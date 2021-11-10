Shopping

JoJo Siwa's Amazon Gift Guide Has a Ton of Fun Holiday Gift Ideas

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
JoJo Siwa at Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa is sharing her holiday gift picks on Amazon. The Dancing With the Stars contestant has teamed up with the online retailer to select the best gifts shoppers can score right now for their loved ones and for themselves. The J Team actress has chosen a ton of fun choices anyone would be thrilled to open this holiday season. 

Siwa's holiday shopping list has a variety of items across categories of fashion, tech, beauty and home for the whole family. Highlights include The Comfy Wearable Blanket, Kodak Portable Instant Photo Printer, music-syncing LED strip lights, heart-shaped waffle maker, unicorn onesie, and of course, JoJo Siwa merch from a bow-adorned scooter to a sequined crossbody bag. 

For more celebrity-approved holiday gift ideas, check out Jennifer Lopez's Coach bag that's currently 25% off, Oprah's Favorite Things under $50, chic-and-comfy loungewear from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS, Nicole Richie's homeware collaboration with Etsy creators, and gifts from small businesses selected by Gabrielle Union, Billy Porter and Drew Barrymore

See the star's holiday gift guide on Amazon and shop ET's favorites from the list below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important shipping deadlines.

The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber and Sherpa Wearable Blanket
The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber and Sherpa Wearable Blanket
Amazon
The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber and Sherpa Wearable Blanket
The Comfy Wearable Blanket, featured on 'Shark Tank,' is a great gift for anyone on your list. Who wouldn't love to cuddle up in this all winter long? 
$45
Sivio Faux Fur Weighted Blanket 20lbs
Sivio Faux Fur Weighted Blanket 20lbs
Amazon
Sivio Faux Fur Weighted Blanket 20lbs
A fluffy, 20-pound weighted blanket in rainbow. 
$70
USTO Music Sync Color Changing Led Strip Lights
USTO Music Sync Color Changing Led Strip Lights
Amazon
USTO Music Sync Color Changing Led Strip Lights
This 130-feet LED strip light syncs to music! Select the coupon to get $2 off. 
$30$28
Spooktacular Creations Unisex Adult Pajama Plush Onesie
Spooktacular Creations Unisex Adult Pajama Plush Onesie
Amazon
Spooktacular Creations Unisex Adult Pajama Plush Onesie
Make a loved one laugh by gifting this unicorn onesie. 
STARTING $37
Kodak Dock Plus 4x6” Portable Instant Photo Printer
Kodak Dock Plus
Amazon
Kodak Dock Plus 4x6” Portable Instant Photo Printer
The Kodak Dock Plus Portable Instant Photo Printer lets you instantly print your favorite pics wirelessly from a mobile phone. 
$136$126
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
Amazon
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
This Dash Mini Waffle Maker makes adorable heart-shaped waffles. 
$18
PlayWheels JoJo Siwa 2-Wheel Aluminum Folding Kids Scooter
PlayWheels JoJo Siwa 2-Wheel Aluminum Folding Kids Scooter
Amazon
PlayWheels JoJo Siwa 2-Wheel Aluminum Folding Kids Scooter
Know a JoJo Siwa-obsessed kiddo? Gift this pink scooter, adorned with JoJo's signature bow. 
$50$40
Idea Nuova Nickelodeon Jojo Siwa Sling Bag and Cozy Lightweight Sleeping Bag
Idea Nuova Nickelodeon Jojo Siwa Sling Bag and Cozy Lightweight Sleeping Bag
Amazon
Idea Nuova Nickelodeon Jojo Siwa Sling Bag and Cozy Lightweight Sleeping Bag
A unicorn-and-JoJo branded sleeping bag with a matching travel sling bag. 
$20$19
Claire's Furry Mini Backpack
Claire's Furry Mini Backpack
Amazon
Claire's Furry Mini Backpack
This soft, furry backpack is so fun! 
$35

RELATED CONTENT:

Gifts Under $50 That Will Make Mom and Dad Laugh

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

The Best Funko Pop! Toys to Give as Gifts for the Holidays

Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge

The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Gifts

The Best Star Wars Gifts for Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List

 