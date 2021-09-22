We don’t know about you, but one of our favorite hobbies is browsing through Amazon (for hours).

Can you blame us? Amazon has a ridiculously expansive inventory of every product under the sun -- electronics, household essentials, groceries, pet supplies, clothes and beauty.

So, while we’re replenishing our supply of dishwasher soap and batteries, we often peek at the beauty category to see if we need to update anything in our vanity and bathroom cabinet. Amazon carries so many favorites from top brands like Revlon, Oribe and Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories, in addition to products to discover from lesser-known lines.

To help you score the best of the best in beauty on Amazon, we’ve culled through the list and narrowed it down to the must-try makeup, skincare, hair and body products.

From bestsellers to tried-and-true staples, shop ET Style’s top picks on the best luxury beauty products we've found on Amazon. Plus check out the best beauty products under $35 from Amazon's Fall Sale.

Cloud Eau de Parfum Ariana Grande Amazon Cloud Eau de Parfum Ariana Grande Fragrance is frequently on many Christmas lists. Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is a favored choice. The dreamy scent featuring notes of lavender, coconut and cashmere comes in an adorable cloud bottle that'll look so cute on any vanity table. $59 AT AMAZON Buy Now

One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Lazy hair ladies, rejoice! This versatile hot air brush from Revlon is the answer to quick, easy styling. It dries, detangles, smooths and volumizes hair in one brush with 1,100-watt power, and the ceramic coating protects strands from damage and produces even heat distribution (it has three heat/speed settings, too). The brush boasts a 4.4-star rating with over 14,000 customer reviews. $42 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Optic White Advanced LED Whitening Colgate Amazon Optic White Advanced LED Whitening Colgate Elevate your at-home teeth whitening routine with an LED light treatment. This one from Colgate includes an LED light tray, charging case and 20 teeth whitening gel syringes. The kit is said to help your teeth get six shades whiter when used for 10 minutes every day for 10 days. $150 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Sunday Riley Amazon Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Sunday Riley Achieve radiant and smoother skin with Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment. Gentle enough for every skin type, this anti-aging treatment is formulated with lactic acid that works to clear skin and produce natural collagen. Ingredients like aloe, licorice and lemongrass will help you achieve an even looking complexion while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. $85 at Amazon

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides Amazon Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides The cult favorite skincare brand Drunk Elephant is committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the skin’s health or support the integrity and effectiveness of their formulations. What you won’t find in their products: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes or sulfates/SLS, making them the perfect for the sensitive skin set. This thick, fluffy moisturizer is infused with six rare African oils and a ceramide complex for intense moisture; it's also fragrance-free, which means it’s sure to not irritate sensitive skin. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Dry Texturizing Spray Oribe Amazon Dry Texturizing Spray Oribe While you're scooping up some toothpaste, add Oribe's luxurious haircare to cart while you're at it. The line's high-performance products are beloved by professional hairstylists and beauty influencers alike. Our all-time favorite has to be the Dry Texturizing Spray, which acts as a texturizer, volumizer and dry shampoo for that sexy, tousled, lifted look. It's a Meghan Markle favorite and smells incredible, too. $48 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Haus Laboratories Amazon Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Haus Laboratories The top-rated product from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories, exclusively sold on Amazon, is the felt tip Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner. The matte black, quick-dry formula allows you to easily achieve Gaga's signature bold cat eye thanks to the flexible felt tip and superfine point for precise application. It claims to have a 24 hour wear time with no tugging and flaking. $20 at Amazon

