfortunately, this size will arrive just after Christmas. The 40-oz version, however, arrives in time and comes in at just $5 over our $50 limit.
Sized to fit men or women, attach these 1lb weights to your ankle or wrist with the sturdy velcro strap. Wear them around the house or on your next jog for extra toning.
For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew a snap. Plus it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.
Most known for its aromatic candles, discover five genderless fragrances from scent savant Boy Smells: Woodphoria, Flor De La Virgen, Cashmere Kush, Hinoki Fantôme, and Marble Fruit.
Give the gift of a better night's sleep with a soothing weighted blanket in a rainbow of colors to match your loved one's room.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
