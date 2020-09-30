Score Kendall Jenner's $32 Crop Top She Can't Stop Wearing

Kendall Jenner can't stop wearing this top! The supermodel was spotted last weekend in West Hollywood looking stylish in a white crop top, mom jeans, sneakers and a face mask.

Kendall's crop top is from the brand Meshki, which is known for their affordable range of minimalist-style basics. She has worn the Yvonne top, featuring a square neckline and thin straps, over the years in various colors. She and her sister, Kylie Jenner, both wore the style while on set for a photo shoot in 2018. Kendall wore the top in black, while Kylie rocked a nude color.

The versatile piece is available in 18 shades. Collect multiple colors to wear in rotation with everything from jeans and shorts to sweatpants and leggings. Other celebs who have worn Meshki include Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie and Gigi Hadid.

Shop Kendall's exact Meshki top below, along with similar picks to channel the supermodel's casual-cool look.

Yvonne Crop Top Meshki Meshki Yvonne Crop Top Meshki $32 at Meshki

Valentina Oval-Frame Sunglasses DMY BY DMY Farfetch Valentina Oval-Frame Sunglasses DMY BY DMY $155 at Farfetch

