Tia Mowry x Etsy: Shop Chic Home Decor

By ETonline Staff
Tia Mowry x Etsy
Jack Strutz/Etsy

Actress Tia Mowry just launched her first-ever home line, in collaboration with Etsy! The actress and entrepreneur teamed up with nine Etsy artisans to co-design a one-of-a-kind collection of handmade items like coasters, pillows, woven baskets and candles.

In addition to reflecting Mowry's "luxe yet minimal" personal style, the pieces were created to help make anyone's space more comfortable, inviting and oasis-like. (Perfect timing, as most of us have been spending a lot of time at home lately.) Our tip: When you see something you like, grab it ASAP because these items are only available while quantities last.

In other exciting Mowry-related news, Sister, Sister is making its way to Netflix! The iconic TV show where Tia and her twin, Tamera, got their start -- as well as six other classic Black-led comedies (including Moesha) -- will debut on the streaming platform in the coming weeks.

Below, shop our favorite items from the Tia Mowry x Etsy collection.

Hexagon Concrete Coasters Set
Tia Mowry x Etsy
Tia Mowry x Etsy Hexagon Concrete Coasters
Etsy
Hexagon Concrete Coasters Set
Tia Mowry x Etsy

These geometric coasters are functional, stylish and super durable. (We also love the planters on offer from the Mindtheminimal Etsy shop.)

White Matte Large Oval Serving Platter
Tia Mowry x Etsy
Tia Mowry x Etsy, White Matte Large Oval Serving Platter
Etsy
White Matte Large Oval Serving Platter
Tia Mowry x Etsy

Here’s an easy way to pretend you’re at a fancy restaurant the next time you serve a meal to guests. TagliaferroCeramics has tons of other beautiful handmade items in their shop.

Small Tall Lidded Jar
Tia Mowry x Etsy
Tia Mowry x Etsy, Small Tall Lidded Jar
Etsy
Small Tall Lidded Jar
Tia Mowry x Etsy

Made with Etsy seller MySampleHaus, this cute jar can store anything from Q-tips to loose change to candy.

White Matte Beverage Pitcher
Tia Mowry x Etsy
Tia Mowry x Etsy, White Matte Beverage Pitcher
Etsy
White Matte Beverage Pitcher
Tia Mowry x Etsy

Another collaboration with TagliaferroCeramics, this pitcher is sophisticated and dishwasher-safe -- a winning combo if we've ever seen one.

Geo Tassel Lumbar Throw Pillow Cover with Brass Zipper
Tia Mowry x Etsy
Tia Mowry x Etsy, Geo Tassel Lumbar Throw Pillow Cover with Brass Zipper
Etsy
Geo Tassel Lumbar Throw Pillow Cover with Brass Zipper
Tia Mowry x Etsy

This 12" x 22" pillow cover created with Etsy seller ChloeandOlivePillows will instantly elevate your couch, armchair or bed.

Candle Potted Soy Candle
Tia Mowry x Etsy
Tia Mowry x Etsy x Chelsea Candle Potted Soy Candle
Etsy
Candle Potted Soy Candle
Tia Mowry x Etsy

A great gift idea: This candle, made with Etsy seller ChelseaCandleCo and a blend of bergamot, clary sage and mint leaf among other scents.

