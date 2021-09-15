Shopping

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Beauty Products Under $35

By Amy Sheridan
The sunshine says it's still summer, but the calendar says fall is closer than it feels. That means it's time for a fresh start with our beauty routines. If you didn't already know this, Amazon's Fall Sale is packed with deals on beauty products to restore your hair and skin to their glowing glory. If you haven't experimented with new skincare and hair products lately, Amazon has tons of top-reviewed face cleansers, face oils, eye cream, dry shampoofoundation, toners, face masks and wrinkle treatments for under $35.

Online shopping is super simple with Amazon -- the easy ordering and delivery has made Amazon is a go-to for marked-down clothes and shoes, you can also score some awesome deals on Amazon's skincare section in just a few clicks. You can find tons of affordable products to upgrade your beauty regimen from the inline retailer. You'll find everything from L'Oreal Revitalift to La Roche-Posay moisturizer to help you look your best. 

Amazon also deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. As a bonus: If you're an Amazon Prime member, shipping is free.

Below, shop the best beauty products on Amazon that cost under $35. (A couple are less than nine bucks!) 

ET Style's Picks on Beauty Products at Amazon's Fall Sale:

Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream
Amazon
If fall and winter weather mean brittle nails for you, you might want to try Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream. 
$8 (REGULARLY $10)
PURA D'OR Thinning Therapy Biotin Shampoo
Amazon
Boost your hair's body with PURA D'OR Hair Thinning Therapy Biotin Shampoo. It uses natural ingredients to stimulate growth for thicker, stronger hair. 
$22 ON AMAZON
Physicians Formula Plump Potion Needle-Free Lip Plumping
Amazon
Physicians Formula's Plump Potion Needle-Free Lip Plumping instantly gives you the look of fuller lips with no lip injections required. Hyaluronic Acid is used for moisture that penetrates your skin to conceal fine lines in your lips.
$9 AT AMAZON
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Amazon
Pamper your sweetheart with the Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set. This spa kit includes Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, plus a pair of cotton gloves.
$14 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15)
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
Amazon
The Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask is formulated with activated charcoal and Jeju volcanic ash. This face mask is paraben free, dermatologist tested and cruelty-free.
$15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Amazon
This lightweight gel moisturizer formula is packed with the powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid and is beloved by high-end beauty aficionados and drugstore dwellers alike. The gel-cream consistency spreads evenly but feels more like a cooling liquid once applied. It's non-comedogenic, so it won't lead to clogged pores and it works well under makeup. It also lacks alcohol and oil, making it suitable for oily skin. This hydrating gel absorbs almost instantly, so your skin feels softer, nourished and not at all greasy.
$18 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $19)
SeoulCeuticals Day Glow Serum
Amazon
If you're curious about K beauty (Korean beauty) products, this vitamin C serum from SeoulCeuticals might be a good place to start. The more than 10K ratings and reviews on how it makes your skin glow are glowing! Some Amazon shoppers compare it to the ferulic Serum from Skinceuticals. 
$18 AT AMAZON
Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream
Amazon
If you've been looking for a bb cream to add to your beauty routine, this one is blemish-fighting with salicylic acid to help clear acne and conceal imperfections while evening out skin tone.
$4 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $9)
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Amazon
Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty's The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer is formulated with two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane. This face moisturizer is oil-free, synthetic-free, fragrance-free and cruelty-free.
$26 (REGULARLY $30)
Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask
Amazon
With an ice cream-like texture, this creamy, dreamy mask is a dessert that’s actually good for your skin. It hydrates, soothes and calms with aloe vera, peppermint leaf extract and panthenol -- plus shea butter “chocolate chips” for extra nourishment. We dig it, and so will your skin.    
$8 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15)
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser with Pump Dispenser | Fragrance, Gluten and Sulfate Free | For Sensitive Skin | 8 Fl Oz
Amazon
Vanicream's Gentle Facial Cleanser is perfect for those with sensitive skin or allergies because it is free of dyes, fragrance, parabens, formaldehyde and other preservatives. Dr. Shereene Idriss, aka the Pillow Talk Derm, is an NYC-based cosmetic dermatologist. She gives free skincare advice from bed in her #pillowtalkderm Instagram story sessions and names Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser as her face wash of choice.
$9 AT AMAZON
Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash with Aloe Vera
Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash with Aloe Vera, Advanced Acne Cleanser for Face and Body
Amazon
Don't worry about clogged pores with Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash. It's non-comedogenic, paraben-free and fragrance-free, making it an excellent face and body cleanser for people of all ages with a variety of skin types -- including sensitive skin.
$19 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $23)
iUNIK Tea Tree Relief Natural Facial Serum
Amazon
If you have acne, you know how some products can irritate your skin. This tea tree facial treatment from iUnik can soothe inflammation related to acne. 
$17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $21)
L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30
L'Oreal revitalift spf 30 moisturizer
Amazon
We don't need to hear much more than "Jennifer Lopez loves this product" before whipping out our credit card. But if you are curious why the superstar uses it religiously, this budget-friendly anti-aging face cream contains moisturizing ingredients and SPF 30 -- a must -- plus glycolic acid, vitamin C and pro-retinol. Together, the combo works to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and protect from UV rays.
$13 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18)
COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Amazon
The humidity-proof, heat-activated hair treatment Jennifer Lopez used to keep her curls frizz-free during her Super Bowl Halftime performance. 
