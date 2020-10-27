The DSW sale is offering super deep discounts just ahead of Halloween.

DSW is having a sale: buy one and get one pair of shoes for 50% off your purchase using the promo code BOGOFIFTY. Shop Women's, Men's and Kids.

Score DSW deals from brands like Aldo, Anne Klein, Aston Grey, Blake McKay, Bullboxer, Florsheim, Franco Sarto, Gucci, Lucky Brand, Stuart Weitzman, Skechers, Lucky Brand, Nike, Converse, UGG, Hunter, J.Lo, Blondo, Vans and more. The promotion is open to Women’s, Men’s and Kids’ styles.

Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. Also, 4X Points for all VIP members on sneaker styles with promo code LETSBOUNCE (4X Points = a $5 reward for every $25 spent). If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's shoe picks from the DSW sale.

Koola Mini Bootie UGG DSW Koola Mini Bootie UGG The Ugg Koola Mini Bootie is a staple of fall and winter fashion during the cold weather months. $74.99 at DSW

Waverly Wedge Sneaker Steve Madden DSW Waverly Wedge Sneaker Steve Madden This Steve Madden Waverly Wedge Sneaker is totally on trend and the perfect addition to your Fall shoe wardrobe. REGULARLY $99 $69.99 at DSW

Heliara Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand DSW Heliara Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's Heliara Wedge Sandals have a woven upper and feature an ultra trendy toe loop. REGULARLY $89 $29.99 at DSW

Weslyne Ballet Flat Kelly & Katie DSW Weslyne Ballet Flat Kelly & Katie These Kelly and Katie Weslyne Ballet Flats come in four colors: berry, blue, mustard yellow and red. They are a perfect jump off for the fall season. REGULARLY $49.99 $29.98 at DSW

Ecentriq Slip-On Sneaker Steve Madden DSW Ecentriq Slip-On Sneaker Steve Madden This Steve Madden quilted vulcanized slip-on sneaker is perfect with skinny jeans or leggings. REGULARLY $60 $49.99 at DSW

Julia Flat CC Corso Como DSW Julia Flat CC Corso Como The CC Corso Como Julia Flat comes in a multitude of colors. This shoe has a sophisticated pointy toe with a soft leather interior to keep you comfortable all day. REGULARLY $99 $59.99 at DSW

Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker Vans DSW Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker Vans These Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneakers are a classic style choice in footwear. $59.99 at DSW

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson This stylish Jessica Simpson Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandals are ultra-high heel and features a square open toe with a beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. REGULARLY $59.99 $44.98 at DSW

Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker Puma DSW Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker Puma Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers. ORIGINALLY $85 $79.99 at DSW

Advantage Sneaker Adidas DSW Advantage Sneaker Adidas Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers. REGULARLY $65 $59.99 at DSW

Gracelin Lola Ballet Flat Clark's DSW Gracelin Lola Ballet Flat Clark's Clark's Gracelin Lola Ballet Flats will give you weekend or work look a little style. They are also super comfortable. REGULARLY $85 $59.99 at DSW

Priella Platform Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Priella Platform Sandal Jessica Simpson The Jessica Simpson Priella Platform Sandals are super comfortable and super chic. REGULARLY $100 $44.98 at DSW

Lynona Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Lynona Sandal Vince Camuto These Vince Camuto Lynona Sandals are made with textural leather with an elevated heel. ORIGINALLY $110 $69.99 at DSW

Elly Wedge Sandal Italian Shoemakers DSW Elly Wedge Sandal Italian Shoemakers A chic look with a touch of shine. REGULARLY $60 $29.98 at DSW

Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita DSW Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast. REGULARLY $152 $44.98 at DSW

Gagden Wedge Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Gagden Wedge Sandal Vince Camuto These Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandals are tie dyed and perfectly on trend. These sandals also come in light brown, black and beige snake print. $79 at DSW

Paramo Bootie Lucky Brand DSW Paramo Bootie Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's Barstyn Bootie are made with pebbled leather and have a V-cut side cut out. $89.99 at DSW

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Here Are The Best 159 Holiday Deals You Can Shop at Amazon's Sale -- Post Prime Day 2020

Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More

Coach Sale: Over 50% Off Select Purses, Wallets, Jackets, Shoes and More

Allbirds: "The World's Most Comfortable Shoes"

Adidas Is Still Having a Massive Sale at Amazon With Up to 60% Off

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything --Yes Everything

Adidas Sale: Get 20% Off Any Purchase Under $100, 25% Off $100+ or 30% Off $200+

Nike Sale: Get Up to 40% on Select Sneaker and Apparel Styles

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon

Take Up to 65% Off Designer Shoes at the Amazon's Holiday Dash

Tory Burch Sale: Save Up to 40% on Handbags, Shoes Clothing and Accessories

The Best Walking Shoes for Women -- Allbirds, Nike and More

Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Marchesa, Gucci, Tory Burch, Givenchy and More

Shoebacca Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Men's and Women's Shoes

The Best Designer Shoes -- Rothy's, Tory Burch, Coach and More

Celebs Who Love Rothy's Sustainable Bags and Shoes

45 Under $50 Designer Clothing and Shoe Deals at Amazon's Holiday Dash