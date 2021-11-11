Sponsored by lululemon

The holiday season is all about treating loved ones and yourself -- ideally gifting items that have long been on wish lists. And, we have a feeling lululemon is on there. The activewear brand is super popular for their stylish and functional workout clothes, like yoga pants and insulated vests, but they also have awesome accessories like the TikTok-famous belt bag and reversible yoga mats. 

Whether you're gifting someone who always has a workout scheduled or someone who simply needs casual-cozy wares for winter, lululemon has curated an expansive holiday gift guide to peruse through for fashionable gifting ideas for family, friends and yourself (hey, Singles Day is today!). 

lululemon has styles specifically designed for every type of activity, including yoga, running and training. Each item is thoughtfully designed with fabrics that keep up with every move (even the sweatiest), while looking super chic. Some gift ideas include the famous, buttery soft Align High-Rise Pant, sweat-wicking Wunder Train Bra, the ultra-comfy Scuba High-Rise Jogger and the Reversible Yoga Mat.

Ahead, ET has gathered our favorite gift picks from lululemon. Shop them below.

Align High-Rise Pant 25"
Align High-Rise Pant
Align High-Rise Pant 25"
One of the most popular and coveted leggings from lululemon -- the Align High-Rise Pant lives up to the hype, thanks to its silky-soft, weightless feel. It's great for low-impact workouts like yoga or walking. 
$98
Align Tank Top
Align Tank Top
Align Tank Top
Grab the matching Align tank to wear with the famous leggings for yoga and beyond. 
$58
Hooded Define Jacket
Hooded Define Jacket
Hooded Define Jacket
The Hooded Define Jacket is perfect for adding an extra layer when you're on the move. The fitted design sits right below the waistband. 
$128
Down for It All Vest
Down for It All Vest
Down for It All Vest
The Down for It All Vest is specifically designed for cold-weather runs. The zip-up shell has zoned insulation that holds warmth and stretchy fleece that lets you move effortlessly. 
$148
Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
This TikTok-famous fleece belt bag lets you store essentials and keep them close. Wear it on the waist, over the shoulder or cross-body. 
$48
Wunder Train High-Rise Crop 23"
Wunder Train High-Rise Crop
Wunder Train High-Rise Crop 23"
For those who love to sweat it out during high-impact training, the Wunder Train High-Rise Crop legging is the gold standard. This workout pant is made from the brand's fastest-drying Everlux fabric that's sweat-wicking, breathable and supportive. Plus, it has a hidden waistband drawcord and hidden pocket. 
$88
Wunder Train Long-Line Bra Medium Support, C/D Cup
Wunder Train Long-Line Bra Medium Support
Wunder Train Long-Line Bra Medium Support, C/D Cup
Pair the Wunder Train pant with the Wunder Train sports bra for the toughest of workouts. 
$68
Fleece-Lined Knit Ear Warmer
Fleece-Lined Knit Ear Warmer
Fleece-Lined Knit Ear Warmer
An ear-warmer is a staple for runners in the winter. Gift this fleece-lined headband. 
$58
Reversible Quilted Bucket Hat
Reversible Quilted Bucket Hat
Reversible Quilted Bucket Hat
An on-trend quilted bucket hat with a sporty look. 
$58
Perfectly Oversized Crew
Perfectly Oversized Crew
Perfectly Oversized Crew
As the name suggests, the soft Perfectly Oversized Crew sweatshirt is ideal for casual, comfy days. 
$108
Scuba High-Rise Jogger
Scuba High-Rise Jogger
Scuba High-Rise Jogger
Loungewear is a no-brainer gift for the holidays, like these luxe jogger sweatpants. 
$118
Cashlu Sweater Wrap
Cashlu Sweater Wrap
Cashlu Sweater Wrap
Wear this cozy wrap knit cardigan whenever you're chilling. 
$148
Ebb to Street Long Sleeve
Ebb to Street Long Sleeve
Ebb to Street Long Sleeve
This versatile, seamless long-sleeve top can be worn with so many different bottoms -- jeans, leggings, a skirt, anything! 
$88
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"
The Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight comes in a ton of colors and prints. The running leggings are made from the weightless and smooth Nulux fabric that's sweat-wicking, breathable and quick-drying. This pair will keep up with you for miles. 
$118
The Reversible Mat 5mm
The Reversible Mat
The Reversible Mat 5mm
Have you ever seen a more gorgeous yoga mat? This reversible design is antimicrobial, moisture-absorbing and grippy so you can pose with ease. 
$88
Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 4"
Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short
Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 4"
If you prefer running in shorts than leggings, grab the Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short. The breezy, lightweight pair already has a built-in liner so you can make strides without worry. The wide comfortable waistband has a hidden drawcord and back pocket. 
$58
Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz
Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz
Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz
A sleek insulated, double-walled water bottle with a leak-proof lid and slip-free texture. 
$48
The Fundamental T-Shirt
The Fundamental T-Shirt
The Fundamental T-Shirt
An essential t-shirt that's soft, quick-drying and abrasion-resistant. Stock up in multiple colors!
$68
Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip 2.0
Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip
Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip 2.0
If you're looking for a gift for active Dad, opt for the Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip. The seamless performance workout top is best for running and training. 
$98
Surge Jogger
Surge Jogger
Surge Jogger
These men's joggers are great for running and great for lounging in afterwards. 
$118

