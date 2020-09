We named the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush one of the best beauty products available on Amazon because it's a reliable, budget-friendly hair tool on par with the iconic Dyson Airwrap Styler. But now the Airwrap is back on our radar with brand new barrel and brush attachments.

Debuting today, the Dyson .8 Inch Barrels, 1.2 Inch Long Barrels, 1.6 Inch Long Barrels, Small Round Volumizing Brush and Small Firm & Soft Smoothing Brushes are the latest accessories to perfect your at-home blowout. Each attachment is fully compatible with the Dyson Airwrap, costs $39.99 and has unique benefits for different hair types and hair goals. The .8 Inch Barrels deliver tighter curls and are designed with finer hair in mind, while the two new longer barrels create voluminous curls and waves for longer hair (the 1.2 Long Barrel is the better choice for straight/fine hair). Then there are the brushes: The Small Round Volumizing Brush is made for very short hair and bangs, while the smoothing brushes will achieve a super sleek look for shorter, coarser hair and fringe. Shop all new Dyson Airwrap attachments here.

As for the Revlon One-Step, according to Vox, this seemingly random hair tool took off in 2018 when YouTube vlogger Milabu uploaded a tutorial demonstrating both tools on her own hair. The video has since amassed more than 3 million views and inspired countless others to test-drive it themselves.

As the love child of a hair dryer and a high-quality brush, either hot brush will slash your drying time and give you that often imitated, rarely duplicated fresh-blowout look. But what separates the two, and why is there such a drastic price difference?

Below, we break down how the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush and the Dyson Airwrap Styler compare, plus a few tips to follow once you make your choice.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Pros:

The price. The Revlon One-Step retails for $50 and includes free one-day shipping and returns with a Prime membership. Depending on where you live, that might equal the price of just two professional blowouts. It also frequently goes on sale -- we've seen it available for as low as $35.

It performs a bunch of time-consuming tasks at once: It detangles, dries, smooths and volumizes, which is great news for everyone from busy moms to those with chronically limp hair.

It's pretty much foolproof, which many of the YouTube tutorials confirm. If you have no trouble using a regular old hairbrush, you're set.

The Revlon One-Step consists of just one piece -- no attachments, no charging station -- so it'll take up minimal space in your bathroom. That means it's travel-friendly, too.

Cons:

The boar bristles tend to pull out more hair than the Dyson. If you have thin or extra fragile hair, this might give you pause. Just be gentle!

Because it lacks the technological advancements of the Dyson, it's still not, like, amazing for the health of your hair. Some users have reported a faint burning smell while using. We suggest using the lowest heat setting or keeping it on cool.

Due to the size of the brush head (it's pretty large!), this tool isn't ideal if you have super-short hair and are seeking tons of volume at the roots.

It's nowhere near the quality of the Dyson Airwrap or other high-end products, so it might not last as long. But as YouTuber Milabu noted in her tutorial, she likes the product so much that she just keeps restocking with new ones.

Buy the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush here.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler

Pros:

As its name implies, the Airwrap styles with both heat and air, avoiding extreme temperatures and thus the amount of heat damage inflicted on your strands. Most tools lack this technology and, with regular use, can cause dryness and breakage. (You've seen that horrific video of the girl scorching off a lock of her hair with a curling iron, right?)

You get much more than just a premium hair dryer here -- also included are four barrel attachments to achieve two sizes of waves, two different smoothing brush attachments and a round volumizing brush.

This dryer is relatively quiet, considering the amount of power it wields. If your partner or roommate complains about the sound of your hair dryer early in the morning, consider this an investment for them, too.

The Airwrap is designed for all hair types. Should you choose to share your precious goods, it works equally well for those with fine, curly and coarse hair.

Cons:

The most obvious drawback is the price -- we certainly don't have $550 just sitting around -- but what would life be without the occasional beauty splurge? (Also, keep your eyes peeled for potential sales during special events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.)

Some users have found the Airwrap's functionality to be a bit wonky, or at least tricky to master at first, particularly the placement of the buttons. If you grip the Airwrap a certain way while drying your hair, you might accidentally turn it off.

There's also a bit of a learning curve as you navigate which attachment does what (for example, if you venture into the barrel attachments, you need to use a certain one on each side of your head). It can be a bit overwhelming!

Buy the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler here.

Regardless which tool you end up choosing, we'll leave you with three pro hot brush tips: Wait until your hair is 60% to 80% dry before applying any kind of heat, always use a heat protectant product to avoid damage, and section off your hair with clips so you can dry and style even more efficiently. Good luck out there!

