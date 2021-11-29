Shopping

Best Puffer Jackets and Coats to Shop for Cyber Monday

By Danica Creahan
The Best Puffer Jackets Under $250
Cyber Monday is here and holiday shopping is ramping up just as the season of layering is beginning making it the perfect time to get those puffer coats and jackets! This year with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, but shopping early should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and a puffer coat to you before winter arrives.

The perfect jacket for the colder months of the year should keep you warm without impeding on your personal style or spoiling your outfits. Cue, the puffer jacket. With a fun silhouette and the ability to keep you nice and snug in wind or snow, the puffer coat is a must-have for your winter wardrobe. 

Whether it’s a cropped puffer jacket or a longline quilted coat, a sherpa-lined interior or a faux-fur shearling-lined hood, traditional down filling or a more eco-friendly stuffing, the choices are endless when it comes to finding your perfect puffer coat. 

From brands like Everlane, Nordstrom, The North Face and ASOS, shop ultra light puffers, faux-leather puffer vests, stylish sherpa coats and more. 

Below, shop ET Style's picks for the best puffer jackets under $250.

Avec Les Filles Puffer coat
Avec Les Filles Puffer coat
Nordstrom
Avec Les Filles Puffer coat
This jacket has a hood lined with faux-shearling and a layered-style design to add some extra dimension to the classic puffer coat look. Get it from Nordstrom now for $100 off the regular price.
$249$150
Patagonia Women's Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Women's Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia
Patagonia Women's Micro Puff Jacket
Stay warm long into winter with Patagonia's micro puff jacket -- available in several flattering shades that will totally match your winter color palette too.
$249$149
S13 Lacquer Down Puffer Jacket
S13 Lacquer Down Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
S13 Lacquer Down Puffer Jacket
2021 is the year for a statement puffer jacket. Shop now to get this one from Nordstrom Rack for more than $100 off the regular price. 
$250$120
ASOS Ever New diamond quilted puffer coat with faux fur hood trim
ASOS Ever New diamond quilted puffer coat with faux fur hood trim
ASOS
ASOS Ever New diamond quilted puffer coat with faux fur hood trim
This glamorous, faux-fur trimmed coat is certain to outshine 2021’s first snow day.
$174$109
Sam Edelman Puffer Coat with Faux Shearling Lined Hood
Sam Edelman Puffer Coat with Faux Shearling Lined Hood
Nordstrom Rack
Sam Edelman Puffer Coat with Faux Shearling Lined Hood
Keep it stylish and comfortable -- even in frigid winter temps -- with this black Sam Edelman coat.
$139$90
Gap 100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer jacket
100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer jacket
Gap
Gap 100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer jacket
This puffer coat is filled with water-resistant Primaloft® insulation that has the warmth of down with less of the waste.
$148$71
Michael Kors Contrast Zip Short Logo Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors Contrast Zip Short Logo Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Michael Kors Contrast Zip Short Logo Puffer Jacket
This Michael Kors puffer jacket boasts a front zip closure, stand collar and removable hood.
$220$90
ASOS Design faux leather quilted hooded puffer coat
ASOS Design faux leather quilted hooded puffer coat
ASOS
ASOS Design faux leather quilted hooded puffer coat
Make a dramatic entrance in from the cold with this stunning faux-leather long puffer coat.
$93$70
F.O.G. Women's Short Puffer Coat with Faux Fur Hood
F.O.G. Women's Short Puffer Coat with Faux Fur Hood
Walmart
F.O.G. Women's Short Puffer Coat with Faux Fur Hood
This hooded puffer jacket from Walmart is one of the more affordable styles. It's the only winter coat you'll need this year. 
$77$60
Sherpa lined hooded puffer jacket
Sherpa lined hooded puffer jacket
Amazon Essentials
Sherpa lined hooded puffer jacket
Stay snug in style with this floral printed puffer jacket.
$52
Stradivarius faux leather padded puffer jacket
