The Best Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon -- Drunk Elephant, Bliss, Oribe, Tatcha and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
best beauty products on Amazon
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

We don’t know about you, but one of our favorite hobbies is browsing through Amazon (for hours).

Can you blame us? Amazon has a ridiculously expansive inventory of every product under the sun -- electronics, household essentials, groceries, pet supplies, clothes and beauty.

So, while we’re replenishing our supply of dishwasher soap and batteries, we often peek at the beauty category to see if we need to update anything in our vanity and bathroom cabinet. Amazon carries so many favorites from top brands like Revlon, Oribe and Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories, in addition to products to discover from lesser-known lines.

To help you score the best of the best in beauty on Amazon, we’ve culled through the list and narrowed it down to the must-try makeup, skincare, hair and body products.

From bestsellers to tried-and-true staples, shop ET Style’s top picks on the best luxury beauty products we've found on Amazon. Plus check out the best beauty products under $35 from Amazon's Fall Sale.

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
Amazon
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
While working to improve the elasticity of skin, this cult-favorite oil also aims to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, redness and blotchiness.
$72 AT AMAZON
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Amazon
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
The bestselling retinoid serum works to fight signs of aging through a solution that blends botanical and retinol-alternative extracts.
$85 AT AMAZON
Cloud Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum
Amazon
Cloud Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande
Fragrance is frequently on many Christmas lists. Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is a favored choice. The dreamy scent featuring notes of lavender, coconut and cashmere comes in an adorable cloud bottle that'll look so cute on any vanity table. 
$59 AT AMAZON
One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
Lazy hair ladies, rejoice! This versatile hot air brush from Revlon is the answer to quick, easy styling. It dries, detangles, smooths and volumizes hair in one brush with 1,100-watt power, and the ceramic coating protects strands from damage and produces even heat distribution (it has three heat/speed settings, too). The brush boasts a 4.4-star rating with over 14,000 customer reviews.
$42 AT AMAZON
Probiotic Skin Care So Gentle Cleanser + Moisturizer Duo
Tula
TULA Probiotic Skin Care So Gentle Cleanser + Moisturizer Duo
Amazon
Probiotic Skin Care So Gentle Cleanser + Moisturizer Duo
Tula
The Tula Probiotic Skin Care So Gentle Cleanser and Moisturizer Duo is formulated to cleanse, calm and hydrate with ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, cucumber and ginger. Tula's entire skincare is clean, toxic-free and infuses 100% natural probiotics combined with superfoods into their products. This is the perfect skincare routine for sensitive skin.
$56 AT AMAZON
B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum - Anti Wrinkle Serum for All Skin Types. 50 Milliliters / 1.69 Ounce.
Amazon
B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant's B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum is an anti-wrinkle serum that's appropriate for all skin types.
$48 AT AMAZON
Optic White Advanced LED Whitening
Colgate
Colgate Optic White Advanced LED Whitening
Amazon
Optic White Advanced LED Whitening
Colgate
Elevate your at-home teeth whitening routine with an LED light treatment. This one from Colgate includes an LED light tray, charging case and 20 teeth whitening gel syringes. The kit is said to help your teeth get six shades whiter when used for 10 minutes every day for 10 days. 
$150 AT AMAZON
Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Amazon
Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley
Achieve radiant and smoother skin with Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment. Gentle enough for every skin type, this anti-aging treatment is formulated with lactic acid that works to clear skin and produce natural collagen. Ingredients like aloe, licorice and lemongrass will help you achieve an even looking complexion while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
Sunday Riley
Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley's Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream instantly delivers a lifted and depuffed look to the under eye area while reducing the appearance of fine lines and dark circles. Sunday Riley products are all paraben, phthalate and sulfate-free.
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent. The 2-Piece Gift Set comes with the hand lotion and is also available below.
$58 AT AMAZON
$94 AT AMAZON
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer
Amazon
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer
Apply a thin layer of this moisturizer to the skin twice a day for radiant and noticeably smoother skin.
