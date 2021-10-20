Lifestyle

Nicole Richie Launches a Holiday Collection With Etsy -- Shop the House of Harlow 1960 Collab!

By ETonline Staff
Nicole Richie is here to level up the glamour this holiday season. The House of Harlow 1960 founder has teamed up with Etsy makers on a stunning holiday collection that's full of gorgeous, festive home decor, gifts, kitchenware and more. 

This is the second time Richie's brand is collaborating with Etsy (her spring collection quickly sold out!). This time, Richie has co-created with her favorite Black-owned businesses and California-based shops on luxe, bold holiday accents that'll add stylish, festive flair to any home.

"In co-designing this collection I wanted to create gifts that would make people feel truly special and decor pieces that bring holiday into any space, whether you’re celebrating with family and friends or simply lounging by the fire," Richie tells Etsy.

Highlights from the Etsy collaboration includes a blanket hand-sewn by the members of Gee's Bend Quilters, a community of rural, female quilters from Alabama, using deadstock fabric from House of Harlow 1960. More of our favorites include a geode crystal soy candle, plush velvet pillow cover, handmade printed cotton robe and horn-inspired huggie earrings. 

See the entire House of Harlow 1960 Creator Collab on Etsy and shop ET's top picks below. 

Check out ET's 2021 holiday gift guide, featuring a ton of gifting ideas for loved ones. 

Omi Woods x House of Harlow 1960 The Horn Huggie Earrings
OmiWoods x House of Harlow 1960 The Horn Huggie Earrings
Etsy
These horn-inspired hoop earrings are available in sterling silver or gold vermeil.
These horn-inspired hoop earrings are available in sterling silver or gold vermeil. 
$88 AT UP
Tal & Bert x House of Harlow 1960 Geode Crystal Soy Candle
Tal & Bert x House of Harlow 1960 Geode Crystal Soy Candle
Etsy
A evergreen scented candle housed in a beautiful geode crystal vessel.
A evergreen scented candle housed in a beautiful geode crystal vessel. 
$48 AND UP
Blu Mint Studios x House of Harlow 1960 Coasters in Marble with 24k Gold Detail
Blu Mint Studios x House of Harlow 1960 Coasters in Marble with 24k Gold Detail
Etsy
A four-piece coaster set made from luxurious gilded marble.
A four-piece coaster set made from luxurious gilded marble. 
$110
Cocody x House of Harlow 1960 20 x 20 Alana Pillow Cover
Cocody x House of Harlow 1960 20 x 20 Alana Pillow Cover
Etsy
A plush green velvet pillow cover adds warmth to any space.
A plush green velvet pillow cover adds warmth to any space. 
$85 AND UP
Gee's Bend Quilts x House of Harlow 1960 Holiday Quilt
Gee's Bend Quilts x House of Harlow 1960 Holiday Quilt
Etsy
Gee's Bend Quilts x House of Harlow 1960 Holiday Quilt
A truly special piece, this handcrafted blanket is one of a kind made from deadstock fabric. 
$800
Modern Little Mystics x House of Harlow 1960 Aromatherapy Bath Salts With Crystals Inside
Modern Little Mystics x House of Harlow 1960 Aromatherapy Bath Salts With Crystals Inside
Etsy
This aromatherapy bath soak set has dried herbs and a hidden crystal inside. It includes two bath soaks (Inhale and Exhale).
This aromatherapy bath soak set has dried herbs and a hidden crystal inside. It includes two bath soaks (Inhale and Exhale). 
$45
D & E x House of Harlow 1960 Classic Cotton Robe with Hand Stitched Kantha Belt, White Floral Print
D & E x House of Harlow 1960 Classic Cotton Robe with Hand Stitched Kantha Belt, White Floral Print
Etsy
Treat a loved one or yourself to this lightweight and soft floral print robe.
Treat a loved one or yourself to this lightweight and soft floral print robe.
$160 AND UP

