Amazon’s Best Early Black Friday Deals on Beauty Products, Beauty Tools, Makeup, Skincare and More

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Amazon Beauty
Amazon

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to save big on beauty at Amazon. The big discounts are happening right now, at the very start of the 2021 holiday shopping season. It's more convenient than ever to shop Amazon products, as the online retailer offers a massive amount of products if you're looking for a deal from various brands like NuFace, Olaplex, Murad and more at Black Friday-worthy markdowns. 

Back to the business of beauty. As with any Amazon sale, this one is MASSIVE. So we took the time to shop the virtual Amazon shelves to find the absolute best deals. Below, check out our favorite discounts happening right now as part of the Amazon fall holiday beauty haul. 

Oribe The Collector's Set
Oribe The Collector's Set
Amazon
Oribe The Collector's Set
Give the Oribe-obsessed the gift of everything. This 11-piece set has everything you need for cleansing, conditioning, styling and refining.
$280$168
Urban Decay Eye Makeup Set
Urban Decay Eye Makeup Set
Amazon
Urban Decay Eye Makeup Set
Get two full sized Urban Decay products at 40% off, while supplies last.
$55$33
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner, Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner, Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Amazon
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner, Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
This NYX Waterproof eyeliner features an ultra precise tip for the perfect winged look.
$18$11
REVLON Super Lustrous Lipstick, 5 Piece Gift Set
REVLON Super Lustrous Lipstick, 5 Piece Gift Set
Amazon
REVLON Super Lustrous Lipstick, 5 Piece Gift Set
A stocking stuffer that is the perfect combination of high-impact color and a super-moisturizing formula.
$32$28
Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Set
Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Set
Amazon
Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Set
Need a quick teeth whitening solution? This one is perfect for on-the-go. 
$60$41

The Best Deals on Luxury Beauty Products

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Portofino
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Portofino
Amazon
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Portofino
The BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Portofino hairdryer distributes heat evenly to help you prevent unnecessary damage to your strands. The negative ions remove static electricity, helping you achieve smooth, shiny results. 
$150$140

The Best Beauty Deals Under $35

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream
This lightweight gel moisturizer formula is packed with the powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid and is beloved by high-end beauty aficionados and drugstore dwellers alike. This hydrating gel absorbs almost instantly, so your skin feels softer, nourished and not at all greasy.
$19$15

Megan Markle's Go-To Eyelash Serum

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
Amazon
RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
This cruelty-free, physician developed conditioner is said to give users healthier-looking lashes with regular use. 
$150

24k Gold Eye Mask to match Kyle Richards' 24k Gold Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Face Mask
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Face Mask
Give yourself the 24K treatment with this Peter Thomas Roth mask that claims to fight the signs of aging. 
$85

Evian Facial Spray Used by Drew Barrymore and Other Celebs

Evian Facial Spray
Evian Facial Spray
Amazon
Evian Facial Spray
Hydrate your skin with this Evian facial spray. It's a dose of pure Evian water to refresh your makeup and skincare routine. 
$19

The Humidity-Proof Hair Product Kylie Jenner Uses 

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Amazon
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
The award winning Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray tames frizz and repels moisture no matter the weather. Humidity, do your worst! 
$28

The Best Deals on NuFace Products

NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit
NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit
Amazon
NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit
The NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and the hydrating primer gel.
$339

 

