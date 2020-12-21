Amazon Holiday Deals: 43 Under $50 Designer Clothing and Shoe Deals

Amazon Holiday Deals event is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

To help you score the biggest deals from the sales event, we've gathered the best deals and steals at the Amazon event with items under $50.

This Holiday Deals event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, leggings, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, last-minute gifts, gifts for teens, gifts for dads, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away. For some retailers, shipping deadlines are quickly approaching, so if you're any amazon prime member, the two-day shipping will surely come in handy!

Amazon Holiday Deals delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top 43 sales picks under $50 at the Amazon Holiday Deals event. Get them quickly as these items tend to sell out.

Women's Benton Springs Soft Fleece Vest Columbia Amazon Women's Benton Springs Soft Fleece Vest Columbia This Columbia Fleece Vest is the perfect addition to your wardrobe for the colder months. At 44% off, this Columbia Fleece is a must-buy. It comes in over 22 other colors. REGULARLY $45 $24.99 at Amazon

Women's Josie Cellphone Crossbody Bag MALI+LILI Amazon Women's Josie Cellphone Crossbody Bag MALI+LILI The perfect crossbody for traveling and everyday use! This Cellphone Crossbody bag is compact enough to carry your essentials when you're on the go! $39.20 at Amazon

Milano Stitch Boyfriend Sweater Daily Ritual Amazon Milano Stitch Boyfriend Sweater Daily Ritual Rock this cozy Daily Rituals Milano Boyfriend Cardigan Sweater this fall. $39.50 at Amazon

Women's Keke Suede Vionic Amazon Women's Keke Suede Vionic These Vionic Women's Splendid Keke Lace-up Sneakers are walking shoes with a concealed orthotic arch support. REGULARLY $140 $49.95 at Amazon

Dali Espadrilles Soludos Amazon Dali Espadrilles Soludos These Soludos Espadrilles is a perfect simple shoe for a casual day out. REGULARLY $81.51 $34.61 at Amazon

Riviera Tote The Sak Amazon Riviera Tote The Sak The Sak Riviera purse is a handmade crochet bag begging to be added to your fall looks. REGULARLY $74 $40.99 at Amazon

Women's 711 Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon Women's 711 Skinny Jeans Levi's Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're set on black, there are 35 other colors and styles to choose from, all around 29% off while supplies last. REGULARLY $69.50 $49.53 at Amazon

Women's Lezly Slipper Koolaburra by UGG Amazon Women's Lezly Slipper Koolaburra by UGG A Koolaburra by UGG suede slipper. REGULARLY $59.99 $49.95 at Amazon

Women's Charlotte Wedge Soludos Amazon Women's Charlotte Wedge Soludos These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress. $31.80 at Amazon

Garston Flat Sandal Lucky Brand Amazon Garston Flat Sandal Lucky Brand The Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal come in 27 different colors, so there is literally something for everyone under $50. REGULARLY $79 $52.27 at Amazon

Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts Lucky Brand Amazon Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts Lucky Brand A comfortable fit with a classic look. Get a 58% discount on these Lucky Brand Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts. REGULARLY $59.50 $23.73 at Amazon

Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Amazon Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint. REGULARLY $68 $54.99 at Amazon

Essentials Track Jacket Adidas Amazon Essentials Track Jacket Adidas In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now, while supplies last. REGULARLY $50 $29.95 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns. $46.09 at Amazon

Men's Super Star Sneaker adidas Amazon Men's Super Star Sneaker adidas Alert sneakerheads: These adidas Originals Men's Super Star Sneaker are on sale for under $70. ORIGINALLY $80 $50 at Amazon

Tie Waist Pattern Cotton Dress find. Amazon Tie Waist Pattern Cotton Dress find. This cotton, tie waist, flower patterned dresses designed for The Drop comes in sizes from 00-18. $32.50 at Amazon

Slide Mule Kitten Heel Thong Sandal Shoes AnnaKastle Amazon Slide Mule Kitten Heel Thong Sandal Shoes AnnaKastle The best thing about these stylish and comfortable shoes is that you can get them in a choice of 36 different colors! $44.90 at Amazon

Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote Kate Spade New York Amazon Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended) we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too! $39.95 at Amazon

Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses SOJOS Amazon Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses SOJOS These SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in eight different colors and styles and the price fits everyone's budget. $13.99 at Amazon

Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Amazon Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. REGULARLY $99 $27.34 at Amazon

IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo IZOD Amazon IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo IZOD This IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo is a wardrobe must-have for every season. REGULARLY $26.00 $20.90 at Amazon

Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon Essentials Amazon Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon Essentials This jumpsuit is under $20 and one of our favorite picks. This Amazon Essentials jumpsuit comes in four different colors: black, black dot, jade and navy. $29.50 at Amazon

Men's Vagabond Tripper Mesh Loafer Sanuk Amazon Men's Vagabond Tripper Mesh Loafer Sanuk These Sanuk easy-going loafers will take you from summer to fall in comfort and style. ORIGINALLY $65 $53.09 at Amazon

Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack Vera Bradley This soft, sling backpack is made from sustainable, water-repellent fabric. $55 at Amazon

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff pouch is an easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items. REGULARLY $50 $25.92 at Amazon

Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Amazon/Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in dark denim for 60% off? REGULARLY $89.50 $35.80 at Amazon

Men's Enduro 25l 2.0 Oakley Amazon Men's Enduro 25l 2.0 Oakley This Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. $49.99 at Amazon

Jersey Crewneck Muscle Sleeve Maxi Dress With Side Slit Daily Ritual Amazon Jersey Crewneck Muscle Sleeve Maxi Dress With Side Slit Daily Ritual A trendy cotton maxi dress is a great addition to any wardrobe. $24.50 at Amazon

Handwoven Round Rattan Bag Shoulder Natural Neo Amazon Handwoven Round Rattan Bag Shoulder Natural Neo This handmade woven bag is so chic. $15.67 at Amazon

Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker Twinklady Amazon Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker Twinklady This stylish lightweight waterproof jacket is a must-have! $39.99 at Amazon

On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Skechers Amazon On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Skechers The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers sandal you didn't know you needed. REGULARLY $50 $35.72 at Amazon

Unisex Duffle Dakine Amazon Unisex Duffle Dakine This DaKine duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with. $35.77 on Amazon

Valett Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals Soda Amazon Valett Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals Soda These Soda Valett Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals are a steal and come in over 30 different colors, fabrics and designs. REGULARLY $32.99 $19.98 at Amazon

721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny jeans aren't just fashionable for fall. You'll wear them season after season knowing you saved BIG during Amazon's Holiday sale. With several colors and styles to choose from -- from dark washes to distressed to prints, and all in the $30-$60 range -- you're sure to find something that fits your wardrobe. LIST PRICE $69.50 $49.99 at Amazon

Super No Show Climate Socks Adidas Amazon Super No Show Climate Socks Adidas You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks. Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away. REGULARLY $20 $19.26 at Amazon

Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal Adidas Amazon Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal Adidas A comfy sport slide for summer at a great discount offer. REGULARLY $35 $34.94 and up at Amazon

14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Pavoi Amazon 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Pavoi These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear. $18.95 at Amazon

