JoJo Fletcher x Etsy: Shop Trendy Home Decor
JoJo Fletcher has teamed up with Etsy on a home collection! The former Bachelorette lead has collaborated with 15 Etsy artists on a limited-edition line of gorgeous, handmade home goods, including decorative pillows, ceramic tableware, macrame coasters and more.
The JoJo Fletcher x Etsy Collection features unique homeware that shows Fletcher's love of color, texture, vintage design and a laid-back feel perfect for summer.
"I would say my decorating style is minimal, laid-back, and playful," JoJo tells Etsy. "I’m typically drawn to a mix of neutral pieces with organic textures and patterns, plus finds that deliver a pop of text or color for a little extra personality."
"I believe the items we surround ourselves with should feel special,” she adds. "Why not fill your space with pieces that genuinely make you happy to interact with every day?"
Fletcher is a home expert, after all. The 29-year-old TV personality is a real estate developer and stars on the house-flipping series Cash Pad with fiancé Jordan Rodgers. Whether you're looking to enjoy happy hour from your outdoor space before summer ends or seeking new decorative additions for the house, you're sure to find favorites from the line.
Check out the entire collection and shop ET Style's fave picks ahead.
A beautiful macrame coaster set with fringe detail.
A stunning ceramic pitcher for lemonade, mojito or water.
Get the matching tumbler!
Chic ceramic plates available in speckled lilac or cream.
An elegant wooden serving board for summer entertaining.
A hand-dyed pillow cover with rustic vibe.
A cheery doormat for a welcoming feel.
See all home items from the collaboration at Etsy.