$70 AT AMAZON
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides
Amazon
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides
The cult favorite skincare brand Drunk Elephant is committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the skin’s health or support the integrity and effectiveness of their formulations. What you won’t find in their products: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes or sulfates/SLS, making them the perfect for the sensitive skin set. This thick, fluffy moisturizer is infused with six rare African oils and a ceramide complex for intense moisture; it's also fragrance-free, which means it’s sure to not irritate sensitive skin.
$60 AT AMAZON
Kristin Ess 3-in-One Flat Iron Heat Styling Tool
Kristin Ess 3-in-One Flat Iron Heat Styling Tool
Amazon
Kristin Ess 3-in-One Flat Iron Heat Styling Tool
The titanium plates on this styling iron deliver heat faster than more traditional models -- providing an effective and seamless hair styling experience.
$80 AT AMAZON
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil instantly absorbs into the skin with advanced Vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand. 
$40 AT AMAZON
Dry Texturizing Spray
Oribe
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Amazon
Dry Texturizing Spray
Oribe
While you're scooping up some toothpaste, add Oribe's luxurious haircare to cart while you're at it. The line's high-performance products are beloved by professional hairstylists and beauty influencers alike. Our all-time favorite has to be the Dry Texturizing Spray, which acts as a texturizer, volumizer and dry shampoo for that sexy, tousled, lifted look. It's a Meghan Markle favorite and smells incredible, too. 
$48 AT AMAZON
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
Amazon
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
This full coverage color corrector cream is award-winning for its versatile capabilities, and can be used as everything from a foundation, to a hydrating serum and even an SPF.
$38 AT AMAZON
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Amazon
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
This "hydration hero" is a water-based serum that relies on ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin to nourish the skin.
$38 AT AMAZON
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce
tory_burch_perfume
Amazon
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray comes in 1.7 fluid ounces and is filled with fiery spicy note of soft moss, sweet vanilla and milk. It's the perfect scent for heating things up this winter season.
$94 AT AMAZON
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
In addition to providing UV protection at SPF 30, this La Roche-Posay oil-free moisturizer contains ceramides (essential for repairing the skin barrier) and the anti-aging nutrient niacinamide.
$20 AT AMAZON
Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
Haus Laboratories
Haus Laboratories Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
Amazon
Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
Haus Laboratories
The top-rated product from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories, exclusively sold on Amazon, is the felt tip Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner. The matte black, quick-dry formula allows you to easily achieve Gaga's signature bold cat eye thanks to the flexible felt tip and superfine point for precise application. It claims to have a 24 hour wear time with no tugging and flaking. 
C-Firma Day Serum
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum
Amazon
C-Firma Day Serum
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Day Serum, a cult favorite of the beauty-obsessed, is a brightening and tightening serum with 15% ascorbic acid (aka vitamin C).
$78 AT AMAZON
Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Amazon
Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Elevate your skincare routine with a facial steamer for a spa-like facial. The steamer only hydrates and decongests the skin, but it also preps it for optimal absorption of skincare products. Use after your face wash and before exfoliation, followed by your favorite toner, serum and moisturizer. 
$36 AT AMAZON
Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set
Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set
Amazon
Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set
The Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set contains a full-size Kx Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum and ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment. To use this dynamic duo: Apply the serum twice a day to your face, eyes and neck, after gently cleansing the skin. The exfoliating treatment should be used once or twice a week, either morning or night.
$120 AT AMAZON
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Amazon
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
The Dewy Skin Cream by Tatcha is a super rich face cream containing Japanese purple rice, which can plump skin as the product delivers its namesake dewy glow.
$68 AT AMAZON
Soy Nail Polish Remover
Ella + Mila
Ella + Mila Soy Nail Polish Remover
Amazon
Soy Nail Polish Remover
Ella + Mila
Use nail polish remover and a cotton pad to wipe off any old polish or dirt. This gentle soy-based remover is enriched with vitamins and lavender essential oil, offering a pleasant removal process. If you're dealing with extra stubborn or gel polish, use a stronger remover that contains acetone (like this one from Nails Inc.) -- it'll get the job done easier, although it is more likely to dry out your skin and cuticles.
$11 AT AMAZON
Okara Color Protection Shampoo
Rene Furterer
Rene Furterer Okara Color Protection Shampoo
Amazon
Okara Color Protection Shampoo
Rene Furterer
Rene Furterer's Okara Color Protection Shampoo is a sulfate free luxurious natural shampoo for colored hair with ingredients like soybean and witch hazel.