Stradivarius faux leather padded puffer jacket
ASOS
Stradivarius faux leather padded puffer jacket
This cool, high-collared jacket will definitely protect you from the cold.
$71$52
Canada Goose Cypress Packable 750 Fill Power Down Puffer Jacket
Canada Goose Cypress Packable 750 Fill Power Down Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom
Canada Goose Cypress Packable 750 Fill Power Down Puffer Jacket
If you want all the quality warmth and comfort of a Canada Goose coat without the bulk, this Canada Goose Cypress Packable 750 Fill Power Down Puffer Jacket is a really good option. 
$650
Bernado Packable EcoPlume Hooded Vest
Bernado Packable EcoPlume Hooded Vest
Nordstrom
Bernado Packable EcoPlume Hooded Vest
Searching for a sleeveless way to stay snug? This packable puffer vest is insulated with eco-friendly and hypoallergenic EcoPlume insulation to keep you cozy and bluesign approved. 
$99
Michael Kors Short Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors Short Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Michael Kors Short Puffer Jacket
Elevate your street style game by adding this fresh color pop to your winter wardrobe.
$160$75
Levi’s puffer jacket
Levi’s puffer jacket
Nordstrom
Levi’s puffer jacket
This puffer coat from Levi’s is cozy, cute and ready to take on the cold.
$150$99
Calvin Klein Hooded Bib Front Puffer Jacket
Calvin Klein Hooded Bib Front Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Calvin Klein Hooded Bib Front Puffer Jacket
Cozy up in this classically black puffer jacket from Calvin Klein.
$250$100
Quilted cocoon puffer with PrimaLoft
Quilted cocoon puffer with PrimaLoft®
J.Crew
Quilted cocoon puffer with PrimaLoft
This winter jacket is among the top rated women's coats at J.Crew. 
$188$113
Levi's Corduroy Puffer Jacket
Levi's Corduroy Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Levi's Corduroy Puffer Jacket
A corduroy puffer jacket is all the warmth you need this winter. 
$120$70
Cole Haan Puffer Down Faux Fur Trim Hooded Long Coat
Cole Haan Puffer Down Faux Fur Trim Hooded Long Coat
Nordstrom Rack
Cole Haan Puffer Down Faux Fur Trim Hooded Long Coat
If you're looking for a hooded puffer coat, this quilted jacket from Cole Haan has an attached hood with faux fur trim, a cinched waist and plenty of pockets and insulation for extra warmth this winter.
$275$89
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Short puffer jacket
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Short puffer jacket
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Short puffer jacket
This classic lightweight, water-repellent down jacket will keep you reliably warm.
$70
Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer
Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer
Summersalt
Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer
This adorable puffer is built to transform into a packable pillow and is perfect for staying warm while traveling. Flip it inside out to switch things up with fun red color.
$95
J.Crew Alps puffer jacket with PrimaLoft
J.Crew Alps puffer jacket with PrimaLoft
J.Crew
J.Crew Alps puffer jacket with PrimaLoft
This is one of J.Crew's sustainable coats. It's made with a down alternative and the outer shell is slightly shiny, lightweight recycled nylon.
$198STARTING AT $180
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
Everlane
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
With oversized button flap pockets and a covert drawstring waist, this jacket will keep you warm in a flattering fashion.
$198
Levi’s 507 Quilted Faux Leather puffer vest
Levi’s 507 Quilted Faux Leather puffer vest
Nordstrom
Levi’s 507 Quilted Faux Leather puffer vest
This 80’s-inspired faux-leather vest is certain to liven up any outfit.
$70
Zella Long Hooded Puffer Vest
Zella Long Hooded Puffer Vest
Nordstrom
Zella Long Hooded Puffer Vest
If a long puffer jacket is too much outerwear commitment for you, a long puffer vest might work for you. 
$139
River Island Hooded Puffer Jacket with Faux Fur Trim
River Island Hooded Puffer Jacket with Faux Fur Trim
Nordstrom
River Island Hooded Puffer Jacket with Faux Fur Trim
If it's a puffer jacket with a fur hood you want, this sleek puffer coat from River Island has a removable hood trimmed with fuzzy faux fur to keep you warm and looking stylish. 
$140

