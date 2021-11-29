Best Puffer Jackets and Coats to Shop for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is here and holiday shopping is ramping up just as the season of layering is beginning making it the perfect time to get those puffer coats and jackets! This year with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, but shopping early should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and a puffer coat to you before winter arrives.

The perfect jacket for the colder months of the year should keep you warm without impeding on your personal style or spoiling your outfits. Cue, the puffer jacket. With a fun silhouette and the ability to keep you nice and snug in wind or snow, the puffer coat is a must-have for your winter wardrobe.

Whether it’s a cropped puffer jacket or a longline quilted coat, a sherpa-lined interior or a faux-fur shearling-lined hood, traditional down filling or a more eco-friendly stuffing, the choices are endless when it comes to finding your perfect puffer coat.

From brands like Everlane, Nordstrom, The North Face and ASOS, shop ultra light puffers, faux-leather puffer vests, stylish sherpa coats and more.

Below, shop ET Style's picks for the best puffer jackets under $250.

Avec Les Filles Puffer coat Nordstrom Avec Les Filles Puffer coat This jacket has a hood lined with faux-shearling and a layered-style design to add some extra dimension to the classic puffer coat look. Get it from Nordstrom now for $100 off the regular price. $249 $150 Buy Now

Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer Summersalt Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer This adorable puffer is built to transform into a packable pillow and is perfect for staying warm while traveling. Flip it inside out to switch things up with fun red color. $95 Buy Now

