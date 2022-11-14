If there's one gift we can't get enough of during the holiday season, it's anything wine-related. Whether it's a gorgeous new glass set to add to our bar cart, a decanter that doubles as home decor, or a box full of tasty new bottles to try, a wine gift is perfect for any occasion — especially during the cozy seasons. From casual enthusiasts to borderline sommeliers, there’s a gift idea for every kind of wine lover.

For a crowd-pleasing gift any wine aficionado will appreciate, we recommend trying a wine club or subscription box. Convenient to gift with varied price points, most wine subscription services ask a few simple questions and then take care of the only hard part: choosing a bottle. That means that a great wine (more specifically, a case of six or 12 great wines) is just a few clicks away.

Looking for something a little more holiday-themed? The best wine Advent calendars of 2022 feature reds, whites, rosé's, and sparkling wines to tailor your gifts to your loved one's tastes. These adult iterations of the multi-day gifting experience make great gifts for moms, dads, girlfriends, grandparents, and friends who appreciate wine.

Below, shop our favorite subscription boxes, accessories, and advent calendars to give wine lovers in 2022.

The Best Wine Club and Subscription Boxes of 2022

Winc Wine Subscription Box Winc Winc Wine Subscription Box Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind. $30 AND UP Buy Now

Firstleaf Wine Club Firstleaf Firstleaf Wine Club Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz — a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house. STARTING AT $60 Buy Now

Martha Stewart Wine Co. Martha Stewart Wine Co. Martha Stewart Wine Co. Options abound with Martha Stewart Wine Co.'s wine club. Choose between six bottles of wine every six weeks or 12 bottles of wine every eight weeks, and have your wine shipments be all red, all white or a mixed pack (meaning the team will curate special selection of wines for you). Every new club member begins with the same three bottles of carefully curated wine as an introduction to the company's cellar. STARTING AT $90 Buy Now

The California Wine Club The California Wine Club The California Wine Club Wine enthusiasts will appreciate this old-school company that focuses on unique wines and small batch, artisanal wineries. Choose your level of monthly wine subscription; options range from no-fuss to luxury preferences. We're particularly intrigued by the Pacific Northwest Series Wine Club, but every level receives a high-quality wine selection, a "love it" guarantee and discounts on reorders. STARTING AT $43 Buy Now

Vine Oh! Wine Club Vine Oh! Vine Oh! Wine Club Vine Oh! is for wine drinkers and fans of little surprises alike. Four times a year, you'll receive two bottles of California wine (choose from red, white, mixed and sweet) plus five or six full-size gifts — past ones include jewelry, beauty products and delicious snacks. $60 Buy Now

Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club For those who love to try unique flavors, Plonk Wine Club offers subscriptions for small-production, organic and biodynamic wines. Plonk has plans for red wine, white wine and a mix of the two, which you can order in shipments of four or 12. Whether you arrange for them to arrive monthly or quarterly, trust that you'll receive a well-rounded package: a curated wine selection, tasting notes, recipe pairings and even a corkscrew. Enter your email and receive $20 off your first shipment. STARTING AT $110 Buy Now

The Best Wine Glasses and Accessories to Gift

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller Amazon VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller Throw this base in the freezer and pull it out next time you have a chilled wine. The holder will keep your wine nice and cold even if you're a slow sipper. $45 Buy Now

The Best Wine Advent Calendars 2022

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