C-Firma Day Serum Drunk Elephant Amazon C-Firma Day Serum Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Day Serum, a cult favorite of the beauty-obsessed, is a brightening and tightening serum with 15% ascorbic acid (aka vitamin C). $78 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Amazon Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Elevate your skincare routine with a facial steamer for a spa-like facial. The steamer only hydrates and decongests the skin, but it also preps it for optimal absorption of skincare products. Use after your face wash and before exfoliation, followed by your favorite toner, serum and moisturizer. $36 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set Amazon Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set The Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set contains a full-size Kx Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum and ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment. To use this dynamic duo: Apply the serum twice a day to your face, eyes and neck, after gently cleansing the skin. The exfoliating treatment should be used once or twice a week, either morning or night. $120 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Amazon Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream The Dewy Skin Cream by Tatcha is a super rich face cream containing Japanese purple rice, which can plump skin as the product delivers its namesake dewy glow. $68 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Soy Nail Polish Remover Ella + Mila Amazon Soy Nail Polish Remover Ella + Mila Use nail polish remover and a cotton pad to wipe off any old polish or dirt. This gentle soy-based remover is enriched with vitamins and lavender essential oil, offering a pleasant removal process. If you're dealing with extra stubborn or gel polish, use a stronger remover that contains acetone (like this one from Nails Inc.) -- it'll get the job done easier, although it is more likely to dry out your skin and cuticles. $11 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser Amazon Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser Drunk Elephant is a cult favorite brand for beauty product lovers everywhere because of the fact all their products are cruelty-free, vegan and gluten-free. Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser is a gentle face wash and makeup remover for all skin types but works great for acne-prone skin. $32 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Advanced Body Repair Treatment Crepe Erase Amazon Advanced Body Repair Treatment Crepe Erase Crepe Erase's Advanced Body Repair Treatment is a décolleté and neck cream that is designed to repair and condition dry, aging, "crepey" skin on the neck, chest, arms and legs. $35 at Amazon

Airpod Airbrush Root Touch Up & Hair Color Temptu Amazon Airpod Airbrush Root Touch Up & Hair Color Temptu Want weightless, natural-looking finish? Opt to invest in the high-tech cosmetic Temptu Air device and Temptu’s Airpod Airbrush Root Touch Up and Hair Color that delivers a micro-fine mist of color that floats onto the hair to create layers for even, buildable coverage thanks to the Atomized AirFlow technology. The touch up spray's formula of animo acids and panthenol dries quickly, is non-greasy and helps improve the strength and hydration of the hair. It’s transfer and water resistant. $35 at Amazon

Full Maroon Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit Beetles Amazon Full Maroon Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit Beetles This all-inclusive gel nail kit includes an LED nail lamp and six gorgeous nail colors as well as anything else you could possibly need to get a salon-quality manicure -- top and base coats, cuticle oil, a nail file and buffer, two nail brushes, a cuticle fork and pusher, nail clippers and a nail separator. Hot tip from the manufacturer: Apply gel to the edge of each nail to seal the gel and avoid chipping. $32 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Twister Curl Primer R+Co Amazon Twister Curl Primer R+Co Set up your frizzy hair for success with this curl primer from the styling geniuses at R+Co. It adds moisture to control frizz and give you defined curls, prepping them for whatever spiral styling you plan on achieving. This styling product is made with aloe vera, pequi fruit oil from Brazil, shea butter and hydrolyzed quinoa protein, it’s everything you need to put your curls on their best behavior and control frizz. $28 at Amazon

Wella Luminous Smoothing Oil Amazon Wella Luminous Smoothing Oil She revealed to Beauty Banter she is "obsessed" with the Wella Hair Oil. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath," she shared. $27 AT AMAZON Buy Now

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum If you're like us, you've tried countless serums over the years. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum uses its namesake ingredient as well as vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to reduce signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Expect brighter, firmer skin with regular use. $20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Amazon Bio-Oil Skincare Oil You've likely seen this bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has been hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks. It contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores, according to the brand. $23 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo Ouidad Amazon Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo Ouidad Ouidad is the original curl expert! The brand is known for opening the first salon dedicated to cutting and curly hair care -- 35 years ago. Their curly hair care routines and exemplary products are legendary to the legions of curly-haired girls in the know. This anti-frizz and sulfate-free shampoo is gentle and safe for color-treated hair, while its formula respects the hair’s natural protective barrier, helping curls look more defined and creating the perfect frizz-free protective barrier. This curly hair product is the best beginning step for every curly hair routine. $22 at Amazon

Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron Babyliss Amazon Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron Babyliss The Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron is a mouthful -- maybe because it can do so many things. With 50 heat settings, it's suitable for all hair types from thick hair to fine hair, and its 5-inch plates allow for faster straightening. Plus, it's slim and lightweight enough to travel with easily. Needless to say, this tool is a solid beauty investment. $150 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Amazon Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Meghan is a natural beauty who loves to show off her beautiful freckles, so she's never seen wearing a full-coverage foundation. Meghan seems to have been following this rule for a long time as she revealed in a 2014 interview with Birchbox that she only applies base makeup on areas where needed and "spread it with a beautyblender." She added, "I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face." $20 AT AMAZON Buy Now

