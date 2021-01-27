The Best Face Masks for Double Masking
Is doubling up on face masks more effective? Chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci says double masking "likely does" help in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
"This is a physical covering to prevent droplets and virus to get in," Fauci told the Today show on Monday. "So if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on it just makes common sense that it likely will be more effective and that's the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of the N95."
Shortly after the inauguration ceremony, President Joe Biden issued a national mask mandate, requiring the wearing of a face mask on federal grounds.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend "that people wear masks in public settings, like on public and mass transportation, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people." Furthermore, the CDC says to choose masks that have two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric.
To ensure extra protection against the disease for yourself and others around you, choose to wear two masks when you're in public spaces -- whether that's wearing a disposable mask under a fabric one or doubling up on breathable reusable masks. N95 respirators and surgical masks should be reserved for healthcare workers.
Ahead, shop a selection of disposable masks and fabric masks to combine.
