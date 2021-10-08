Spruce up the inside and outside of your home this fall with new furniture and decor from the Wayfair October Clearance Sale!

Right now, you can take up to 60% off select home decor and furniture pieces including patio sets, beds, rugs, lights, bookcases and so much more. No coupon code is needed, as the savings are automatically applied. Plus, you can also check out Wayfair's sister sites AllModern and Joss & Main, which are two other interior design -- and outdoor design -- retailers that play host to tons of great home finds.

So -- what's on sale? The online retailer has slashed prices on hundreds of items across most categories, including furniture for your bedroom, living room, office and dining room. You'll find lighting, sofas, mattresses, trending appliances and must-have storage solutions. You'll also discover great coffee table, area rug and outdoor furniture options too.

Many items are in stock now and can ship just in time for the holidays too! Though with the global supply shortage, we do recommend that you check the shipping dates when you order to ensure that your dream furniture or home decor piece will arrive exactly when you need it to.

Below, check out a few of the massive decor and furniture deals that the ET Style team is loving from Wayfair's October Clearance Sale. Need more inspo for decorating your dream home this fall? Check out the major home markdowns at the Macy's Fabulous Fall Sale, as well as cute decor to make your home more cozy this autumn.

Louise Task Chair Wayfair Louise Task Chair Beautify your home office space with a pop of color in this task chair from the Kelly Clarkson collection. $260 $195 Buy Now

World Globe Wayfair World Globe Even if you're not quite ready to travel the world, you can still admire it with this globe decor piece. $107 Buy Now

