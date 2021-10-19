Sephora Same-Day Delivery Just Made Holiday Beauty More Convenient

Sephora is saving shoppers' time and worries during the holiday season this year. The beauty retailer announced its same-day delivery program in partnership with delivery partner Uber.

Whether you're looking for a last-minute gift or you run out of beauty staples that you need that day, shoppers can now place a same-day delivery order on the Sephora website or app for a $6.95 delivery fee. There is no minimum required for same-day delivery orders, and orders placed by 4pm local time will be delivered by 8pm local time.

Make sure the Sephora items you want to purchase are eligible for same-day delivery by selecting the filter below the search bar and input your delivery address. Same-day delivery is only available to Beauty Insider members, so make sure to set up an account. The Beauty Insider loyalty program is free, and with every purchase you will rack up reward points!

From makeup and skincare to hair product and fragrance, Sephora is the best place to shop for the hottest beauty gifts. The retailer carries pretty much every top beauty brand, including Fenty Beauty, Rare Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, Kiehl's, Dior, YSL, Pat McGrath Labs, Briogeo, Huda Beauty, Tarte, Urban Decay, Laneige, Vegamour, Fresh, NARS, Sunday Riley, Dyson, Tatcha and so many more.

To help you start shopping for holiday gifts, ET has gathered some of our favorite Sephora best-sellers and holiday gift sets below.

See here for more information on holiday 2021 delivery and shipping deadlines.

Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials Sephora Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials A great gift for someone who hasn't tried Olaplex yet! It includes the brand's highly rated Hair Perfector, Bond Maintenance Shampoo, Bond Maintenance Conditioner and the Bonding Oil. $60 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul: The Best Beauty Products Under $35

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season

Goop Dupes: Trendy Beauty Products for Way Less

The Best Pre-Black Friday Beauty Sales Happening Right Now

25 Best Beauty and Skin Care Tools 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More