Shopping

This Calvin Klein Shacket Is 40% Off at Macy's Fabulous Fall Sale

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Calvin Klein Plaid Shirt Jacket
Macy's

The Macy's Fabulous Fall Sale is on and the retailer is currently offering savings on tens of thousands of items across nearly every category. You will find discounts on designer clothing, accessories, shoes, handbags, homeware, home decor and so many other trending items -- including a top-rated shacket style from Calvin Klein, no less.

As we transition into cooler weather, now's the perfect time to give our seasonal wardrobes and home living spaces a proper refresh to ensure they're ready for the season ahead. This plaid shacket from Calvin Klein boasts a polyester material make, and an effortlessly chic silhouette that promotes both style and comfort. Thanks to the major savings at Macy's Fabulous Fall Sale, you can shop this designer style -- along with so many other popular essentials -- even on a budget. 

Calvin Klein Plaid Shirt Jacket (Shacket)
Calvin Klein Plaid Shirt Jacket (Shacket)
Macy's
Calvin Klein Plaid Shirt Jacket (Shacket)
Cozy up this winter with a classically plaid shacket from Calvin Klein -- made with a comfy polyester material.
$280$179

For a limited time, shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 60% off, plus an extra 20% off sale items with the code FALL. There are hundreds of can't-miss deals on top brands like Calvin Klein, Martha Stewart, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Serta and Cuisinart, among so many others.

To help you narrow down the very best deals, the ET Style team has hand-picked our favorite finds from the Macy's Fabulous Fall Sale -- which includes everything from home decor essentials, designer finds and kitchen goodies, to beauty must-haves and other trending products.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top selects from the Macy's Fabulous Fall Sale. Plus, shop the must-haves at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale.

Fashion

INC Faux-Leather Cropped Pants
Faux-Leather Cropped Pants
Macy's
INC Faux-Leather Cropped Pants
Faux leather pants and leggings are all the rage right now. Step into this breathable pant style this winter.
$80$48
Calvin Klein Plaid Walker Coat
Calvin Klein Plaid Walker Coat
Macy's
Calvin Klein Plaid Walker Coat
This classic coat style is elevated by modern faux-leather pockets that are as chic as they are practical.
$400$255
INC Faux-Leather Leggings
INC Faux-Leather Leggings
Macy's
INC Faux-Leather Leggings
Contrary to popular belief, leather leggings aren't just reserved for the biker aesthetic. Step up your fall wardrobe game with this flexible and durable faux leather style.
$60$35
MICHAEL Michael Kors Belted Leather Moto Coat
MICHAEL Michael Kors Belted Leather Moto Coat
Macy's
MICHAEL Michael Kors Belted Leather Moto Coat
Everyone needs a staple leather jacket in their wardrobe -- and this Michael Kors style is the perfect style to start with.
$450$287
Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Striped Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Striped Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Macy's
Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Striped Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Keep it simple and stylish with this nostalgic long sleeve tee from Tommy Hilfiger.
$35 $20
MICHAEL Michael Kors Faux-Shearling Puffer Coat
MICHAEL Michael Kors Faux-Shearling Puffer Coat
Macy's
MICHAEL Michael Kors Faux-Shearling Puffer Coat
Bundle up in this beautiful and unique faux-shearling puffer coat from Michael Kors.
$340$217

Home

Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Luggage Collection
Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Luggage Collection
Macy's
Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Luggage Collection
Travel comfortably (and in style) with the Travelpro luggage set.
$660$280
Sealy Essentials Coral Cushion Firm Mattress
Sealy Essentials Coral Cushion Firm Mattress
Macy's
Sealy Essentials Coral Cushion Firm Mattress
This plush, cushioning foam mattress promotes air flow and softness.
$659$258
Ladlow Fabric Sofa
Ladlow Fabric Sofa
Macy's
Ladlow Fabric Sofa
Relax in comfort with this contemporary (and discounted) sofa.
$899$539
Radley Fabric Queen Sleeper Sofa Bed
Radley Fabric Queen Sleeper Sofa Bed
Macy's
Radley Fabric Queen Sleeper Sofa Bed
Maximize your home living space with this queen sleeper sofa bed from Radley.
$1,999$1,349
Darrium Leather Sofa with Chaise
Darrium Leather Sofa with Chaise
Macy's
Darrium Leather Sofa with Chaise
Take your home to the next level with the camel-colored leather sofa from Darrium -- now on sale.
$3,158$1,799
Serta Perfect Sleeper Renewed Night Extra Firm Mattress
Serta Perfect Sleeper Renewed Night Extra Firm Mattress
Macy's
Serta Perfect Sleeper Renewed Night Extra Firm Mattress
Indulge in superior levels of sleep with this firm, queen mattress sleeper from Serta.
$1,669$998
The Burlap Bag Pumpkin Addict Candle
The Burlap Bag Pumpkin Addict Candle
Macy's
The Burlap Bag Pumpkin Addict Candle
Embrace a cozier fall ambience with this discounted pumpkin candle.
$20$16

Kitchen

NutriBullet Pro Plus
NutriBullet Pro Plus
Macy's
NutriBullet Pro Plus
Simplify your smoothie-making and juicing process with this cult-favorite NutriBullet tool that seamlessly pulverizes even the toughest fruits and veggies.
$100
All-Clad Essentials Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set
All-Clad Essentials Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
All-Clad Essentials Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set
Freshen up your kitchen inventory with this 10-piece cookware set from All-Clad.
$670
Martha Stewart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Martha Stewart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Macy's
Martha Stewart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Elevate your home cooking game ahead of Thanksgiving with this Martha Stewart-approved dutch oven.
$200$85
All-Clad Hard-Anodized Cookware Set
All-Clad Hard-Anodized Cookware Set
Macy's
All-Clad Hard-Anodized Cookware Set
This 13-piece cookware set is a kitchen essential.
$1,000
Disney Mini Oven Mitts
Disney Mini Oven Mitts
Macy's
Disney Mini Oven Mitts
Let the Disney magic enter into your kitchen with these super cute oven mitts.
$18$8
Martha Stewart Glassware Collection
Martha Stewart Glassware Collection
Macy's
Martha Stewart Glassware Collection
Cheers to any and everything that's Martha Stewart-approved -- especially this chic glassware set.
$38
Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel Cutlery Set
Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel Cutlery Set
Macy's
Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel Cutlery Set
Cuisinart's stainless steel cutlery set is a must-have for any future food preps in the kitchen.
$81
Cuisinart French Classic Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Cuisinart French Classic Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Macy's
Cuisinart French Classic Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set
This cookware set boasts a three-layer design and features a pure aluminum core enveloped in stainless steel for more efficient heating.
$670

RELATED CONTENT: 

All-Clad's Famous Cookware Is Up to 40% Off At Macy's Right Now

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More

Shop The Best Holiday Mattress Sales

The Best Pre-Black Friday Beauty Sales Happening Right Now

Best Sales To Shop This Weekend: Coach, Adidas, Lululemon and More

 