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Amazon
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Drunk Elephant is a cult favorite brand for beauty product lovers everywhere because of the fact all their products are cruelty-free, vegan and gluten-free. Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser is a gentle face wash and makeup remover for all skin types but works great for acne-prone skin.
$32 AT AMAZON
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Amazon
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Honest Beauty's Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream is a color correcting and brightening eye cream formulated with hyaluronic acid and squalene. This product is vegan, paraben-free and cruelty-free.
$13 AT AMAZON
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray has a beautiful bottle to match the fresh perfume. It reminds you of a breezy summer day, but you can wear it all year long. 
$65 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $96)
Paul Mitchell Super Clean Sculpting Gel
Paul Mitchell Super Clean Sculpting Gel
Amazon
Paul Mitchell Super Clean Sculpting Gel
The Paul Mitchell Super Clean Sculpting Gel is a lightweight gel that helps to provide hair control and flexibility to create a natural-looking and soft finish with the perfect shine.
$7 AT AMAZON
Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask
Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask
Amazon
Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask
With an ice cream-like texture, this creamy, dreamy mask is a dessert that’s actually good for your skin. It hydrates, soothes and calms with aloe vera, peppermint leaf extract and panthenol -- plus shea butter “chocolate chips” for extra nourishment. We dig it, and so will your skin.    
$8 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15)
Advanced Body Repair Treatment
Crepe Erase
Crepe Erase Intensive Body Repair Treatment
Amazon
Advanced Body Repair Treatment
Crepe Erase
Crepe Erase's Advanced Body Repair Treatment is a décolleté and neck cream that is designed to repair and condition dry, aging, "crepey" skin on the neck, chest, arms and legs.
Redken Frizz Dismiss Shampoo
Redken Frizz Dismiss Shampoo
Amazon
Redken Frizz Dismiss Shampoo
Formulated for frizzy hair, this sulfate free shampoo from Redken moisturizes, detangles and helps protect your curls from frizz.
$42 AT AMAZON
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
Amazon
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
The Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask is formulated with activated charcoal and Jeju volcanic ash. This face mask is paraben free, dermatologist tested and cruelty-free.
$15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Facelift in a Bottle 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Set with Retinol Serum, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Gel
Eva Naturals
Eva Naturals Facelift in a Bottle 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Set with Retinol Serum, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Gel
Amazon
Facelift in a Bottle 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Set with Retinol Serum, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Gel
Eva Naturals
The comprehensive Eva Naturals Facelift in a Bottle 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Set contains a retinol serum, a vitamin C serum and an eye gel. This trio is formulated to reduce wrinkles, fade dark spots and treat under-eye bags and dark circles.
$25 AT AMAZON
Airpod Airbrush Root Touch Up & Hair Color
Temptu
Temptu Airpod and Airbrush Root Touch Up Hair Color
Amazon
Airpod Airbrush Root Touch Up & Hair Color
Temptu
Want weightless, natural-looking finish? Opt to invest in the high-tech cosmetic Temptu Air device and Temptu’s Airpod Airbrush Root Touch Up and Hair Color that delivers a micro-fine mist of color that floats onto the hair to create layers for even, buildable coverage thanks to the Atomized AirFlow technology. The touch up spray's formula of animo acids and panthenol dries quickly, is non-greasy and helps improve the strength and hydration of the hair. It’s transfer and water resistant.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Amazon
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice is a top choice for effective skincare products. The line's Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant gently sloughs off dead cells and keeps clogged pores at bay. See ya, dull skin!
$30 AT AMAZON
Full Maroon Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit
Beetles
Beetles Full Maroon Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit
Amazon
Full Maroon Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit
Beetles
This all-inclusive gel nail kit includes an LED nail lamp and six gorgeous nail colors as well as anything else you could possibly need to get a salon-quality manicure -- top and base coats, cuticle oil, a nail file and buffer, two nail brushes, a cuticle fork and pusher, nail clippers and a nail separator. Hot tip from the manufacturer: Apply gel to the edge of each nail to seal the gel and avoid chipping.
