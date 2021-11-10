JoJo Siwa's Amazon Gift Guide Has a Ton of Fun Holiday Gift Ideas

JoJo Siwa is sharing her holiday gift picks on Amazon. The Dancing With the Stars contestant has teamed up with the online retailer to select the best gifts shoppers can score right now for their loved ones and for themselves. The J Team actress has chosen a ton of fun choices anyone would be thrilled to open this holiday season.

Siwa's holiday shopping list has a variety of items across categories of fashion, tech, beauty and home for the whole family. Highlights include The Comfy Wearable Blanket, Kodak Portable Instant Photo Printer, music-syncing LED strip lights, heart-shaped waffle maker, unicorn onesie, and of course, JoJo Siwa merch from a bow-adorned scooter to a sequined crossbody bag.

For more celebrity-approved holiday gift ideas, check out Jennifer Lopez's Coach bag that's currently 25% off, Oprah's Favorite Things under $50, chic-and-comfy loungewear from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS, Nicole Richie's homeware collaboration with Etsy creators, and gifts from small businesses selected by Gabrielle Union, Billy Porter and Drew Barrymore.

See the star's holiday gift guide on Amazon and shop ET's favorites from the list below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important shipping deadlines.

