Shopping

Sephora Same-Day Delivery Just Made Holiday Beauty More Convenient

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
sephora laneige
Sephora

Sephora is saving shoppers' time and worries during the holiday season this year. The beauty retailer announced its same-day delivery program in partnership with delivery partner Uber. 

Whether you're looking for a last-minute gift or you run out of beauty staples that you need that day, shoppers can now place a same-day delivery order on the Sephora website or app for a $6.95 delivery fee. There is no minimum required for same-day delivery orders, and orders placed by 4pm local time will be delivered by 8pm local time. 

Make sure the Sephora items you want to purchase are eligible for same-day delivery by selecting the filter below the search bar and input your delivery address. Same-day delivery is only available to Beauty Insider members, so make sure to set up an account. The Beauty Insider loyalty program is free, and with every purchase you will rack up reward points! 

From makeup and skincare to hair product and fragrance, Sephora is the best place to shop for the hottest beauty gifts. The retailer carries pretty much every top beauty brand, including Fenty Beauty, Rare Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, Kiehl's, Dior, YSL, Pat McGrath Labs, Briogeo, Huda Beauty, Tarte, Urban Decay, Laneige, Vegamour, Fresh, NARS, Sunday Riley, Dyson, Tatcha and so many more.

To help you start shopping for holiday gifts, ET has gathered some of our favorite Sephora best-sellers and holiday gift sets below. 

See here for more information on holiday 2021 delivery and shipping deadlines

Laneige All Nighter Lip Set
Laneige All Nighter Lip Set
Sephora
Laneige All Nighter Lip Set
This lip care set comes with three different scents of the popular K-beauty Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, including the original Berry and holiday flavors, Gingersnap and Peppermint. 
$30
Sephora Favorites Bestselling Beauty Must-Haves Set
Sephora Favorites Bestselling Beauty Must-Haves Set
Sephora
Sephora Favorites Bestselling Beauty Must-Haves Set
All of Sephora's bestsellers in one box! This curated gift set includes 10 makeup, skincare and hair fan favorites from Fenty Beauty, Ouai, NARS, Benefit Cosmetics and more. 
$54
Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials
Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials
Sephora
Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials
A great gift for someone who hasn't tried Olaplex yet! It includes the brand's highly rated Hair Perfector, Bond Maintenance Shampoo, Bond Maintenance Conditioner and the Bonding Oil. 
$60
Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Limited Edition Set
Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Limited Edition Set
Sephora
Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Limited Edition Set
Treat a loved one or yourself to the Dyson Airwrap in the new, beautiful blue-and-copper shade. 
$599
Rare Beauty Discovery Eyeshadow Palette
Rare Beauty Discovery Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora
Rare Beauty Discovery Eyeshadow Palette
A pretty and pigmented eyeshadow palette from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty. 
$29
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored
Sephora
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored
When you need a bright red lipstick for the holiday party, order this liquid lipstick in the shade Uncensored from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, stat. 
$25
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
Sephora
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
Fragrance is a go-to gift for the holidays, and Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum is a classic. It's the perfect combo of warm, spicy and sweet, thanks to the notes of black coffee, white flowers and vanilla. 
$104
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer
Sephora
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer
This luxurious, rich cream is the ideal moisturizer for winter. 
$68

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul: The Best Beauty Products Under $35

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season

Goop Dupes: Trendy Beauty Products for Way Less

The Best Pre-Black Friday Beauty Sales Happening Right Now

25 Best Beauty and Skin Care Tools 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More