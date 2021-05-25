With all of the wonderful handmade, vintage and one-of-a-kind products available on Etsy, it can be tough to know where to start. Nicole Richie teamed up with Etsy to help take the guesswork out of shopping the site.

Etsy's Creator Collaborations connect top brands and creative celebrities with talented Etsy sellers to work together to create a selection of must-have items. Richie's exclusive House of Harlow 1960 Etsy Creator Collaboration includes homewares and accessories boasting earthy tones, a mix of prints and patters and rich textures reminiscent of the star's signature style. The collection includes pillows, pet accessories, wall decor, ceramics, throws and blankets, jewelry, scarves, face masks and more.

The mom of two and Los Angeles native found it important to work with artists who truly understood her West Coast artistic influences. She was also committed to championing creative entrepreneurs and BIPOC-owned businesses. "I'm thrilled to finally be putting the 'House' in House of Harlow 1960 in such a meaningful way through this dream interiors collection," Richie shared. "My home has always been an extension of my personal style and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with such a talented, diverse group of artisans on the Etsy platform -- several of whom are from my home state of California."

Below, check out our favorite pieces from Richie's exclusive House of Harlow 1960 line. Shop the entire collection on Etsy.

Geode Planter Etsy/House of Harlow Geode Planter These earthy planters reveal sparkling geodes to give your home a little life and shimmer. $85 AND UP Buy Now

