Sponsored By lululemon

lululemon Holiday Gifts: Save on Wunder Under, Align and More

By ETonline Staff
lululemon Black Friday sales
lululemon

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

lululemon specials are perfect for holiday gifting! The retailer's We Made Too Much section has a ton of markdowns on their most coveted products -- like the wonderfully soft Wunder Under lululemon leggings, the Align Top and Align Leggings. The popular and stylish activewear brand has everything you need this holiday season and beyond.

Whether you’re searching for quality athletic apparel and workout gear or casual wear like shorts, pants and hoodies, lululemon has it all for the holidays. With styles specifically tailored for all kinds of activities from yoga to running to training, their functional workout clothes are designed to keep up with anyone on the move, all while looking impossibly chic. 

Once you've filled your cart with lululemon markdowns, check out the expansive holiday gift guide to peruse for fashionable gifting ideas for family, friends and yourself to browse at your leisure. Some gift ideas include the famous, buttery soft Align Reversible Bra and Align High-Rise Pant (for the yogi), sweat-wicking Wunder Train Bra (for the friend who wants to run a 5k), the ultra-comfy Scuba High-Rise Jogger (for relaxing nights) -- guaranteed to bring you stylish comfort not only this holiday season but all year long.

Ahead, ET has gathered our favorite gift picks from lululemon below. 

StretchSeal Relaxed-Fit Rain Jacket
StretchSeal Relaxed-Fit Rain Jacket
lululemon
StretchSeal Relaxed-Fit Rain Jacket
The StretchSeal Relaxed-Fit Rain Jacket is waterproof and has multiple pockets and integrated ventilation. 
$228$159
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Luxtreme
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight
lululemon
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Luxtreme
Get the original Wunder Under legging, made with the slick, supportive and low-friction Luxtreme fabric. 
$98$69 AND UP
Nulu Colour Block High-Rise Tight 25"
Nulu Colour Block High-Rise Tight
lululemon
Nulu Colour Block High-Rise Tight 25"
Say goodbye to boring leggings in this color-blocked design. 
$118$79
Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
lululemon
Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
$128$64 AND UP
Key to Balance Yoga Tank Top Light Support, B/C Cups
Key to Balance
lululemon
Key to Balance Yoga Tank Top Light Support, B/C Cups
$68$39 AND UP
Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0
lululemon
Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0
$78$54 AND UP
Unlimit High-Rise Tight 25
lululemon Unlimit HighRise Tight 25
lululemon
Unlimit High-Rise Tight 25
$98 AND UP$79
In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra Light Support
lululemon In Alignment StraightStrap Bra Light Support
lululemon
In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra Light Support
$68$39
Love Tank Top Pleated
lululemon Love Tank Top Pleated
lululemon
Love Tank Top Pleated
$38$29
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme
lululemon Wunder Under HighRise Tight 28in FullOn Luxtreme
lululemon
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme
$98$69
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25"
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25"
$98$49 AND UP
Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger
lululemon Warpstreme HighRise Jogger
lululemon
Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger
$128$99
Align™ High-Rise Short 8"
lululemon Align Highrise Short 8
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Short 8"
$58 AND UP$29 AND UP
Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon Align HighRise Pant 25
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"
$98 AND UP$79 AND UP
Align™ Cropped Tank Top
lululemon Align Cropped Tank Top
lululemon
Align™ Cropped Tank Top
$59 AND UP$29 AND UP
All Yours Short Sleeved T-Shirt
lululemon All Yours Tee
lululemon
All Yours Short Sleeved T-Shirt
$58 AND UP$39 AND UP
T.H.E. Short 9" Linerless
lululemon the linerless short 9
lululemon
T.H.E. Short 9" Linerless
$68$39
T.H.E. Linerless Short 7"
T.H.E. Linerless Short
lululemon
T.H.E. Linerless Short 7"
$68$39
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
lululemon
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
$118$59 AND UP
Surge Lined Short 6"
Surge Lined Short
lululemon
Surge Lined Short 6"
$68$39
Core Backpack
lululemon Core Backpack
lululemon
Core Backpack
$158$99
All Essentials Kit 2.5
lululemon essentials kit
lululemon
All Essentials Kit 2.5
$48$29
No Nasties Hand Sanitizer Gel 500mL
No Nasties Hand Sanitizer Gel 500mL
lululemon
No Nasties Hand Sanitizer Gel 500mL
$28$19

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

The 41 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

The Best Gifts to Shop That Will Arrive in Time for Christmas

TikTok Is in Love With This Lululemon Belt Bag

lululemon Has Stylish Activewear Gifts for Every Type of Workout

The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Adidas, Lululemon and More