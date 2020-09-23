Forever 21 Sale: Last Chance Items $10 & Under!
At the Forever 21 sale, you'll get four ways to save! Get last chance items at $10 or less.
Second, shop falls newest dresses for under $20. Also, get activewear and everyday wear starting at $8.99. Finally, sweater weather is here. Get your new fall sweaters at Forever 21 starting at $12.99.
You'll find the Forever 21 sale discounts on essentials including denim, tops, footwear and more.
We love that the brand already has affordable prices on clothing and accessories across the site. Forever 21 has an awesome assortment of plus size and curvy section with tons of sizes too. Check out the fashion retailer's regular sale section for even deeper discounts. All orders over $50 get free shipping.
Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.
Shop Forever 21 sales section.
Shop Forever21 plus size section.
This Forever 21 Paisley Print Mini Dress is the perfect fall addition to your wardrobe. Get this dress for $20 now.
This dress is super cute and great for Fall with its floral print, lace up neckline and long peasant sleeves. This dress comes in two colors: blue and cream and olive and cream.
This Forever 21 Peasant-Sleeve Mini Dress screams Fall.
This Forever 21 Glen Plaid Dress comes with a matching face mask. This plaid dress has a square neckline and a bodycon silhouette.
Forever 21's Ribbed Turtleneck Puff-Sleeve Top is the perfect color and style for Fall.
The Forever 21 Fuzzy Knit Open-Front Cardigan is the perfect sweater to wear over a dress in the Fall.
The Forever 21 Sweater-Knit Hoodie & Pants Set features a drawstring hood, ribbed construction and matching pants with an elasticized waist. This sweatsuit comes in both dusty pink and oatmeal colors.
These Forever 21 Active Faux Leather Leggings are functional for yoga, the gym or working out AND look great if you are just chilling at home or out with friends.
These Forever 21 Active Tie-Dye Leggings are stretch knit leggings with a high waist and ribbed waistband.
This cap-sleeve tee is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too!
A comfy knit mini dress with a swing silhouette.
Platform sandals with a padded faux leather insole.
A pretty floral sleeveless maxi dress.