$32 AT AMAZON
Twister Curl Primer
R+Co
r+co twister curl primer
Amazon
Twister Curl Primer
R+Co
Set up your frizzy hair for success with this curl primer from the styling geniuses at R+Co. It adds moisture to control frizz and give you defined curls, prepping them for whatever spiral styling you plan on achieving. This styling product is made with aloe vera, pequi fruit oil from Brazil, shea butter and hydrolyzed quinoa protein, it’s everything you need to put your curls on their best behavior and control frizz.
Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting Eye Cream
Bliss
Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting Eye Cream
Amazon
Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting Eye Cream
Bliss
The Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting Eye Cream is an antioxidant-rich formula that can reduce the appearance of fine lines and aging via vitamin C and spa grade collagen to protect and revive your delicate eye area. 
$22 AT AMAZON
Wella Luminous Smoothing Oil
Wella Luminous Smoothing Oil
Amazon
Wella Luminous Smoothing Oil
She revealed to Beauty Banter she is "obsessed" with the Wella Hair Oil. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath," she shared.
$27 AT AMAZON
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
If you're like us, you've tried countless serums over the years. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum uses its namesake ingredient as well as vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to reduce signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Expect brighter, firmer skin with regular use.
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Amazon
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
You've likely seen this bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has been hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks. It contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores, according to the brand. 
$23 AT AMAZON
Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo
Ouidad
Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo
Amazon
Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo
Ouidad
Ouidad is the original curl expert! The brand is known for opening the first salon dedicated to cutting and curly hair care -- 35 years ago. Their curly hair care routines and exemplary products are legendary to the legions of curly-haired girls in the know. This anti-frizz and sulfate-free shampoo is gentle and safe for color-treated hair, while its formula respects the hair’s natural protective barrier, helping curls look more defined and creating the perfect frizz-free protective barrier. This curly hair product is the best beginning step for every curly hair routine.
Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron
Babyliss
Babyliss Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron
Amazon
Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron
Babyliss
The Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron is a mouthful -- maybe because it can do so many things. With 50 heat settings, it's suitable for all hair types from thick hair to fine hair, and its 5-inch plates allow for faster straightening. Plus, it's slim and lightweight enough to travel with easily. Needless to say, this tool is a solid beauty investment.
$150 AT AMAZON
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser
Amazon
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser is fragrance-free and sulphate-free yep powerful enough to remove the makeup, dirt, oil and grime from everyday life. This cleanser is highly rated and gentle enough for everyone's skin.
$22 AT AMAZON
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Amazon
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
The Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels uses hydrolyzed elastin to calm muscles under the skin to help restore firmness and tone to the under eye area.
$18 AT AMAZON
Juice Beauty Blemish Clearing Serum
Juice Beauty Blemish Clearing Serum
Amazon
Juice Beauty Blemish Clearing Serum
Reduce breakouts and unclog pores with this cult favorite find from Juice Beauty.
$30 AT AMAZON
Beautyblender Makeup Sponge
beautyblender Bubble Makeup Sponge
Amazon
Beautyblender Makeup Sponge
Meghan is a natural beauty who loves to show off her beautiful freckles, so she's never seen wearing a full-coverage foundation. Meghan seems to have been following this rule for a long time as she revealed in a 2014 interview with Birchbox that she only applies base makeup on areas where needed and "spread it with a beautyblender." She added, "I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face." 
$20 AT AMAZON
ROC Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Night Serum Capsules
ROC Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Night Serum Capsules
Amazon
ROC Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Night Serum Capsules
Reduce fine lines, plump skin and indulge in an added radiance with ROC's multi-correxion Hyaluronic Acid night serum.
$27 AT AMAZON
RMS Beauty “Un” Cover-Up Concealer
RMS Beauty “Un” Cover-Up Concealer
Amazon
RMS Beauty “Un” Cover-Up Concealer
According to Meghan Markle's former makeup artist on the set of Suits, Lydia Sellers, the royal wore the RMS Beauty products for that lit-from-within glow. "We love the RMS products. They are organic and all natural," Sellers said. 
$30 AT AMAZON

