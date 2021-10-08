Shopping

Wayfair Clearance Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Home Decor, Furniture and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Wayfair

Spruce up the inside and outside of your home this fall with new furniture and decor from the Wayfair October Clearance Sale

Right now, you can take up to 60% off select home decor and furniture pieces including patio sets, beds, rugs, lights, bookcases and so much more. No coupon code is needed, as the savings are automatically applied. Plus, you can also check out Wayfair's sister sites AllModern and Joss & Main, which are two other interior design -- and outdoor design -- retailers that play host to tons of great home finds.

So -- what's on sale? The online retailer has slashed prices on hundreds of items across most categories, including furniture for your bedroom, living room, office and dining room. You'll find lighting, sofas, mattresses, trending appliances and must-have storage solutions. You'll also discover great coffee table, area rug and outdoor furniture options too.

Many items are in stock now and can ship just in time for the holidays too! Though with the global supply shortage, we do recommend that you check the shipping dates when you order to ensure that your dream furniture or home decor piece will arrive exactly when you need it to.

Below, check out a few of the massive decor and furniture deals that the ET Style team is loving from Wayfair's October Clearance Sale. Need more inspo for decorating your dream home this fall? Check out the major home markdowns at the Macy's Fabulous Fall Sale, as well as cute decor to make your home more cozy this autumn.

Lark Square Arm Sofa
Lark Square Arm Sofa
Wayfair
Lark Square Arm Sofa
Add a boho-chic essence to any room in your home with this deep green sofa from Wayfair.
$1,350$780
Cassie Traditional Accent Mirror
Cassie Traditional Accent Mirror
Wayfair
Cassie Traditional Accent Mirror
This golden, round mirror from Joss & Main is now 31% off at Wayfair's October Clearance Sale.
$183$127
Charlotte Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed
Charlotte Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed
Wayfair
Charlotte Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed
Cozy up in this low profile platform bed that's available in a number of bedroom-flattering colors.
$1,200
Simple Sage I by Vincent Van Gogh Picture Frame Painting Set
Simple Sage I by Vincent Van Gogh Picture Frame Painting Set
Wayfair
Simple Sage I by Vincent Van Gogh Picture Frame Painting Set
Tap into the world of Vincent Van Gogh with this 2-piece wall decor set that showcases one of the artist's famed paintings -- now 73% off.
$300$82
Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Wayfair
Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven
This cast iron dutch oven from Le Creuset is always a hit for hosting dinners -- especially during the holidays.
$297$230
Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Sheet Set
Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Sheet Set
Wayfair
Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Sheet Set
Slide into something softer with this seasonal sheet set from Eddie Bauer.
$88$46
Williams 7 Drawer Dresser
Williams 7 Drawer Dresser
Wayfair
Williams 7 Drawer Dresser
Maximize on your storage while still maintaining a stylish home aesthetic with this classic wood dresser.
$1,299$1,020
Aviana Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair
Aviana Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Aviana Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair
Sit back and enjoy the beautiful fall weather in style with these classic Adirondack chair set.
$1,596$1,100
Corum Abstract Black/Ivory Area Rug
Corum Abstract Black/Ivory Area Rug
Wayfair
Corum Abstract Black/Ivory Area Rug
Dress up your floors with this stylish polypropylene rug -- now 60% off.
$128$48
Hemphill Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise
Hemphill Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise
Wayfair
Hemphill Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise
Add some gorgeous structure to your home with this classically gray sofa.
$900$800
Louise Task Chair
Louise Task Chair
Wayfair
Louise Task Chair
Beautify your home office space with a pop of color in this task chair from the Kelly Clarkson collection.
$260$195
World Globe
World Globe
Wayfair
World Globe
Even if you're not quite ready to travel the world, you can still admire it with this globe decor piece.
$107

