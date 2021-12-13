lululemon Holiday Gifts: Save on Wunder Under, Align and More

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

lululemon specials are perfect for holiday gifting! The retailer's We Made Too Much section has a ton of markdowns on their most coveted products -- like the wonderfully soft Wunder Under lululemon leggings, the Align Top and Align Leggings. The popular and stylish activewear brand has everything you need this holiday season and beyond.

Whether you’re searching for quality athletic apparel and workout gear or casual wear like shorts, pants and hoodies, lululemon has it all for the holidays. With styles specifically tailored for all kinds of activities from yoga to running to training, their functional workout clothes are designed to keep up with anyone on the move, all while looking impossibly chic.

Once you've filled your cart with lululemon markdowns, check out the expansive holiday gift guide to peruse for fashionable gifting ideas for family, friends and yourself to browse at your leisure. Some gift ideas include the famous, buttery soft Align Reversible Bra and Align High-Rise Pant (for the yogi), sweat-wicking Wunder Train Bra (for the friend who wants to run a 5k), the ultra-comfy Scuba High-Rise Jogger (for relaxing nights) -- guaranteed to bring you stylish comfort not only this holiday season but all year long.

Ahead, ET has gathered our favorite gift picks from lululemon below.

