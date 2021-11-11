lululemon Has Stylish Activewear Gifts for Every Type of Workout -- Shop Our Picks
The holiday season is all about treating loved ones and yourself -- ideally gifting items that have long been on wish lists. And, we have a feeling lululemon is on there. The activewear brand is super popular for their stylish and functional workout clothes, like yoga pants and insulated vests, but they also have awesome accessories like the TikTok-famous belt bag and reversible yoga mats.
Whether you're gifting someone who always has a workout scheduled or someone who simply needs casual-cozy wares for winter, lululemon has curated an expansive holiday gift guide to peruse through for fashionable gifting ideas for family, friends and yourself (hey, Singles Day is today!).
lululemon has styles specifically designed for every type of activity, including yoga, running and training. Each item is thoughtfully designed with fabrics that keep up with every move (even the sweatiest), while looking super chic. Some gift ideas include the famous, buttery soft Align High-Rise Pant, sweat-wicking Wunder Train Bra, the ultra-comfy Scuba High-Rise Jogger and the Reversible Yoga Mat.
Ahead, ET has gathered our favorite gift picks from lululemon. Shop them below.
