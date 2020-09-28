Lauren Conrad x Amazon: Shop New Artisan Goods at The Little Market
Lauren Conrad recently launched a shop of handcrafted artisan products on Amazon Handmade, and new items have just dropped for fall! A growing selection of items from the former reality TV star's non-profit organization and fair trade shop, The Little Market, are available to shop on Amazon.
The collection already featured reusable bags, candles, towels and jewelry created by six local artisan groups around the world including Bangladesh, Cambodia, the Philippines, Rwanda and India. New additions include various sizes of woven bowls and raffia totes. Many items are priced under $70.
The Little Market is focused on economically empowering women globally. According to the organization's Amazon page, each purchase made from The Little Market "supports dignified income opportunities and essential resources for underserved artisan groups and social enterprises around the world."
Check out The Little Market shop on Amazon Handmade -- and hurry and shop ET Style's top picks! Stock is already running low on select styles.
Use this woven bowl from Ghana as a functional catchall for keys and face masks or truly unique hanging decor.
Purchase of this coconut-soy wax blend candle supports female refugees at Prosperity Candle in the U.S.
Purchase of this soft, handwoven cotton towel supports artisans at Kara Weaves in India.
Purchase of this rose gold triangle charm necklace supports female artisans at TAYO Collective in the Philippines.
Purchase of this reusable, water-resistant burlap tote bag supports artisans at CORR - The Jute Works in Bangladesh.
See all items from The Little Market at Amazon.
