We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The holiday season is all about treating loved ones and yourself -- ideally gifting items that have long been on wish lists. And, we have a feeling lululemon is on there. The activewear brand is super popular for their stylish and functional workout clothes, like yoga pants and insulated vests, but they also have awesome accessories like the TikTok-famous belt bag and reversible yoga mats.

Whether you're gifting someone who always has a workout scheduled or someone who simply needs casual-cozy wares for winter, lululemon has curated an expansive holiday gift guide to peruse through for fashionable gifting ideas for family, friends and yourself (hey, Singles Day is today!).

lululemon has styles specifically designed for every type of activity, including yoga, running and training. Each item is thoughtfully designed with fabrics that keep up with every move (even the sweatiest), while looking super chic. Some gift ideas include the famous, buttery soft Align High-Rise Pant, sweat-wicking Wunder Train Bra, the ultra-comfy Scuba High-Rise Jogger and the Reversible Yoga Mat.

Ahead, ET has gathered our favorite gift picks from lululemon. Shop them below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Align High-Rise Pant 25" lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" One of the most popular and coveted leggings from lululemon -- the Align High-Rise Pant lives up to the hype, thanks to its silky-soft, weightless feel. It's great for low-impact workouts like yoga or walking. $98 Buy Now

Hooded Define Jacket lululemon Hooded Define Jacket The Hooded Define Jacket is perfect for adding an extra layer when you're on the move. The fitted design sits right below the waistband. $128 Buy Now

Wunder Train High-Rise Crop 23" lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Crop 23" For those who love to sweat it out during high-impact training, the Wunder Train High-Rise Crop legging is the gold standard. This workout pant is made from the brand's fastest-drying Everlux fabric that's sweat-wicking, breathable and supportive. Plus, it has a hidden waistband drawcord and hidden pocket. $88 Buy Now

Surge Jogger lululemon Surge Jogger These men's joggers are great for running and great for lounging in afterwards. $118 Buy Now

