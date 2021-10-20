Nicole Richie is here to level up the glamour this holiday season. The House of Harlow 1960 founder has teamed up with Etsy makers on a stunning holiday collection that's full of gorgeous, festive home decor, gifts, kitchenware and more.

This is the second time Richie's brand is collaborating with Etsy (her spring collection quickly sold out!). This time, Richie has co-created with her favorite Black-owned businesses and California-based shops on luxe, bold holiday accents that'll add stylish, festive flair to any home.

"In co-designing this collection I wanted to create gifts that would make people feel truly special and decor pieces that bring holiday into any space, whether you’re celebrating with family and friends or simply lounging by the fire," Richie tells Etsy.

Highlights from the Etsy collaboration includes a blanket hand-sewn by the members of Gee's Bend Quilters, a community of rural, female quilters from Alabama, using deadstock fabric from House of Harlow 1960. More of our favorites include a geode crystal soy candle, plush velvet pillow cover, handmade printed cotton robe and horn-inspired huggie earrings.

See the entire House of Harlow 1960 Creator Collab on Etsy and shop ET's top picks below.

Check out ET's 2021 holiday gift guide, featuring a ton of gifting ideas for loved ones.

