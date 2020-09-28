Shopping

Lauren Conrad x Amazon: Shop New Artisan Goods at The Little Market

By ETonline Staff
Lauren Conrad recently launched a shop of handcrafted artisan products on Amazon Handmade, and new items have just dropped for fall! A growing selection of items from the former reality TV star's non-profit organization and fair trade shop, The Little Market, are available to shop on Amazon.

The collection already featured reusable bags, candles, towels and jewelry created by six local artisan groups around the world including Bangladesh, Cambodia, the Philippines, Rwanda and India. New additions include various sizes of woven bowls and raffia totes. Many items are priced under $70.

The Little Market is focused on economically empowering women globally. According to the organization's Amazon page, each purchase made from The Little Market "supports dignified income opportunities and essential resources for underserved artisan groups and social enterprises around the world."

Check out The Little Market shop on Amazon Handmade -- and hurry and shop ET Style's top picks! Stock is already running low on select styles.

15" Polka Dot Embroidered Raffia Tote Bag
The Little Market
15" Polka Dot Embroidered Raffia Tote Bag - Light Pink, Blush
Amazon
15" Polka Dot Embroidered Raffia Tote Bag
The Little Market
Artisans at Razafindrabe Collections in Madagascar make these totes from raffia and natural dyes, then add practical features like an interior pocket, cotton lining and a metal closure.

10” Woven Bowl
The Little Market
10” Woven Bowl – Black
Amazon
10” Woven Bowl
The Little Market

Use this woven bowl from Ghana as a functional catchall for keys and face masks or truly unique hanging decor.

Coconut-Soy Wax Blend Scented Candle - Coconut Milk
The Little Market
The Little Market Coconut-Soy Wax Blend Scented Candle in Coconut Milk.jpg
Amazon
Coconut-Soy Wax Blend Scented Candle - Coconut Milk
The Little Market

Purchase of this coconut-soy wax blend candle supports female refugees at Prosperity Candle in the U.S.

Lightweight Striped Fringe Beach Towel - Thin Stripes, Blush Pink
The Little Market
The Little Market Lightweight Striped Fringe Beach Towel - Thin Stripes, Blush Pink.jpg
Amazon
Lightweight Striped Fringe Beach Towel - Thin Stripes, Blush Pink
The Little Market

Purchase of this soft, handwoven cotton towel supports artisans at Kara Weaves in India.

Dainty Triangle Necklace - Rose Gold
The Little Market
The Little Market Dainty Triangle Necklace - Rose Gold.jpg
Amazon
Dainty Triangle Necklace - Rose Gold
The Little Market

Purchase of this rose gold triangle charm necklace supports female artisans at TAYO Collective in the Philippines.

Reusable Burlap Gift Tote Bag - Thank You
The Little Market
The Little Market Reusable Burlap Gift Tote Bag - Thank You.jpg
Amazon
Reusable Burlap Gift Tote Bag - Thank You
The Little Market

Purchase of this reusable, water-resistant burlap tote bag supports artisans at CORR - The Jute Works in Bangladesh.

See all items from The Little Market at Amazon.