$27
Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray
Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray
Amazon
This Pureology leave-in spray does it all -- it detangles, maintains salon hair color and protects the hair from heat damage. 
$29 AT AMAZON
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask
Amazon
This is not your typical face mask. Mix the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay with equal parts apple cider vinegar or water so it turns into a thick paste, then apply generously to your face. (Only leave on for about five minutes if you have sensitive skin or dry skin.) The mask pulls out impurities as it works, so you might feel some tightening as it dries. That tingly sensation -- and the mess you might make while prepping this mask -- is normal.
$8 AT AMAZON
Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm
Farmacy Natural Makeup Remover - Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm Cosmetic
Amazon
Farmacy's natural makeup remover uses sunflower and ginger root to gently melt away your makeup without stripping it of its natural moisturizers. As a testament to its quality, its reviews average 5 out of 5 stars from more 2,000 Amazon shoppers. 
$34 AT AMAZON
COCO & CO. Organic Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for Hair & Skin
COCO & CO. Organic Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for Hair & Skin, Beauty Grade, 8 Fl Oz
Amazon
This coconut oil is a hair care product and skin care product all-in-one. It can be used in place of body lotion for a hydrating skincare routine or as a hair mask. 
$17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $21)
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Amazon
Drunk Elephant is a cult favorite brand for beauty product lovers everywhere because of the fact all their products are cruelty-free, vegan and gluten-free. Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser is a gentle face wash and makeup remover for all skin types but works great for acne-prone skin.
$32 AT AMAZON
Olay Regenerist Advanced Anti-Aging
Olay Regenerist Advanced Anti-Aging
Amazon
Gift mom this Olay Regenerist Advanced Anti-Aging kit this year for Mother's Day. This skincare gift set features a pore Scrub Cleanser and Micro-Sculpting Face Moisturizer Cream.
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $34)
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
If you're like us, you've tried countless serums over the years. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum uses its namesake ingredient as well as vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to reduce signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Expect brighter, firmer skin with regular use.
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Amazon
In addition to providing UV protection at SPF 30, this La Roche-Posay oil-free moisturizer contains ceramides (essential for repairing the skin barrier) and the anti-aging nutrient niacinamide.
$20 AT AMAZON
Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch
Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch
Amazon
A fast-acting large contoured acne patch that draws out the impurities from your skin. This 10-pack of hypoallergenic patches has a tapered edges to keep the patch on all night.
$12 AT AMAZON
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Amazon
Paula's Choice is a top choice for effective skincare products. The line's Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant gently sloughs off dead cells and keeps clogged pores at bay. See ya, dull skin!
$28 AT AMAZON
e.l.f. Blemish Control Face Primer
e.l.f. Blemish Control Face Primer
Amazon
Use this primer to help makeup application a bit smoother and last longer. While it makes your makeup look fresh all day long, it also helps to prevent breakouts.  
$10 AT AMAZON
The Inkey List Beta Hydroxy Acid Face Exfoliant
The Inkey List Beta Hydroxy Acid Face Exfoliant
Amazon
The Inkey List Beta Hydroxy Acid Face Exfoliant is good for fighting blackheads and whiteheads. It's also an Amazon's Choice product. 
$17 AT AMAZON
Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel
Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel
Amazon
Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel is a firming eye cream treatment for puffy eyes, dark circles, fine lines and crow's feet. This eye gel formula pairs plant stem cells with Matrixyl 3000, amino acids and hyaluronic acid to smooth wrinkles and boost collagen production.
$15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil
Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil
Amazon
Face the day with a dewy glow, thanks to certified organic oils like apricot kernel and chia seed oil in the Honest Beauty facial oil. Plus, it smells really, really good -- think rose, ylang-ylang and clove.
$27 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $28)
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Amazon
The Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels uses hydrolyzed elastin to calm muscles under the skin to help restore firmness and tone to the under eye area.
$18 AT AMAZON
Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser
Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser
Honest Beauty
The Honest Beauty's Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser soothes and calms sensitive skin. This formula is vegan, hypoallergenic, dermatologist approved and cruelty-free.
$18 AT AMAZON
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Amazon
Honest Beauty's Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream is a color correcting and brightening eye cream formulated with hyaluronic acid and squalene. This product is vegan, paraben-free and cruelty-free.
$16 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $24)
MATRIX Total Results Dark Envy
MATRIX Total Results Dark Envy Color-Depositing Green Shampoo
Amazon
If you're not getting to the colorist as often as you'd like, MATRIX Total Results Dark Envy can take care of your hair color between trips to the salon. 
$17 AT AMAZON
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream
Amazon
The best eye cream for sensitive skin is also one of the most affordable eye creams on our list. Its formula absorbs quickly like a gel but moisturizes deeply like a cream and contains trusty ingredients like hyaluronic acid, licorice extract and vitamin C. This eye moisturizer is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested and is clinically shown to be non-irritating and hypoallergenic.
$13 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15)
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Amazon
You've likely seen this bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has been hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks. It contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores, according to the brand. 
$25 AT AMAZON

