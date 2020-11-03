Cities across the country are beginning to mandate wearing face masks in public, as summer temperatures are rising. We've culled our massive list of face mask styles for the best face masks to breathe in and exercise in to get you through the warmer months safely and comfortably.

According to sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder, exercising and sweating -- aka participating in typical summer activities. When choosing the best mask for summer or working out, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.

Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases without disrupting your exercise routine.

Other retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks and face masks with matching outfits. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's Skims sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Below, ET Style's picks of the best face masks for exercising that you can shop online right now.

UA Sportsmask Under Armour Under Armour UA Sportsmask Under Armour Made for athletes, the durable UA Sportsmask is soft but structured and secure but not tight. Plus, according to Under Armour, rain rolls right off it. $30 at Under Armour

Face Covers 3-Pack Reebok Reebok Face Covers 3-Pack Reebok These Reebok masks are made from soft, breathable fabric. $30 for 3 at Reebok

The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask Hammacher Schlemmer Hammacher Schlemmer The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask Hammacher Schlemmer Infused with antibacterial silver nano particle, this Hammacher Schlemmer face mask protects from bacteria and odors. The breathable fabric feels cool on the skin. Plus, it comes with five disposable filters. $19.95 at Hammacher Schlemmer

The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack Everlane Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack Everlane For every 100% Human face mask sold, Everlane is donating 10% to the ACLU. $25 for 5 at Everlane

Cloth Face Mask StringKing StringKing Cloth Face Mask StringKing A 2-ply StringKing face mask with elastic ear loops and two layers of premium Supima cotton. $6.99 at StringKing

Mindful Masks (2-Pack) Onzie Onzie Mindful Masks (2-Pack) Onzie Made from up-cycled materials, the Onzie Mindful Masks are quick-drying, stretchy and comfortable. Proceeds will benefit healthcare workers through a donation to the Center For Disaster Philanthropy. $24 for 2 at Onzie

StrongCore Merino Face Mask Western Rise Western Rise StrongCore Merino Face Mask Western Rise This Western Rise face mask is double-lined with a slot for a filter. $19 at Western Rise

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

Sign up for more updates from ET! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

198 Christmas Gifts Deals on Amazon -- Best Holiday Gift Ideas for 2020

Where to Buy the Best Face Masks Online

How to Prevent Maskne According to Dr. Pimple Popper

Where to Buy the Best Kids Face Masks Online

Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask Is Here -- Shop Now!

Where to Shop for the Best Clear Face Masks

Athleta Face Masks: Get Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Old Navy Face Masks: Shop Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Where to Shop Levi's Face Masks

Where to Shop Face Masks From Jessica Alba's The Honest Company

The Best Face Mask Accessories: Chains, Lanyards and Ear Savers

Shop Face Masks With Matching Outfits

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks -- Shop Now

J.Crew Face Masks: Face Masks for Adults & Kids