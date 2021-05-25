Shopping

Nicole Richie Teams Up With Etsy for House of Harlow 1960 Creator Collaboration -- Shop Now

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nicole Richie Etsy Creator Collab
Ren Fuller

With all of the wonderful handmade, vintage and one-of-a-kind products available on Etsy, it can be tough to know where to start. Nicole Richie teamed up with Etsy to help take the guesswork out of shopping the site. 

Etsy's Creator Collaborations connect top brands and creative celebrities with talented Etsy sellers to work together to create a selection of must-have items. Richie's exclusive House of Harlow 1960 Etsy Creator Collaboration includes homewares and accessories boasting earthy tones, a mix of prints and patters and rich textures reminiscent of the star's signature style. The collection includes pillows, pet accessories, wall decor, ceramics, throws and blankets, jewelry, scarves, face masks and more. 

The mom of two and Los Angeles native found it important to work with artists who truly understood her West Coast artistic influences. She was also committed to championing creative entrepreneurs and BIPOC-owned businesses. "I'm thrilled to finally be putting the 'House' in House of Harlow 1960 in such a meaningful way through this dream interiors collection," Richie shared. "My home has always been an extension of my personal style and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with such a talented, diverse group of artisans on the Etsy platform -- several of whom are from my home state of California."

Below, check out our favorite pieces from Richie's exclusive House of Harlow 1960 line. Shop the entire collection on Etsy. 

Organic Cotton Face Masks, Set of 3
House of Harlow 1960 Collab, 3 set Cotton Face Masks, Organic Cotton Twill Lining, Set of 3 different Indian Prints
Etsy/House of Harlow
Organic Cotton Face Masks, Set of 3
The world may be opening back up again, but the need for face masks will linger for a while longer. This set of three organic cotton masks make safer trips out and about a little more vibrant. 
$60
Chunky Loop Pillow Cover
House of Harlow 1960 // 20 x 20 Chunky Loop Pillow Cover
Etsy/House of Harlow
Chunky Loop Pillow Cover
Give your home a cozy boho aesthetic with the help of these chunky pillow covers from House of Harlow. 
$85 AND UP
Goldenrod Batik Dog Bandana
House of Harlow 1960 Creator Collab | Goldenrod Batik Dog Bandana
Etsy/House of Harlow
Goldenrod Batik Dog Bandana
The puppers in your life can get in on the stylish fun, too, thanks to these chic bandanas. 
$25 AND UP
Beeswax Tapers Candle, Set of 4
House of Harlow 1960 Creator Collab Beeswax Tapers candle, Set of 4, Honeycomb pattern tapers, Gradation tapers candle set.
Etsy/House of Harlow
Beeswax Tapers Candle, Set of 4
Illuminate your space with these gorgeous beeswax tapered candle sets. 
$65
Geode Planter
House of Harlow 1960 Creator Collab - Geode Planter, small succulent planter, air plant holder
Etsy/House of Harlow
Geode Planter
These earthy planters reveal sparkling geodes to give your home a little life and shimmer. 
$85 AND UP
Red + Gold Stoneware Jewelry Dish
House of Harlow 1960 Creator Collab - Red + Gold Stoneware Jewelry Dish
Etsy/House of Harlow
Red + Gold Stoneware Jewelry Dish
Your jewelry and accessories deserve a chic spot to rest. Show them off with the help of these artisan jewelry dishes. 
$34
Horn Bolero and Braid Necklace Stack
House of Harlow 1960 Creator Collaboration - Horn Bolero and Braid Necklace Stack
Etsy/House of Harlow
Horn Bolero and Braid Necklace Stack
Perfect the necklace stack with a little help from the House of Harlow 1960 creative collaboration. This bolero style adds a simple, stylish touch to your look.
$180
BODHI & SOLEIL Face and Body Soap Bar
House of Harlow 1960 Creator Collab Soap Set, BODHI & SOLEIL Face and Body soap bar, Design soap bar
Etsy/House of Harlow
BODHI & SOLEIL Face and Body Soap Bar
These handmade soap bars contain coconut and shea butter. And with exquisite designs, you won't mind leaving them on display. Scrubbing clean never looked so good! 
$33

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Vintage Shops on Etsy

See the Hottest Etsy Decor Trends for Spring 2021

Nicole Richie Totally Embarrassed Her Preteen Kids With Racy Post

Tan France x Etsy: Shop Chic Home Decor

Khloe Kardashian Jokes About Her Changing Face

JoJo Fletcher x Etsy: Shop Trendy Home Decor

Tia Mowry x Etsy: Shop Chic Home Decor

 